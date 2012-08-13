Aug 13- Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 22
Total Vessels 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Blossom nil LOIL 10/08 11/08 13/08 nil 2,700 nil 1,030
2) Malaspina Castle nil GB 08/08 08/08 13/08 2,626 nil nil 2,477
3) Nancowry nil Genl 10/08 10/08 13/08 406 nil nil COMP
nil Genl 10/08 10/08 13/08 36 14 nil COMP
4) Ocean Winner nil St Bary 13/08 10/08 15/08 nil TOCOME nil 4,482
5) SCI Prestige nil CNTR 12/08 12/08 13/08 nil nil1352/861 52/345
6) Thorstream nil CNTR 12/08 12/08 14/08 nil nil 554/18 280/635
7) Pine Leader nil Excav 07/08 07/08 14/08 nil 687 nil nil
nil GB 07/08 07/08 14/08 3,927 nil nil 4,994
nil SCOIL 07/08 07/08 14/08 nil 228 nil COMP
8) Jag Prakash nil MSO 07/08 11/08 13/08 nil 2,000 nil COMP
nil HSD 07/08 11/08 13/08 nil 4,000 nil 8,000
9) Jag Aparna nil HSD 10/08 12/08 15/08 nil 100 nil 41,936
10) Passat Spring nil CNTR 12/08 12/08 13/08 nil nil1359/524 124/458
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Diamond Star ASS GB 10,000 nil nil 13/08
2) Vedika Prem Atlan-IOC MSO/HSD nil 8031/1000 nil 13/08
3) Jag Pushpa SACO-BP SKO/HSD nil 2900/13000 nil 13/08
4) Melos Seapol Lstone nil 20,100 nil 14/08
Seapol Gupsum nil 29,000 nil 14/08
5) Bux Hill MSC-AGen CNTR nil nil11000/15000 14/08
6) Liquid Force Interocn P.Acid nil 9,123 nil 14/08
7) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL nil 3,912 nil 14/08
8) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 14/08
9) Orchids Atlan-HP LDO/FOIL nil 843/10000 nil 14/08
10) Askara JMC POIL nil 2,000 nil 14/08
11) Pissiotis Atlantic COIL nil 137,301 nil 15/08
12) St John Victory St John CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 15/08
13) Cape Magnus BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/10 15/08
14) Semua Perkasa JMC POIL nil 5,000 nil 15/08
15) Ikoma NYK CNTR nil nil 1200/1250 16/08
16) Champion Spirit Inteocn Molas 30,000 nil nil 16/08
17) Aalborg PSTS GB 16,000 nil nil 16/08
18) Uniprosper Evergreen CNTR nil nil 950/750 17/08
19) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 17/08
20) Tianjin Highway KSAP Excav nil 700/100 nil 17/08
21) Spar Tarus Unicorn L Stone 49,410 nil nil 18/08
22) APL Sokhna APL CNTR nil nil 1200/1400 19/08
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL