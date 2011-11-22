BRIEF-Intel to invest $178 mln to advance its R&D innovation in India
* Intel to invest US$178 million to advance its research and development innovation in India Source text - http://intel.ly/2rZf4Dp Further company coverage:
Nov 22Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ubt Ocean --- POIL 21/11 21/11 23/11 nil 3,600 nil 3,400 2) Honor Pescadores --- SCOIL 08/11 08/11 22/11 nil n.a. nil n.a.
--- Splat 08/11 08/11 22/11 nil n.a. nil n.a.
--- Spipe 08/11 08/11 22/11 nil n.a. nil n.a.
--- GB 08/11 08/11 22/11 702 nil nil 1,561 3) Silver Sailing --- Maize 16/11 19/11 23/11 600 nil nil 2,820 4) Nancowry --- Genl 20/11 20/11 23/11 nil nil n.a. n.a.
--- CNTR 20/11 20/11 23/11 nil nil TOCOM 25 5) Sima Sahba --- CNTR 22/11 22/11 23/11 nil nil TOCOM 800/800 6) TCI Surya --- CNTR 22/11 22/11 23/11 nil nil TOCOM 210/250 7) High Neeflei --- Molas 19/11 19/11 25/11 5,500 nil nil 12,900 8) Kassos --- COIL 17/11 21/11 23/11 nil 9,000 nil 75,269 9) Prem Malla --- HSD 18/11 21/11 23/11 nil 200 nil 23,300 10) MAersk Darford --- CNTR 21/11 22/11 22/11 nil nil 953/35195/238 11) Dahila --- CNTR 21/11 22/11 23/11 nil nil 184/4453/734 12) SP Berlin --- FOIL 15/07 17/07 20/11 nil nil nil 7,000
Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT **************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hyundai Stride Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 22/11 2) Kota Puri PIL CNTR nil nil l500/1500 22/11 3) Cosco Shengsih Parekh Cars 5,000 nil nil 22/11 4) Spar Gemini SICAL L.Stone nil 48,740 nil 22/11 5) MSC Levina MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 25000/18000 22/11 6) Ratna Namrata JMC COIL nil 82,281 nil 23/11 7) Genus K Interocn BOIL nil 2,048 nil 23/11 8) Sfl Avon NYK CNTR nil nil 900/900 24/11 9) Begali Li ASS SCOI nil 7,074 nil 24/11 10) Humboldt Current PSTS Spipe/SCOIL 16,500 77 nil 24/11 11) Deal Castle PSTS HRCOIL/GB 25,000 2,942 nil 24/11 12) Tiger Shark BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 25/11 13) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 25/11 14) Bunga Terati AISSa CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 25/11 15) Elisabeth BTL CNTR nil nil 800/800 25/11 16) Cape Manila Inchacape CNTR nil nil 700/700 26/11 17) Hc Thun SAI CNTR nil nil 26 26/11 18) Cassiopeia Leader NYK Cars nil 250 nil 27/11 19) Navios Ionai Infinity MOP nil 33,000 nil 27/11 20) Leo Authority NYK CNTR nil nil 900/900 27/11 21) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 28/11 22) Lide Ula SCOIL 2,944 nil nil 28/11
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
MUMBAI, June 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The central bank will order lenders to tip 12 companies into bankruptcy. They account for 25 percent of the nation's total bad loans. That will be a big test for a new insolvency regime. Still, it shows the RBI's determination to clean up the shambles and defend its credibility.