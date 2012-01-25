Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 15
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 29
Total Vessels 44
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Pine leader --- Spipe 21/01 22/01 31/01 nil 1,521 nil 2,410
--- GB 21/01 22/01 31/01 TOCOM nil nil 13,500
2) Hoegh Maputo --- Cars 25/01 22/01 25/01 TOCOM nil nil 3,200
3) Jag Ravi --- Ind Salt 20/01 20/01 26/01 nil 8,200 nil 7,800
4) Stx Kristene --- Maize 15/01 17/01 28/01 2,000 nil nil 14,850
5) Marina South --- JB Bary 18/01 23/01 27/01 2,215 nil nil 5,370
6) TCI Surya --- Cont 25/01 25/01 01/02 nil nil TOCOM238/210
7) Beagle II --- GB 20/01 21/01 29/01 4,522 nil nil 9,935
8) Jahan Moni --- Urea 19/01 19/01 28/01 nil 2,000 nil 9,371
9) Malavika --- L Stone 22/01 22/01 27/01 nil 14,000 nil 16,050
10) New Accord --- COIL 17/01 23/01 25/01 nil 51,500 nil 31,569
11) Pac Altair --- Spipe 25/01 25/01 31/01 TOCOM nil nil 6,000
--- Proj 25/01 25/01 31/01 TOCOM nil nil 100
12) Omega King --- FOIL 15/01 21/01 26/01 5,500 nil nil 17,500
13) Hyundai Vladiv --- Cont 25/01 25/01 26/01 nil nil TOCOM 1000/1000
14) MSC Levina --- Cont 24/01 25/01 27/01 nil nil 947/665 45/70
15) Wan Hai 262 --- Cont 25/01 25/01 26/01 nil nil 314 700/0
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) New Dynamic Seacons Cont nil nil 900/800 25/01
2) Green Warrior Interocn COIL nil 94,472 nil 25/01
3) St John Victory St John Cont nil nil 600/900 25/01
4) Prem Mala Atlan-IOC HSD nil 25,650 nil 25/01
5) Mol Admiration Mitsui Cont nil nil 550/600 26/01
6) Cape Nemo Wan Hai Cont nil nil 1000/1000 26/01
7) Sanya NYK Line Cont nil nil 950/950 26/01
8) Patriotic Atlan-RE Oryxl nil 7,849 nil 26/01
9) Pac Athena Ula Proj nil 2,905 nil 27/01
10) Morning Glory Atlantic COIL nil 84,063 nil 27/01
11) Jag ratan Unicorn Dolomite nil 48,835 nil 27/01
12) Asian Sun Parekh Cars 2,950 nil nil 27/01
13) Genco Normandy SICAL L.Stone nil 48,829 nil 27/01
14) Cape Denison Puyvast Spipe nil 11,175 nil 27/01
15) Pattna M Puyvast GB 3,000 nil nil 27/01
16) Arabian Express Relay Cont nil nil 500/600 27/01
17) Cma Cgm Onyx Cma Agen Cont nil nil 1000/1000 28/01
18) Baytur Bhoruka S.Scrap nil 41,798 nil 28/01
19) Freja Ocean Interocn Naptha 35,000 nil nil 28/01
20) Fortune Interocn FOIl 35,000 nil nil 28/01
21) An Shun Jiang Cosco Spipe nil 5,331 nil 29/01
22) Kota Pekrang PIL Cont nil nil 1000/1000 29/01
23) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 1000/1000 29/01
24) Pionner Atlan-HP COIL nil 90,771 nil 29/01
25) Csav Lauca Maersk Cont nil nil 1100/900 30/01
26) Sky Lady Interocn COIL nil 84,153 nil 30/01
27) Stolt Helluland JMB P.Acid nil 19,050 nil 30/01
28) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai Cont nil nil 1000/1000 31/01
29) Omvati Prem Seatrans COIL nil 80,000 nil 31/01
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL