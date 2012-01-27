BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
Jan 27Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessels 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Pine leader --- Spipe 21/01 22/01 31/01 nil 1,521 nil 2,410 --- GB 21/01 22/01 31/01 TOCOM nil nil 12,916 --- Genl 21/01 22/01 31/01 nil n.a. nil n.a. 2) Stx Kristene --- Maize 15/01 17/01 30/01 TOCOM nil nil 13,250 3) Niamum Nasir --- LOG 25/01 25/01 01/02 nil TOCOM nil 2,749 4) Sanya --- CNTR 26/01 26/01 29/01 nil nil 836/631 -/350 5) Beagle II --- SCOIL 20/01 21/01 29/01 nil n.a. nil n.a. --- GB 20/01 21/01 29/01 TOCOM nil nil 5,182 6) Jahan Moni --- Urea 19/01 19/01 29/01 nil TOCOM nil 6,271 7) Malavika --- L Stone 22/01 22/01 27/01 nil TOCOM nil 1,500 8) Green Warrior --- COIL 25/01 25/01 27/01 nil 63,000 nil 26,472 9) Patriotic --- Oryxl 26/01 26/01 27/01 nil 4,100 nil 3,749 10) Pac Altair --- Spipe 25/01 25/01 29/01 TOCOM nil nil 3,705 11) Eagle Meerut --- MSO 23/01 28/01 28/01 nil TOCOM nil 6,800 12) Cape Nemo --- CNTR 26/01 27/01 28/01 nil nil 464/- 640/- Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Morning Glory Atlantic COIL nil 84,063 nil 27/01 2) Jag ratan Unicorn Dolomite nil 48,835 nil 27/01 3) Genco Normandy SICAL L.Stone nil 48,829 nil 27/01 4) Arabian Express Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 27/01 5) Cma Cgm Onyx Cma Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/01 6) Baytur Bhoruka S.Scrap nil 41,798 nil 28/01 7) Cape Denison Puyvast Spipe nil 11,175 nil 28/01 8) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/01 9) Freja Ocean Interocn Naptha 35,000 nil nil 28/01 10) Prathibha Cauvery Atlan-IOC FOIl nil 5,000 nil 28/01 11) Leo Authority NYKLINE CNTR nil nil 950/1000 29/01 12) Kota Pekrang PIL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/01 13) Maersk Miami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/900 29/01 14) Pionner Atlan-HP COIL nil 90,771 nil 29/01 15) Csav Lauca Maersk CNTR nil nil 1100/900 30/01 16) Sky Lady Interocn COIL nil 84,153 nil 30/01 17) Rosborg PSTS GB nil 122 nil 30/01 18) Theresa Dua Seaports CPOIL nil 10,000 nil 30/01 19) Genius Star Puyvast GB 5,500 nil nil 30/01 20) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 31/01 21) Omvati Prem Seatrans COIL nil 80,000 nil 31/01 22) Stolt Helluland JMB P.Acid nil 19,050 nil 31/01 23) Tiger Shark BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/02 24) Kalimanthan Palm JMC POIL nil 9,000 nil 01/02 25) An Shung Jiang Cosco Spipe 900 nil nil 02/02 26) Nocc Pamplona KSAP Cars nil 2,012 nil 03/02 27) Four Island GAC COIL nil 87,619 nil 03/02 28) Mol Komati Mitsui CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 03/02 29) Gallant Wave Evergreen CNTR nil nil 850/950 03/02 30) Teren Seaports CSFOIL nil 6,000 nil 03/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
BANGALORE, June 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29100 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)