Mar 15Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessels 41 Vessels berthing today 04 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Feng Hai --- POIL 11/03 12/03 17/03 nil 900 nil 4,600 2) Csav Rio Bueno --- Cars 15/03 15/03 16/03 TOCOM nil nil 925 3) Niamun Nasir --- LOG 14/03 15/03 19/03 nil TOCOM nil 3,026 4) Han Spirit --- SCOIL 14/03 14/03 21/03 nil 3,399 nil 6,105 --- Genl 14/03 14/03 21/03 nil 264 nil COMP --- GB 14/03 14/03 21/03 TOCOM nil nil 16,800 5) Beagle II --- Genl 14/03 14/03 22/03 nil 796 nil 260 --- GB 14/03 14/03 22/03 TOCOM nil nil 16,200 --- SCOIL 14/03 14/03 22/03 nil TOCOM nil 10,134 --- Genl 14/03 14/03 22/03 TOCOM nil nil 600 6) Rickmers New --- Genl 14/03 14/03 16/03 nil TOCOM nil 29 7) Feng Hai --- POIL 11/03 12/03 16/03 nil 2,550 nil 1,500 8) St John Victory --- CNTR 15/03 15/03 15/03 nil nil 488 570/150 9) Intrepid Seahawk --- CSFOIL 14/03 14/03 17/03 nil 2,900 nil 9,600 10) Nancowry --- Genl 19/01 19/01 20/03 TOCOM nil nil 25 11) Omvati Prem --- COIL 15/03 15/03 16/03 nil TOCOM nil 85,861 12) Tiger Pearl --- CNTR 14/03 14/03 15/03 nil nil 560/188 486/152 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Morning Glory --- COIL nil 85,933 nil 13/03 TBT 2) Khankendy --- CSFOIL nil 13,500 nil 14/03 TBT 3) Jag Pushpa --- HSD nil 15,000 nil 15/03 TBT 4) Harsha Prem --- HSD nil 9,000 nil 14/03 TBT --- MSO nil 5,500 nil 14/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 900/900 15/03 2) Mol Komati Mitsui CNTR nil nil 900/900 15/03 3) Wan hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 15/03 4) Melos Unicorn L Stone nil 49,320 nil 15/03 5) Hoegh Osaka Parekh Cars 2,300 nil nil 16/03 6) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 16/03 7) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 16/03 8) Cma Cgm Quarz Cma-Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/03 9) Amber Arrow KSAP Cars nil 70 nil 17/03 10) Prathibha Varna Atlan-IOC HSD nil 20,000 nil 17/03 11) Advance PescadoresHunter SCOIL nil 700 nil 18/03 12) Hanjin Kaoshinung Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 18/03 13) MSC Sieeria MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 18/03 14) Jinyunhe Seacons CNTR nil nil 900/900 18/03 15) Pratibha Cauvery Atlan-IOC FOIL 20,000 5,000 nil 18/03 16) CV Stealth Wilhelms COIL nil 84,160 nil 19/03 17) Maersk Durbonik Maersk CNTR nil nil 900/700 19/03 18) Seaol Tower Maersk CNTR nil nil 1100/900 19/03 19) Pacific Friend Puyvast Splat/SCOIL 4,000 7,167 nil 19/03 20) Kefalonia ULA Spipe 6,000 nil nil 20/03 21) Hyundai VladivostkHyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 20/03 22) Morning Celine PArekh Cars 3,450 nil nil 20/03 23) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 20/03 24) Taydo Star Fairmax Genl 6,000 nil nil 21/03 25) Rickmers Hamburg ULA CNTR nil nil 910/35 21/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL