Mar 13Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessels 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Alaw --- GB 11/03 11/03 14/03 1,847 nil nil 747 2) GOlden Brilliance --- CPOIL 11/03 12/03 15/03 nil 800 nil 3,700 3) Baltic Panther --- IOP 10/03 10/03 13/03 nil 15,500 nil 12,000 4) Nancowry --- Genl 19/01 19/01 20/03 TOCOM nil nil 25 5) Desh Suraksha --- COIL 13/03 13/03 14/03 nil TOCOM nil 94,666 6) Suvarna Swarajya --- SKO 08/03 13/03 13/03 nil TOCOM nil 7,500 7) Hyundai Stride --- CNTR 13/03 13/03 14/03 nil nil TOCOM 1000/1000 8) Maersk Danbury --- CNTR 12/03 12/03 13/03 nil nil 139/555 172/543 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Morning Glory III --- COIL nil 85,933 nil 13/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) St John Victory St John CNTR nil nil 650/700 13/03 2) Han Spiriti ASS Genl nil 950 nil 13/03 3) Intrepid Seahawk Interocean CSFOIL nil 12,000 nil 14/03 4) Cape Flores Seacons CNTR nil nil 700/800 14/03 5) Omvati Prem JMB COIL nil 85,861 nil 14/03 6) Beagle II ASS SCOIL/Gen 1,200 10,134 nil 14/03 7) Khankendy Interocean CSFOIL nil 13,500 nil 14/03 8) Feng Hai JMC POIL nil 7,500 nil 14/03 9) Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 14/03 10) Niamun Nasir Hari LOG nil 3,026 nil 14/03 11) Rickmers New Ula CNTR nil nil 29 14/03 12) Harsha Prem Sanco-GP MSO/HSD nil 5500/9000 nil 14/03 13) Csav Rio Bueno CSAV Cars 925 nil nil 15/03 14) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/900 15/03 15) Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 900/900 15/03 16) Melos Unicorn L Stone nil 49,320 nil 15/03 17) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 16/03 18) Mol Komati Mitsui CNTR nil nil 900/900 16/03 19) Hoegh Osaka Parekh Cars 2,300 nil nil 16/03 20) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1000/900 17/03 21) Amber Arrow KSAP Cars nil 70 nil 17/03 22) Cma Cgm Quarz Cma-Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/03 23) Morning Celine PArekh Cars 3,450 nil nil 17/03 24) Advance PescadoresHunter SCOIL nil 700 nil 17/03 25) MSC Sieeria MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 18/03 26) Hanjin Kaoshinung Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 18/03 27) Kefalonia ULA Spipe 6,000 nil nil 18/03 28) Jinyunhe Seacons CNTR nil nil 900/900 19/03 29) Seaol Tower Maersk CNTR nil nil 1100/900 19/03 30) CV Stealth Wilhelms COIL nil 84,160 nil 19/03 31) Maersk Durbonik Maersk CNTR nil nil 900/700 19/03 32) Pacific Friend Puyvast Splat/SCOIL 4,000 814 nil 19/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL