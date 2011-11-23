- Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessels 46 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Silver Sailing --- Maize 16/11 19/11 23/11 1,820 nil nil 1,000 2) Nancowry --- Genl 20/11 20/11 23/11 nil n.a. nil n.a.

--- CONT/CONT 20/11 20/11 23/11 nil nil n.a. 25 3) Densa Eagle --- Bary 21/11 21/11 28/11 13,000 nil nil 9,050

--- JB Bary 21/11 21/11 28/11 TOCOM nil nil 17,500 4) Kota Puri --- CONT/CONT 22/11 22/11 24/11 nil nil 468/nil790/703 5) Sima Sahba --- CONT/CONT 22/11 ----- 24/11 nil nil 29/0 206/0 6) TCI Surya --- CONT/CONT 22/11 22/11 24/11 nil nil 29/0 206/0 7) Spar Gemini --- L.Stone 22/11 22/11 25/11 nil 4,600 nil 44,140 8) High Neeflei --- Molas 19/11 19/11 25/11 5,800 nil nil 7,100 9) Kassos --- COIL 17/11 21/11 24/11 nil 44,000 nil 31,269 10) Pvt Sealion --- HSD 18/11 21/11 24/11 nil 15,800 nil 7,500 11) Prem Malla --- HSD 18/11 21/11 24/11 TOCOM 15,800 nil 7,500/1,000

12) Msc Levina --- CONT/CONT 22/11 22/11 24/11 nil nil 714/350 567/732 13) Dahila --- ConT/CONT 22/11 22/11 23/11 nil nil 661/946 0/20 14) SP Berlin --- FOIL 15/07 17/07 20/11 TOCOM nil nil 7,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT **************************************************************************************

nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hyundai Stride Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000/1,000 23/11 2) Ratna Namrata JMC COIL nil 82,281 nil 23/11 3) Sfl Avon NYK CONT/CONT nil nil 900/900 23/11 4) Royal Pearl Pradeep Bary 25,600 nil nil 23/11 5) Pratibhachan Atlan-HP LSHS/LDO nil 8,400/1,500 nil 23/11 6) New Dynamic Seacons CONT/CONT nil nil 700/700 24/11 7) Genus K Interocn BOIL nil 2,048 nil 24/11 8) Elisabeth BTL ConT/CONT nil nil 800/800 24/11 9) Begali Li ASS SCOI nil 7,074 nil 24/11 10) Humboldt Current PSTS Spipe/SCOIL 16,500 77 nil 24/11 11) Deal Castle PSTS HRCOIL/GB 25,000 2,942 nil 24/11 12) Pratibha Cauvery Atlan IOC LSHS/FOIL nil 3300/200 nil 24/11 13) APL Bangkok APL CONT/CONT nil nil 1,200/1,200 24/11 14) Bunga Terati AISSa CONT/CONT nil nil 900/1,000 25/11 15) Tiger Shark BTL CONT/CONT nil nil 1,400/1,400 26/11 16) Ports Morseby Benline APSU nil 20,000 nil 25/11 17) Arabian Express Relay CONT/CONT nil nil 700/750 25/11 18) Cape Manila Inchacape CONT/CONT nil nil 700/700 26/11 19) Patirotic Atlan-RE Orxyl nil 7,861 nil 26/11 20) Crystal ATlan IOC LOIL/LOI 6,000 2,400 nil 26/11 21) Cassiopeia Leader NYK Cars nil 250 nil 27/11 22) Leo Authority NYK CONT/CONT nil nil 900/900 27/11 23) Navios Ionai Infinity MOP nil 33,000 nil 27/11 24) Khankendy Interocn CSFOIL nil 7,500 nil 27/11 25) Morning Corneella Parekh Cars nil 20 nil 27/11 26) Jervis Bay Maersk CONT/CONT nil nil 1,100/900 27/11 27) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin CONT/CONT nil nil 1,500/1,500 28/11 28) Hc Thun SAI CONT/CONT nil nil 26 28/11 29) TCI Xps TCI ConT/CONT nil nil 142 28/11 30) Hyundai Vladisotc Hyundai CONT/CONT nil nil 1,000/1,000 29/11 31) Wan Hai Wan Hai CONT/CONT nil nil 1,000/1,000 29/11 32) Maersk wave Parekh Cars nil 34 nil 30/11

NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL