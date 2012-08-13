Aug 13- Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Blossom nil LOIL 10/08 11/08 13/08 nil 2,700 nil 1,030 2) Malaspina Castle nil GB 08/08 08/08 13/08 2,626 nil nil 2,477 3) Nancowry nil Genl 10/08 10/08 13/08 406 nil nil COMP nil Genl 10/08 10/08 13/08 36 14 nil COMP 4) Ocean Winner nil St Bary 13/08 10/08 15/08 nil TOCOME nil 4,482 5) SCI Prestige nil CNTR 12/08 12/08 13/08 nil nil1352/861 52/345 6) Thorstream nil CNTR 12/08 12/08 14/08 nil nil 554/18 280/635 7) Pine Leader nil Excav 07/08 07/08 14/08 nil 687 nil nil nil GB 07/08 07/08 14/08 3,927 nil nil 4,994 nil SCOIL 07/08 07/08 14/08 nil 228 nil COMP 8) Jag Prakash nil MSO 07/08 11/08 13/08 nil 2,000 nil COMP nil HSD 07/08 11/08 13/08 nil 4,000 nil 8,000 9) Jag Aparna nil HSD 10/08 12/08 15/08 nil 100 nil 41,936 10) Passat Spring nil CNTR 12/08 12/08 13/08 nil nil1359/524 124/458 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Diamond Star ASS GB 10,000 nil nil 13/08 2) Vedika Prem Atlan-IOC MSO/HSD nil 8031/1000 nil 13/08 3) Jag Pushpa SACO-BP SKO/HSD nil 2900/13000 nil 13/08 4) Melos Seapol Lstone nil 20,100 nil 14/08 Seapol Gupsum nil 29,000 nil 14/08 5) Bux Hill MSC-AGen CNTR nil nil11000/15000 14/08 6) Liquid Force Interocn P.Acid nil 9,123 nil 14/08 7) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL nil 3,912 nil 14/08 8) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 14/08 9) Orchids Atlan-HP LDO/FOIL nil 843/10000 nil 14/08 10) Askara JMC POIL nil 2,000 nil 14/08 11) Pissiotis Atlantic COIL nil 137,301 nil 15/08 12) St John Victory St John CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 15/08 13) Cape Magnus BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/10 15/08 14) Semua Perkasa JMC POIL nil 5,000 nil 15/08 15) Ikoma NYK CNTR nil nil 1200/1250 16/08 16) Champion Spirit Inteocn Molas 30,000 nil nil 16/08 17) Aalborg PSTS GB 16,000 nil nil 16/08 18) Uniprosper Evergreen CNTR nil nil 950/750 17/08 19) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 17/08 20) Tianjin Highway KSAP Excav nil 700/100 nil 17/08 21) Spar Tarus Unicorn L Stone 49,410 nil nil 18/08 22) APL Sokhna APL CNTR nil nil 1200/1400 19/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL