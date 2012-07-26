Jul 26- Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 35 Total Vessles 47 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Theresa Pisces --- POIL 24/07 24/07 27/07 nil 3,500 nil 4,000 2) Taikli --- GB 25/07 25/07 28/07 1,185 nil nil 4,815 3) Jasmine Ace --- JB Bary 24/07 25/07 27/07 2,684 nil nil 2,527 4) Sider King --- GB 24/07 24/07 29/07 1,304 nil nil 8,392 5) Haren --- JB Bary 22/07 24/07 26/07 2,130 nil nil 706 6) Anna Barbara --- Bary 23/07 25/07 29/07 7,000 nil nil 41,350 7) St John Victory --- CNTR 26/07 26/07 26/07 nil nil 483600/800 8) Ikoma --- CNTR 26/07 26/07 29/07 nil nil n.a. 1,000/1,000 9) Gati Majestic --- CNTR 18/07 18/07 25/07 nil nil n.a. n.a. 10) Jag Aabha --- HSD 24/07 24/07 27/07 nil 12,700 nil 22,324 11) Wan Hai --- CNTR 23/07 25/07 26/07 nil nil 1076/821 28/221 12) Hyundai Progress --- CNTR 25/07 25/07 26/07 nil nil 832/152 357/747 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Atlant Trina Everett Steel nil 4,000 nil 26/07 2) Asian parade Parekh Cars nil 25 nil 26/07 3) Suvarna Swarajya Atlan-IOC HSD/Naptha 15,000 6,000 nil 26/07 4) L Amanda Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 27/07 5) Cape Noveriga AISSA CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 27/07 6) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 27/07 7) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR nil nil 140 27/07 8) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 240/200 27/07 9) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 27/07 10) Sinin JMB Spipe 2,600 nil nil 27/07 11) Kei JESPA POIL nil 4,200 nil 27/07 12) Linde ULA Splat/Steel nil 1,500/3,550 nil 28/07 13) Eurasian Highway KSAP cars 550 nil nil 28/07 14) Cma Cgm Onyx CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 6,000/6,000 28/07 15) Hoegh Oslo Parekh Cars 2,700 nil nil 28/07 16) Au Aries Seaports POIL nil 2,500 nil 28/07 17) Ocean friend Puyvast SCOIL nil 192 nil 28/07 18) Siva Emerland Interocn M.SCale 12,500 nil nil 28/07 19) Hanjin Ningbo Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 28/07 20) Sanya Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 29/07 21) Pacific Rich GAC Dolomite nil 30,000 nil 29/07 22) Ubt Ocean JMC POIL nil 5,500 nil 29/07 23) Iris Victoria Interocn HSD nil 37,500 nil 29/07 24) Lara Unicorn L Stone nil 50,835 nil 30/07 25) Mino NYKLine SCOIL nil 1,246 nil 30/07 26) Maersk Dalton Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 30/07 27) Safmarine Ngarmi Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 30/07 28) Aquitina Wilhelms Dolomite nil 33,000 nil 30/07 29) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 31/07 30) Northern Dancer Interocn MOP nil 32,330 nil 31/07 31) Swaraj Dweep A&N Gen nil 25 nil 31/07 32) Maple Expres Interocn HSD nil 40,012 nil 31/07 33) Kampen Everett JB Bar 2,500 nil nil 01/08 34) Pratibha Bheema SWORLD COIL nil 138,666 nil 02/08 35) Izumo NYKLine CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 02/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL