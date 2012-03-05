Mar 05Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 34 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Kota Pekrang --- CNTR 04/03 04/03 07/03 1,093 1,280 nil 170 2) Good Princess --- Dolomite 04/03 04/03 08/03 nil 5,000 nil 24,840 3) Nancowry --- Genl 19/01 19/01 10/03 TOCOM nil nil 25 4) Desh Samman --- COIL 03/03 03/03 05/03 nil 53,000 nil 5,454 5) Theresa Crystal --- POIL 01/03 03/03 07/03 nil 4,100 nil 9,400 6) Roy Maersk --- FOIL 26/02 03/03 07/03 6,700 nil nil 21,500 7) Seoul tower --- CNTR 04/03 04/03 06/03 nil nil 408/116 517/938 8) Marinos --- CNTR 05/03 05/03 06/03 nil nil 343/30 384/819 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Wan Hai --- CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 04/03 --- 2) Global Mars --- POIL 11,780 nil nil 05/03 --- 3) Halki --- Maize nil n.a. nil 07/02 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bo Spring Parekh HR Coil nil 2,731 nil 05/03 2) Swarana Kaveri Atlan-IOC HSD nil 40,050 nil 05/03 3) Prosperty Seaports POIL nil 10,500 nil 05/03 4) Jag Prachi Sanco BP FOIL nil 1,200 nil 05/03 5) St John Victory St John CNTR nil nil 600/700 06/03 6) Jindal Varuna Eastern Bary 5,000 nil nil 06/03 7) Hyundai Fut Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 06/03 8) Lingyan Star Infinity M.Scale 10,000 nil nil 06/03 9) Vega Turmalin MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 06/03 10) Jag Laxmi JMB COIL nil 88,090 nil 07/03 11) Cape Flores Seacons CNTR nil nil 800/800 07/03 12) Mol Administrator Mitsui CNTR nil nil 900/1150 08/03 13) Sanya NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 08/03 14) Bo Spring ASS GB 8,000 nil nil 08/03 15) Fon Tai SICAL L Stone nil 50,035 nil 09/03 16) Santos Express Inchcape CNTR nil nil 700/700 10/03 17) Baltic Panther Merchant IOP nil 46,000 nil 10/03 18) Leo Authority NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 11/03 19) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 11/03 20) Omvati Prem JMB COIL nil 85,861 nil 11/03 21) Taydo Star Fairmax Genl 6,000 nil nil 14/03 22) Amber Arrow KSAP Car 10 nil nil 15/03 23) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 900/900 15/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL