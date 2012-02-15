Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 15Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessels 43 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Crystal --- LOIL 11/02 11/02 15/02 nil TOCOM nil 4,305 --- LOIL 11/02 11/02 15/02 2,750 nil nil 1,900 2) Bsle Star --- GB 14/02 14/02 16/02 TOCOM nil nil 3,000 3) Halki --- Maize 07/02 10/02 20/02 4,000 nil nil 9,760 4) Carra Castle --- GB 12/02 12/02 22/02 2,228 nil nil 33,001 5) Eastern Ruby --- LOG 14/02 15/02 19/02 nil TOCOM nil 2,138 6) Robert Schulte --- Cstone 11/02 15/02 18/02 TOCOM nil nil 44,000 7) Kobarid --- GB 10/02 10/02 17/02 3,794 nil nil 5,041 .) nil --- SCOIL 10/02 10/02 17/02 nil TOCOM nil 9,245 8) Salaminia --- HR COIL 13/02 14/02 18/02 nil 6,053 nil 18,911 9) Nord Crost --- Lstone 13/02 13/02 18/02 nil 15,000 nil 30,012 10) Nancowry --- Genl 19/01 19/01 25/02 TOCOM nil nil 25 --- Genl 19/01 19/01 25/02 nil TOCOM nil 38 11) Golden Brilliance --- CPOIL 12/02 13/02 16/02 nil 3,600 nil 2,400 12) Vedika Prem --- HSD 07/02 14/02 16/02 nil 10,800 nil 3,700 13) Msc Levina --- CNTR 12/02 14/02 15/02 nil nil 504/507 61/274 14) Hyundai Stride --- CNTR 14/02 14/02 15/02 nil nil 937/802 115/304 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Desh Mahima SCI COIL nil 94,510 nil 15/02 2) Jag Rahul Unicorn L Stone nil 50,675 nil 15/02 3) Gulf Cobalt Interocn HSD nil 15,000 nil 15/02 4) New Dynamic Seacons CNTR nil nil 900/900 15/02 5) Pratibha Cauvery Atlan-IOC FOIL 14,000 nil nil 15/02 6) Royal Jasper Seapol POIL nil 8,000 nil 15/02 7) Rabindrath Tagore Sanco BP HSD nil 15,000 nil 16/02 8) Csav Rio Itata CSSAV Cars 600 nil nil 16/02 9) Tiger Shark BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 16/02 10) Feng Hai-21 JMC POIL nil 5,500 nil 16/02 11) Sanya NYKLINE CNTR nil nil 900/950 16/02 12) Patriotic Atlan-RE Orxyl nil 8,900 nil 16/02 13) Noble Coral Puyvast SCOIl/Splat nil 1,162/693 nil 16/02 14) Maersk Wave Parekh Cars 3,550 nil nil 16/02 15) Martin ULA Splat nil 640 nil 17/02 16) Pulau Cebu Puyast Splat/SCOIL nil 199/5208 nil 17/02 17) Mol Adminstrator Mitsui CNTR nil nil 900/900 17/02 18) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/02 19) Ubt Ocean JMC POIL nil 2,004 nil 17/02 20) Arabian Express Relay CNTR nil nil 500/800 17/02 21) Dahlia CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 18/02 22) Cma Cgm jasper CMA-Agen CNTR nil nil 900/900 18/02 23) Gandhi GAC MOLAS 20,000 nil nil 19/02 24) AnnaDorthea SICAL L Stone nil 50,000 nil 19/02 25) Maersk Darlington Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 19/02 26) nocc Caribbean Parekh Cars 3,200 nil nil 19/02 27) Desh Rakshak Sci c.oil nil 88,185 nil 19/02 28) Leo Authority NYKLINE CNTR nil nil 900/950 19/02 29) Cathrine Rickmers Maersk CNTR nil nil 900/700 20/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0