Aug 06-Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Pac Acrux nil Spipe 05/08 05/08 ----- 2,183 nil nil 2,817 2) Everest nil Excav 01/08 01/08 ----- 107 nil nil nil nil nil GB ----- ----- ----- 4,437 nil nil 8,115 nil nil SCOIL ----- ----- ----- nil 1,097 nil nil nil nil Genl ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 775 3) Rome Trader nil SCOIL 02/08 02/08 ----- 2,467 nil nil 457 4) Jk Galaxy nil Steel 05/08 05/08 ----- nil nil nil 3,298 5) Iwashiron nil CNTR 05/08 05/08 ----- nil nil 634/34 250/700 6) Hanjin Manznaillo nil CNTR 04/08 05/08 ----- nil nil 1291/722 300 7) Maroudio nil Bary 04/08 04/08 ----- 15,600 nil nil 24,600 8) Lucky Sunday nil Bunker 04/08 06/08 ----- nil nil nil 9) Prudent nil SKO 03/08 04/08 ----- nil 8,500 nil 658 nil nil HSD ----- ----- ----- nil 1,500 nil 5,500 10) Harsha Prem nil Hsd 04/08 05/08 ----- nil 3,500 nil 5,300 11) Lahore Express nil CNTR 05/08 05/08 ----- nil nil 1259/901 107/453 12) Safmarine nil CNTR 06/08 06/08 ----- nil nil nil 1000/1000 13) Maersk Delmot nil CNTR 06/08 06/08 ----- nil nil 424/746 69/895 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CSC Rising Sun Interocn MSO 16,756 nil nil 06/08 2) Arionas Interocn CSFOIL 8,000 nil nil 06/08 3) Bux Hill MSC-AGen CNTR nil 1000/1000 nil 06/08 4) Wan Hai 266 Wan Hai CNTR nil 1000/1000 nil 07/08 5) Flores Palm Seaports CPKO 8,000 nil nil 07/08 6) Harlequin Viking SCOIL 3,779 nil nil 07/08 7) Jag Prakash Sanco-BP MSO/HSD 7000/15000 nil nil 07/08 8) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR nil 150/140 nil 07/08 9) Sagar Kanya SCI Research nil nil nil 08/08 10) Golden Dream Deblines Orxyl 1,982 nil nil 08/08 11) ST John Victory St John CNTR nil 950/1000 nil 08/08 12) Fon Tai SICAL L sTone 50,000 nil nil 08/08 13) Diamond Star Puyvast Splat/SCOIL 331/8480 nil nil 08/08 14) Marinos Seacons CNTR nil 1000/1000 nil 09/08 15) Diamond Star ASS GB nil nil nil 09/08 16) Cape Nemo Wan Hai CNTR nil 1000/1000 nil 09/08 17) Nancowry A&N Pass nil nil nil 09/08 18) Island Gren Benline Sulp 8,800 nil nil 09/08 19) Silver Bay Mitsui CNTR nil 795/825 nil 09/08 20) Ocan Winer Wilhem St Bary 4,482 nil nil 09/08 21) Gati Pride Gati CNTR nil 170/255 nil 09/08 22) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil 1000/1000 nil 09/08 23) Jag Pushpa Sanco-BP SKO/HSD 29/13000 nil nil 11/08 24) Jakarta Express Inchape CNTR nil 750/850 nil 11/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL