May 08- Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessles 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Fair Faethon --- POIL 06/05 06/05 08/05 nil 2,750 nil 950 2) Alaw --- SCOIL 03/05 03/05 08/05 nil 50 nil COMP --- Splat 03/05 03/05 08/05 nil n.a. nil n.a. 3) Carrara Castle --- SCOIL 03/05 03/05 11/05 nil TOCOM nil 1,902 --- GB 03/05 03/05 11/05 TOCOM nil nil 3,000 --- HR Coil 03/05 03/05 11/05 nil TOCOM nil 6,868 --- Spipe 03/05 03/05 11/05 nil 3,394 nil COMP 4) Fabulous Sw --- GB 07/05 07/05 09/05 2,098 nil nil 8,902 5) St John Victory --- CNTR 05/05 07/05 08/05 nil nil 615 270 6) TCI Surya --- CNTR 08/05 ----- 12/05 nil nil n.a.235/210 7) St John Victory --- CNTR 05/05 07/05 ----- nil nil 70 700 8) Ten Yu Maru --- S.Scrap 07/05 07/05 21/05 nil 300 nil 46,812 9) Explorer --- MOP 03/05 09/05 ----- nil 5,800 nil 5,516 10) Glorious Sunshine --- M.Scale 08/05 08/05 08/05 TOCOM nil nil 7,700 11) Star Dream --- orxyl 08/05 ----- 08/05 nil TOCOM nil 2,089 12) L Amanda --- CNTR 07/05 07/05 08/05 nil nil 742/478228/433 13) MAersk Delano --- CNTR 07/05 ----- 09/05 nil nil1088/588476/790 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 05/08 2) Meghna Pride SICAL L.Stone nil 46,735 nil 05/08 3) Meghna Pride SICAL L.Stone nil 46,735 nil 05/08 4) Abdul Kalam Azad SCI COIL nil 86,295 nil 05/09 5) Taydo Star Fairmax B.Metal 5,550 nil nil 05/09 6) Swarna Kaveri Atlan-IOC HSD nil 39,906 nil 05/09 7) Genie JMB COIL nil 87,732 nil 05/09 8) Hyundai Stride Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 05/10 9) Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 05/10 10) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 795/825 05/10 11) Wan Hai 266 Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 700/700 05/10 12) Jag Rajul Unicorn LSTone nil 50,434 nil 05/10 13) Sanya NYK Line CNTR nil nil 900/1,000 05/10 14) TCI Arjun TCI LOG/CNTR nil 873 140 05/10 15) Han Spirit ASS SCOIL nil 13,412 nil 05/11 16) Vitesse Unicorn POIL nil 4,011 nil 05/11 17) Jakara Express Inchape CNTR nil nil 600/550 05/12 18) Fu Yang Shan Coscto SCOIL nil 5,043 nil 05/12 19) Jag Rishi SICAL Lstone nil 50,000 nil 05/12 20) Colorado Highway KSAP Cars 660 nil nil 05/12 21) Kota Pekrang PIL CNTR nil nil 1,800/1,000 13/05 22) Leo Authority NYK Line CNTR nil nil 900/1,000 13/05 23) Golden Brilliance JMC POIL nil 9,300 nil 13/05 24) Izumi NYK Line Splat/SCOIL nil 285/3335 nil 13/05 25) Desh Mahima SCI COIL nil 96,526 nil 13/05 26) Maharishi Parash SCI COIL nil 83,500 nil 14/05 27) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,200/1,200 14/05 28) Hyundai Vladi Hyundai CNTR nil nil 700/700 15/05 29) Super Lady JMC COIL nil 84,185 nil 16/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL