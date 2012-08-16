Aug 16Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Cystal --- LOIL 14/08 14/08 18/08 200 2,074 nil 4,800 2) Ocean Winner --- St Bary 13/08 13/08 16/08 TOCOM nil nil 1,090 3) St John --- CNTR 15/08 15/08 16/08 nil nil 994/269 35/347 4) Melos --- L Stone 14/08 14/08 17/08 nil TOCOM nil 16,400 5) Vedika Prem --- HSD 13/08 14/08 17/08 nil 3,200 nil 5,800 6) Swarna Krishna --- COIL 15/08 15/08 16/08 nil 32,000 nil 18,431 7) Hyundai Bridge --- CNTR 14/08 14/08 16/08 nil nil 569/837 76 8) Cape Magnus --- CNTR 14/08 14/08 16/08 nil nil 787/986 38 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ikoma NYK CNTR nil nil 1200/1250 16/08 2) Aalborg PSTS GB 16,000 nil nil 16/08 3) Uniprosper Evergreen CNTR nil nil 950/750 17/08 4) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 17/08 5) Champion Spirit Inteocn Molas 30,000 nil nil 17/08 6) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/08 7) Gagasan Sclangor Unicorn POIL nil 7,000 nil 17/08 8) Rabindranth TagoreSCI HSD nil 24,801 nil 17/08 9) Spar Tarus Unicorn L Stone 49,410 nil nil 18/08 10) Jag Amisha JMB HSD nil 42,748 nil 18/08 11) Han Hui Indico Spipe 2,500 nil nil 18/08 12) Kota Kaya PIL CNTR nil nil 1700/16000 19/08 13) Diamond star ASS GB 5,000 nil nil 19/08 14) Cma Cgm Jasper CMA-AGEN CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 19/08 15) APL Sokhna APL CNTR nil nil 1200/1400 19/08 16) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 20/08 17) Safmarne Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 20/08 18) Songa Eagle Seaport POIL nil 9,000 nil 20/08 19) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 20/08 20) High Saturn Interocn CSFOIL nil 16,000 nil 20/08 21) Jag Lateef JMB COIL nil 136,244 nil 21/08 22) Sanmar Phoneix SICAL Dolomite nil 48,761 nil 21/08 23) Jag Lallit JB COIL nil 131,143 nil 21/08 24) Hyundai Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 22/08 25) Federal Baffin Bhoruk S.Scrap nil 46,646 nil 23/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL