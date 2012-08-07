Aug 07-Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 38 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Rome Trader ESSAR Logis Iron Ore 02/08 02/08 ----- 1,266 nil nil nil 2) Oslo Bulk TINNA VIETTRAYellow Peas 07/08 ----- ----- nil nil nil 780 3) Jk Galaxy SC & CO Steam Coal 05/08 05/08 ----- nil nil nil 3,298 4) Iwashiron KK TranslogixSteam Coal 05/08 05/08 ----- nil nil 369/904 50 5) Maroudio ATLANTIC LP Gas 04/08 04/08 ----- 11,450 nil nil 13,150 6) Lucky Sunday SPAN Urea 04/08 06/08 ----- nil nil nil 7) Maple Express E.S.S Coking Coal 31/07 31/07 ----- nil nil nil 15,512 8) Arionas NAVSHIP Iron Ore 06/08 06/08 ----- nil 3,200 nil 4,800 9) Jag Prachi JYOTHI Rockphosp 03/08 06/08 ----- nil 100 nil 9,900 10) Bux Hill B.S.S Iron Ore 06/08 ----- ----- nil nil nil 1000/1000 11) Safmarine Ngami SEATRANS Urea A.Phos 06/08 06/08 ----- nil nil 933/557 192/330 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Sagar Manjusha Seapol Research nil nil nil 07/08 2) Flores Palm Seaports CPKO nil 8,000 nil 07/08 3) Harlequin Viking SCOIL nil 3,779 nil 07/08 4) Jag Prakash Sanco-BP MSO/HSD nil 70/15000 nil 07/08 5) TCI Arjun TCI ConT/CONT nil nil 150/140 07/08 6) Sagar Kanya SCI Research nil nil nil 08/08 7) ST John Victory St John CNTR nil nil 950/1000 08/08 8) Fon Tai SICAL L sTone nil 50,000 nil 08/08 9) Diamond S Puyvast Splat nil 331/8480 nil 08/08 10) Hyundai Highway Hyuundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 08/08 11) Marinos Seacons CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 09/08 12) Diamond Star ASS GB 10,000 nil nil 09/08 13) Golden Dream Deblines Orxyl nil 1,982 nil 09/08 14) Blossom Atlantic LOIL nil 4,830 nil 09/08 15) Cape Nemo Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 10/08 16) Nancowry A&N Pass nil nil nil 10/08 17) Island Green Benline Sulp nil 8,800 nil 10/08 18) Gati Pride Gati CNTR nil nil 170/255 10/08 19) Ocan Winer Wilhem St Bary nil 4,482 nil 10/08 20) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 10/08 21) Silver Bay Mitsui CNTR nil nil 795/825 10/08 22) Jag Aparna JMB HSD nil 42,036 nil 11/08 23) Jag Pushpa Sanco-BP SKO/HSD nil 2900/13000 nil 11/08 24) Jakarta Express Inchape CNTR nil nil 750/850 11/08 25) SCI Prestige SCI CNTR nil nil 900/900 11/08 26) Thorstream Seacons CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 12/08 27) Melos Seapol Lstone nil 20100/29000 nil 13/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL