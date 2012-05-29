May 28- Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sea Pioneer --- CSFOIL 25/05 26/05 28/05 nil 4,800 nil 1,700 2) Deal Castle --- SCOIL 27/05 27/05 30/05 nil TOCOM nil 2,626 --- HRCOIL 27/05 27/05 30/05 nil TOCOM nil 1,335 --- Spipe 27/05 27/05 30/05 nil TOCOM nil 2,097 3) Great Immensity --- GB 28/05 28/05 01/06 TOCOM nil nil 12,000 4) Ocean Dominace --- Splat 24/05 24/05 31/05 nil TOCOM nil 5,025 5) Hanjin Manazillo --- CNTR 27/05 27/05 29/05 nil nil 231 900/140 6) Tci Xp --- CNTR 23/05 25/05 29/05 nil nil n.a. 140/1,501 --- Log 23/05 25/05 29/05 nil n.a. nil n.a. 7) Peace Lucky --- MOP 24/05 26/05 01/06 nil 6,000 nil 22,416 8) Beagli Li --- GB 27/05 27/05 29/05 1,573 nil nil 4,427 9) Maharishi Paras --- COIL 15/05 28/05 28/05 nil TOCOM nil 83,500 10) Aristos --- Spipe 25/05 25/05 29/05 2,125 nil nil 964 11) Jag Preeti --- FOIL 23/05 27/05 28/05 nil 3,200 nil 2,800 12) Rio Grnade Express--- CNTR 27/05 27/05 28/05 nil nil 894/441 71/488 13) Seoul Towre --- CNTR 27/05 ----- 29/05 nil nil n.a. 1,000/1,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Gati Pride Gati CNTR nil nil 210/210 28/05 2) Ebrahim Ali Hu Fairmax B.Metal 2,050 nil nil 28/05 3) Maersk Drammen Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,200/1,200 28/05 4) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 800/800 28/05 5) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2,000/2,000 28/05 6) Pratibha Warna Atlan-IOC HSD nil 19,162 nil 28/05 7) Dl Sunflower Interocn naptha 35,000 nil nil 28/05 8) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 29/05 9) Pratibha Indriyan Atlan-HP HSD nil 10,000 nil 29/05 10) Akamas Marcons FOIL 35,000 nil nil 29/05 11) Jag Prerena JMB MSO/LDO nil 5,000/17,000 nil 29/05 12) Grande Fortuna ASS GB 13,000 nil nil 30/05 13) Ioannis JMB COIL nil 83,647 nil 30/05 14) Ocean Dominace Seatrans M.Scale 10,700 nil nil 30/05 15) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 700/775 31/05 16) Sanya NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 31/05 17) Martin ULa Splat nil 520 nil 31/05 18) Desh Prem SCI COIL nil 97,633 nil 31/05 19) Global Sun IOSa Cstone 25,000 nil nil 01/06 20) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 01/06 21) Asian Sun Parekh Cars 4,200 nil nil 01/06 22) Cape Norvegia CMAAGEN CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 01/06 23) Grande Fortuna ASS GB 13,000 nil nil 02/06 24) Cma Cgm Tursphoir ASS CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 02/06 25) Aigerois SICAL Lstone nil 50,000 nil 02/06 26) Wise Sw Hunter Spie/Splat nil 1,530/3,090 nil 02/06 27) SCI Presetige SCI CNTR nil nil 900/900 02/06 28) Leo Authority NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 02/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL