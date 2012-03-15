Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Mar 15Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessels 41 Vessels berthing today 04 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Feng Hai --- POIL 11/03 12/03 17/03 nil 900 nil 4,600 2) Csav Rio Bueno --- Cars 15/03 15/03 16/03 TOCOM nil nil 925 3) Niamun Nasir --- LOG 14/03 15/03 19/03 nil TOCOM nil 3,026 4) Han Spirit --- SCOIL 14/03 14/03 21/03 nil 3,399 nil 6,105 --- Genl 14/03 14/03 21/03 nil 264 nil COMP --- GB 14/03 14/03 21/03 TOCOM nil nil 16,800 5) Beagle II --- Genl 14/03 14/03 22/03 nil 796 nil 260 --- GB 14/03 14/03 22/03 TOCOM nil nil 16,200 --- SCOIL 14/03 14/03 22/03 nil TOCOM nil 10,134 --- Genl 14/03 14/03 22/03 TOCOM nil nil 600 6) Rickmers New --- Genl 14/03 14/03 16/03 nil TOCOM nil 29 7) Feng Hai --- POIL 11/03 12/03 16/03 nil 2,550 nil 1,500 8) St John Victory --- CNTR 15/03 15/03 15/03 nil nil 488 570/150 9) Intrepid Seahawk --- CSFOIL 14/03 14/03 17/03 nil 2,900 nil 9,600 10) Nancowry --- Genl 19/01 19/01 20/03 TOCOM nil nil 25 11) Omvati Prem --- COIL 15/03 15/03 16/03 nil TOCOM nil 85,861 12) Tiger Pearl --- CNTR 14/03 14/03 15/03 nil nil 560/188 486/152 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Morning Glory --- COIL nil 85,933 nil 13/03 TBT 2) Khankendy --- CSFOIL nil 13,500 nil 14/03 TBT 3) Jag Pushpa --- HSD nil 15,000 nil 15/03 TBT 4) Harsha Prem --- HSD nil 9,000 nil 14/03 TBT --- MSO nil 5,500 nil 14/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 900/900 15/03 2) Mol Komati Mitsui CNTR nil nil 900/900 15/03 3) Wan hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 15/03 4) Melos Unicorn L Stone nil 49,320 nil 15/03 5) Hoegh Osaka Parekh Cars 2,300 nil nil 16/03 6) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 16/03 7) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 16/03 8) Cma Cgm Quarz Cma-Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/03 9) Amber Arrow KSAP Cars nil 70 nil 17/03 10) Prathibha Varna Atlan-IOC HSD nil 20,000 nil 17/03 11) Advance PescadoresHunter SCOIL nil 700 nil 18/03 12) Hanjin Kaoshinung Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 18/03 13) MSC Sieeria MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 18/03 14) Jinyunhe Seacons CNTR nil nil 900/900 18/03 15) Pratibha Cauvery Atlan-IOC FOIL 20,000 5,000 nil 18/03 16) CV Stealth Wilhelms COIL nil 84,160 nil 19/03 17) Maersk Durbonik Maersk CNTR nil nil 900/700 19/03 18) Seaol Tower Maersk CNTR nil nil 1100/900 19/03 19) Pacific Friend Puyvast Splat/SCOIL 4,000 7,167 nil 19/03 20) Kefalonia ULA Spipe 6,000 nil nil 20/03 21) Hyundai VladivostkHyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 20/03 22) Morning Celine PArekh Cars 3,450 nil nil 20/03 23) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 20/03 24) Taydo Star Fairmax Genl 6,000 nil nil 21/03 25) Rickmers Hamburg ULA CNTR nil nil 910/35 21/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0