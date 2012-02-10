Feb 10- Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Everest --- GB 08/02 08/02 16/02 4,686 nil nil 11,814 2) NYk Lotus --- ConT/CONT 09/02 09/02 10/02 nil nil1122/751 340/85 3) Cape Dension --- PRoj 27/01 29/01 13/02 nil n.a. nil n.a. --- Spipe 27/01 29/01 13/02 nil 1,319 nil 3,162 4) Nacnowry --- Gen 19/01 19/01 15/02 nil n.a. nil n.a. 5) Four Island --- COIL 05/02 09/02 10/02 nil 58,000 nil 27,619 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rabindrath Tagore Sanco-BP HSD nil 15,000 nil 02/10 2) Tiger bridge Btl ConT/CONT nil nil 1,000/1,000 02/10 3) TCI Xps TCI ConT/CONT nil nil 138/147 02/10 4) Arabian Express Relay ConT/CONT nil nil 500/700 02/10 5) Kobarid ASS SCOIL nil 9,245 nil 02/10 6) Bright Royal Seatrans M.Scale 26,000 nil nil 02/11 7) Golden Brilliance JESPA CPOIL nil 6,500 nil 02/11 8) Se Verdant Mitsuor SCOIL nil 3145/372 nil 02/11 9) TCI Surya TCI ConT/CONT nil nil 240/220 02/11 10) Halit Bey Interocn CSFOIL nil 10,000 nil 02/11 11) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 4,900 4,305 nil 02/11 12) Carra Castle PSTS GB 40,000 nil nil 02/12 13) Robert Schulte Seapol Cstone 44,000 nil nil 02/12 14) Feng Hai JMC POIL nil 5,500 nil 02/12 15) Jakarta Express Inchcape ConT/CONT nil nil 700/700 02/12 16) Jervis Bay Maersk ConT/CONT nil nil 1,100/900 02/12 17) Marions Seacons ConT/CONT nil nil 900/900 02/12 18) Nord Crest Unicorn L Stone nil 55,012 nil 13/02 19) Salamania Unciron HR COIL nil 24,964 nil 13/02 20) Hyundai Stride Hyundai ConT/CONT nil nil 1,000/1,000 14/02 21) Adfines Sun Interocn CSFOIL nil 10,000 nil 14/02 22) Deal Castle PSTS Splat/SCOIL nil 1793/199 nil 14/02 23) Jag Rahul Unicorn L Stone nil 50,675 nil 14/02 24) Bsle Star PSTS GB nil 1,753 nil 14/02 25) Csav Rio Itata CSSAV Cars 1,313 nil nil 15/02 26) Eastern Rubby Imperial LOG nil 2,138 nil 15/02 27) Martin ULA Splat nil 1,862 nil 15/02 28) Pulau Cebu Puyast Splat/SCOIL nil 199/5208 nil 15/02 29) Desh Mahima SCI COIL nil 94,510 nil 15/02 30) Andromeda SICAL Dolomite nil 50,000 nil 15/02 31) Patriotic Atla-RE Oryxyl nil 8,900 nil 15/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL