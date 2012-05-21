May 21- Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Crystal --- LOIL 18/05 19/05 23/05 nil 1,800 nil 5,060 2) Hanjin Ningob --- CNTR 20/05 20/05 22/05 nil nil 1232/11 300 3) Vera --- HR Coil 18/05 18/05 22/05 nil 7,240 nil 5,288 4) Maan Aung --- LOG 18/05 18/05 22/05 nil 404 nil 25 5) Blossom Pescadores--- LOG 19/0519/0523/05 nil 625 nil 1,073 6) Eagle Meerut --- MSO 20/0520/0521/05 nil 4,000 nil COMP 7) Golden Blessing --- POIL 21/0521/0523/05 nil TOCOM nil 6,750 8) Cma Cgm Jasper --- CNTR 20/05 20/05 21/05 nil nil 976/573120/501 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Gati Pride Gati CNTR nil nil 210/210 21/05 2) Valpolicella PSTS GB 11,000 nil nil 21/05 3) Maersk Malacca Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,200 21/05 4) Seoul Tower Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 21/05 5) Glaring Pescadore Puyvast SCOIL/GB 5,000 2,937 nil 22/05 6) Super Lady SWORLD FOIL 35,000 nil nil 22/05 7) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 22/05 8) Seiyo Sapphire Puyvast St Bary nil 6,075 nil 22/05 9) Great Legend Wilhelms L Stone nil 50,632 nil 22/05 10) AN Yue Jieng Cosco HRCOIL nil 2,725 nil 22/05 11) St John Victory St John CNTR nil nil 900/950 22/05 12) Aristos Li Ula Spipe 6,000 nil nil 23/05 13) Waadhe Progress Seas Star Bary nil 3,500 nil 23/05 14) NYK Lotus NYKLine CNTR nil nil 1,000 24/05 15) Ocean Doimance Hunter Splat nil 5,025 nil 24/05 16) Peace Lucky Interocn MOP nil 30,816 nil 24/05 17) TCI Xps TCI LOG/CNTR nil 790 140 24/05 18) Imari NYK Splat nil 1,638 nil 24/05 19) Ebrahmi Ali Hu Fairmax B.Metal 2,050 nil nil 24/05 20) Hoegh Chiba Merchant Cars 2,090 nil nil 25/05 21) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 25/05 22) Uni Prosper Evergreen CNTR nil nil 850/950 25/05 23) Rio Grande Expres Inchcape CNTR nil nil 650/600 26/05 24) Grande Fotuna Puyvast Spt/Spipe nil 41/424 nil 26/05 25) Great Immensity ASS GB 12,000 nil nil 26/05 26) Hanjin Mazanillo Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1,500 27/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL