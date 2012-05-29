GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling shaken by UK election shock, damage limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
May 28- Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sea Pioneer --- CSFOIL 25/05 26/05 28/05 nil 4,800 nil 1,700 2) Deal Castle --- SCOIL 27/05 27/05 30/05 nil TOCOM nil 2,626 --- HRCOIL 27/05 27/05 30/05 nil TOCOM nil 1,335 --- Spipe 27/05 27/05 30/05 nil TOCOM nil 2,097 3) Great Immensity --- GB 28/05 28/05 01/06 TOCOM nil nil 12,000 4) Ocean Dominace --- Splat 24/05 24/05 31/05 nil TOCOM nil 5,025 5) Hanjin Manazillo --- CNTR 27/05 27/05 29/05 nil nil 231 900/140 6) Tci Xp --- CNTR 23/05 25/05 29/05 nil nil n.a. 140/1,501 --- Log 23/05 25/05 29/05 nil n.a. nil n.a. 7) Peace Lucky --- MOP 24/05 26/05 01/06 nil 6,000 nil 22,416 8) Beagli Li --- GB 27/05 27/05 29/05 1,573 nil nil 4,427 9) Maharishi Paras --- COIL 15/05 28/05 28/05 nil TOCOM nil 83,500 10) Aristos --- Spipe 25/05 25/05 29/05 2,125 nil nil 964 11) Jag Preeti --- FOIL 23/05 27/05 28/05 nil 3,200 nil 2,800 12) Rio Grnade Express--- CNTR 27/05 27/05 28/05 nil nil 894/441 71/488 13) Seoul Towre --- CNTR 27/05 ----- 29/05 nil nil n.a. 1,000/1,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Gati Pride Gati CNTR nil nil 210/210 28/05 2) Ebrahim Ali Hu Fairmax B.Metal 2,050 nil nil 28/05 3) Maersk Drammen Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,200/1,200 28/05 4) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 800/800 28/05 5) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2,000/2,000 28/05 6) Pratibha Warna Atlan-IOC HSD nil 19,162 nil 28/05 7) Dl Sunflower Interocn naptha 35,000 nil nil 28/05 8) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 29/05 9) Pratibha Indriyan Atlan-HP HSD nil 10,000 nil 29/05 10) Akamas Marcons FOIL 35,000 nil nil 29/05 11) Jag Prerena JMB MSO/LDO nil 5,000/17,000 nil 29/05 12) Grande Fortuna ASS GB 13,000 nil nil 30/05 13) Ioannis JMB COIL nil 83,647 nil 30/05 14) Ocean Dominace Seatrans M.Scale 10,700 nil nil 30/05 15) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 700/775 31/05 16) Sanya NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 31/05 17) Martin ULa Splat nil 520 nil 31/05 18) Desh Prem SCI COIL nil 97,633 nil 31/05 19) Global Sun IOSa Cstone 25,000 nil nil 01/06 20) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 01/06 21) Asian Sun Parekh Cars 4,200 nil nil 01/06 22) Cape Norvegia CMAAGEN CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 01/06 23) Grande Fortuna ASS GB 13,000 nil nil 02/06 24) Cma Cgm Tursphoir ASS CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 02/06 25) Aigerois SICAL Lstone nil 50,000 nil 02/06 26) Wise Sw Hunter Spie/Splat nil 1,530/3,090 nil 02/06 27) SCI Presetige SCI CNTR nil nil 900/900 02/06 28) Leo Authority NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 02/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
BANGALORE, June 08The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33300 ICS-104(24mm) 37200 ICS-202(26mm) 43100 ICS-105(26mm) 33400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)