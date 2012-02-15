Feb 15Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessels 43 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Crystal --- LOIL 11/02 11/02 15/02 nil TOCOM nil 4,305 --- LOIL 11/02 11/02 15/02 2,750 nil nil 1,900 2) Bsle Star --- GB 14/02 14/02 16/02 TOCOM nil nil 3,000 3) Halki --- Maize 07/02 10/02 20/02 4,000 nil nil 9,760 4) Carra Castle --- GB 12/02 12/02 22/02 2,228 nil nil 33,001 5) Eastern Ruby --- LOG 14/02 15/02 19/02 nil TOCOM nil 2,138 6) Robert Schulte --- Cstone 11/02 15/02 18/02 TOCOM nil nil 44,000 7) Kobarid --- GB 10/02 10/02 17/02 3,794 nil nil 5,041 .) nil --- SCOIL 10/02 10/02 17/02 nil TOCOM nil 9,245 8) Salaminia --- HR COIL 13/02 14/02 18/02 nil 6,053 nil 18,911 9) Nord Crost --- Lstone 13/02 13/02 18/02 nil 15,000 nil 30,012 10) Nancowry --- Genl 19/01 19/01 25/02 TOCOM nil nil 25 --- Genl 19/01 19/01 25/02 nil TOCOM nil 38 11) Golden Brilliance --- CPOIL 12/02 13/02 16/02 nil 3,600 nil 2,400 12) Vedika Prem --- HSD 07/02 14/02 16/02 nil 10,800 nil 3,700 13) Msc Levina --- CNTR 12/02 14/02 15/02 nil nil 504/507 61/274 14) Hyundai Stride --- CNTR 14/02 14/02 15/02 nil nil 937/802 115/304 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Desh Mahima SCI COIL nil 94,510 nil 15/02 2) Jag Rahul Unicorn L Stone nil 50,675 nil 15/02 3) Gulf Cobalt Interocn HSD nil 15,000 nil 15/02 4) New Dynamic Seacons CNTR nil nil 900/900 15/02 5) Pratibha Cauvery Atlan-IOC FOIL 14,000 nil nil 15/02 6) Royal Jasper Seapol POIL nil 8,000 nil 15/02 7) Rabindrath Tagore Sanco BP HSD nil 15,000 nil 16/02 8) Csav Rio Itata CSSAV Cars 600 nil nil 16/02 9) Tiger Shark BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 16/02 10) Feng Hai-21 JMC POIL nil 5,500 nil 16/02 11) Sanya NYKLINE CNTR nil nil 900/950 16/02 12) Patriotic Atlan-RE Orxyl nil 8,900 nil 16/02 13) Noble Coral Puyvast SCOIl/Splat nil 1,162/693 nil 16/02 14) Maersk Wave Parekh Cars 3,550 nil nil 16/02 15) Martin ULA Splat nil 640 nil 17/02 16) Pulau Cebu Puyast Splat/SCOIL nil 199/5208 nil 17/02 17) Mol Adminstrator Mitsui CNTR nil nil 900/900 17/02 18) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/02 19) Ubt Ocean JMC POIL nil 2,004 nil 17/02 20) Arabian Express Relay CNTR nil nil 500/800 17/02 21) Dahlia CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 18/02 22) Cma Cgm jasper CMA-Agen CNTR nil nil 900/900 18/02 23) Gandhi GAC MOLAS 20,000 nil nil 19/02 24) AnnaDorthea SICAL L Stone nil 50,000 nil 19/02 25) Maersk Darlington Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 19/02 26) nocc Caribbean Parekh Cars 3,200 nil nil 19/02 27) Desh Rakshak Sci c.oil nil 88,185 nil 19/02 28) Leo Authority NYKLINE CNTR nil nil 900/950 19/02 29) Cathrine Rickmers Maersk CNTR nil nil 900/700 20/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL