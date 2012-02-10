Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 10- Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Everest --- GB 08/02 08/02 16/02 4,686 nil nil 11,814 2) NYk Lotus --- ConT/CONT 09/02 09/02 10/02 nil nil1122/751 340/85 3) Cape Dension --- PRoj 27/01 29/01 13/02 nil n.a. nil n.a. --- Spipe 27/01 29/01 13/02 nil 1,319 nil 3,162 4) Nacnowry --- Gen 19/01 19/01 15/02 nil n.a. nil n.a. 5) Four Island --- COIL 05/02 09/02 10/02 nil 58,000 nil 27,619 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rabindrath Tagore Sanco-BP HSD nil 15,000 nil 02/10 2) Tiger bridge Btl ConT/CONT nil nil 1,000/1,000 02/10 3) TCI Xps TCI ConT/CONT nil nil 138/147 02/10 4) Arabian Express Relay ConT/CONT nil nil 500/700 02/10 5) Kobarid ASS SCOIL nil 9,245 nil 02/10 6) Bright Royal Seatrans M.Scale 26,000 nil nil 02/11 7) Golden Brilliance JESPA CPOIL nil 6,500 nil 02/11 8) Se Verdant Mitsuor SCOIL nil 3145/372 nil 02/11 9) TCI Surya TCI ConT/CONT nil nil 240/220 02/11 10) Halit Bey Interocn CSFOIL nil 10,000 nil 02/11 11) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 4,900 4,305 nil 02/11 12) Carra Castle PSTS GB 40,000 nil nil 02/12 13) Robert Schulte Seapol Cstone 44,000 nil nil 02/12 14) Feng Hai JMC POIL nil 5,500 nil 02/12 15) Jakarta Express Inchcape ConT/CONT nil nil 700/700 02/12 16) Jervis Bay Maersk ConT/CONT nil nil 1,100/900 02/12 17) Marions Seacons ConT/CONT nil nil 900/900 02/12 18) Nord Crest Unicorn L Stone nil 55,012 nil 13/02 19) Salamania Unciron HR COIL nil 24,964 nil 13/02 20) Hyundai Stride Hyundai ConT/CONT nil nil 1,000/1,000 14/02 21) Adfines Sun Interocn CSFOIL nil 10,000 nil 14/02 22) Deal Castle PSTS Splat/SCOIL nil 1793/199 nil 14/02 23) Jag Rahul Unicorn L Stone nil 50,675 nil 14/02 24) Bsle Star PSTS GB nil 1,753 nil 14/02 25) Csav Rio Itata CSSAV Cars 1,313 nil nil 15/02 26) Eastern Rubby Imperial LOG nil 2,138 nil 15/02 27) Martin ULA Splat nil 1,862 nil 15/02 28) Pulau Cebu Puyast Splat/SCOIL nil 199/5208 nil 15/02 29) Desh Mahima SCI COIL nil 94,510 nil 15/02 30) Andromeda SICAL Dolomite nil 50,000 nil 15/02 31) Patriotic Atla-RE Oryxyl nil 8,900 nil 15/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0