Aug 01-Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 16 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 34 Total Vessles 50 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Clipper Commander nil Proj 26/07 30/07 ----- 377 nil nil 313 2) Swaraj Dweep nil Genl 31/07 31/07 ----- nil nil nil 25/25 3) Linde nil Steel 29/07 29/07 ----- nil 533 nil 289 nil LOCO 29/07 29/07 ----- nil nil nil 500 nil Splat 29/07 29/07 ----- nil 1,081 nil 419 nil Splat 29/07 29/07 ----- nil nil nil 601 4) Au Aries nil POIL 31/07 31/07 ----- nil 1,920 nil 580 5) Northern Dancer nil MOP 30/07 30/07 ----- nil 6,000 nil 23,970 6) Pacific Rich nil Dolomite 30/07 30/07 ----- nil 7,400 nil 20,550 7) Lara nil L Stone 30/07 30/07 ----- nil 17,000 nil 33,835 8) TCI Surya nil CNTR 29/07 29/07 ----- nil nil 66/200 nil 9) Maple Expres nil HSD 31/07 31/07 ----- nil 3,800 nil 36,212 10) Hyundai Future nil CNTR 31/07 31/07 ----- nil nil1086/428277/556 11) Cape Magnus nil CNTR 31/07 31/07 ----- nil nil 452/14764/730 12) Bux Hill nil CNTR 30/07 31/07 ----- nil nil 456/158234/451 13) MV RM POWER SC & CO Steam Coal 28/07 ----- ----- nil 11,620 nil 25,197 14) MV JAG RAHUL KR & SONS Iron Ore 04/08 ----- ----- 19,150 nil nil 24,200 15) MT SOUTHERN ATLANTIC Alcho&Styr 07/08 ----- ----- nil 4,800 nil 1,661 16) MT EAST SIBE INTEROCEAN F Oil 06/08 ----- ----- 6,000 nil nil 25,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Pratibha Bheema SWORLD COIL nil 138,666 nil 01/08 2) St John Victory St John CNTR nil 1000/900 01/08 3) SC Guoji Atlantic BOIL nil 2,000 nil 01/08 4) Alaw Puyvas Proj 1,200 nil nil 01/08 5) Eagle Meerut JMB MSO nil 3,581 nil 01/08 6) Izumo NYKLine CNTR nil 1000/1000 02/08 7) Harsha Prem Sanco BP HSD nil 8,800 nil 02/08 8) Lime Galaxy GAC BOIL nil 3,042 nil 02/08 9) Rome tRader Benline SCOIL 1,100 nil nil 02/08 10) Prudent Atlan-IOC SKO/HSD nil 9158/1500 nil 02/08 11) Merian Mitusi CNTR nil nil 805/825 03/08 12) Wan Hai 266 Wan Hai CNTR nil 1000/1000 03/08 13) APL Sokhana APL CNTR nil 800/1000 03/08 14) Prathiba Neera Atlan-HP FOIL nil 4,886 nil 03/08 15) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil 1000/1000 03/08 16) Jag Prachi Sanco BP FOIL nil 15,000 nil 03/08 17) Morudio EasterSL Bary 48,000 nil nil 03/08 18) Diamond Express Hunter Spipe nil 2,352 nil 04/08 19) JK Galaxy Indioc Splat nil 3,298 nil 04/08 20) Malaspina Castle PSTS GB nil 18,000 nil 04/08 21) Kampen Everett JBAr 7,500 nil nil 05/08 22) Iwashiron NYKLine CNTR nil 1000/1000 05/08 23) Lahore Express Inchae CNTR nil nil 700/850 05/08 24) Hanjin Manzanillo Hanjin CNTR nil 1000/1000 05/08 25) Diamond Star Puyvast Splat/SCOIL nil 331/8480 nil 05/08 26) Pac Acrux ULA Spipe 5,000 nil nil 06/08 27) Ocan Winer Wilhem St Bary nil 4,482 nil 06/08 28) Maersk Delmot Maersk CNTR nil 1000/1000 06/08 29) Safamine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil 1000/1000 06/08 30) Wan Hai 266 Wan Hai CNTR nil 1000/1000 06/08 31) Harlequin Viking SCOIL nil 3,779 nil 07/08 32) Fon Tai SICAL L sTone nil 50,000 nil 08/08 33) Sagar Kanya SCI Research nil nil nil 08/08 34) Marinos Seacons CNTR nil 1000/1000 09/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL