Jan 27Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessels 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Pine leader --- Spipe 21/01 22/01 31/01 nil 1,521 nil 2,410 --- GB 21/01 22/01 31/01 TOCOM nil nil 12,916 --- Genl 21/01 22/01 31/01 nil n.a. nil n.a. 2) Stx Kristene --- Maize 15/01 17/01 30/01 TOCOM nil nil 13,250 3) Niamum Nasir --- LOG 25/01 25/01 01/02 nil TOCOM nil 2,749 4) Sanya --- CNTR 26/01 26/01 29/01 nil nil 836/631 -/350 5) Beagle II --- SCOIL 20/01 21/01 29/01 nil n.a. nil n.a. --- GB 20/01 21/01 29/01 TOCOM nil nil 5,182 6) Jahan Moni --- Urea 19/01 19/01 29/01 nil TOCOM nil 6,271 7) Malavika --- L Stone 22/01 22/01 27/01 nil TOCOM nil 1,500 8) Green Warrior --- COIL 25/01 25/01 27/01 nil 63,000 nil 26,472 9) Patriotic --- Oryxl 26/01 26/01 27/01 nil 4,100 nil 3,749 10) Pac Altair --- Spipe 25/01 25/01 29/01 TOCOM nil nil 3,705 11) Eagle Meerut --- MSO 23/01 28/01 28/01 nil TOCOM nil 6,800 12) Cape Nemo --- CNTR 26/01 27/01 28/01 nil nil 464/- 640/- Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Morning Glory Atlantic COIL nil 84,063 nil 27/01 2) Jag ratan Unicorn Dolomite nil 48,835 nil 27/01 3) Genco Normandy SICAL L.Stone nil 48,829 nil 27/01 4) Arabian Express Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 27/01 5) Cma Cgm Onyx Cma Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/01 6) Baytur Bhoruka S.Scrap nil 41,798 nil 28/01 7) Cape Denison Puyvast Spipe nil 11,175 nil 28/01 8) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/01 9) Freja Ocean Interocn Naptha 35,000 nil nil 28/01 10) Prathibha Cauvery Atlan-IOC FOIl nil 5,000 nil 28/01 11) Leo Authority NYKLINE CNTR nil nil 950/1000 29/01 12) Kota Pekrang PIL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/01 13) Maersk Miami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/900 29/01 14) Pionner Atlan-HP COIL nil 90,771 nil 29/01 15) Csav Lauca Maersk CNTR nil nil 1100/900 30/01 16) Sky Lady Interocn COIL nil 84,153 nil 30/01 17) Rosborg PSTS GB nil 122 nil 30/01 18) Theresa Dua Seaports CPOIL nil 10,000 nil 30/01 19) Genius Star Puyvast GB 5,500 nil nil 30/01 20) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 31/01 21) Omvati Prem Seatrans COIL nil 80,000 nil 31/01 22) Stolt Helluland JMB P.Acid nil 19,050 nil 31/01 23) Tiger Shark BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/02 24) Kalimanthan Palm JMC POIL nil 9,000 nil 01/02 25) An Shung Jiang Cosco Spipe 900 nil nil 02/02 26) Nocc Pamplona KSAP Cars nil 2,012 nil 03/02 27) Four Island GAC COIL nil 87,619 nil 03/02 28) Mol Komati Mitsui CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 03/02 29) Gallant Wave Evergreen CNTR nil nil 850/950 03/02 30) Teren Seaports CSFOIL nil 6,000 nil 03/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL