India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
Aug 17- Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessles 38 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Cystal nil LOIL 14/08 14/08 ----- nil nil nil nil nil LoIL ----- ----- ----- 2,200 nil nil 2,600 2) Tianjin Highway nil Excav 17/08 17/08 ----- nil nil nil 700/100 nil JB Bary ----- ----- ----- 1,908 nil nil 6,773 3) Ikoma nil CNTR ----- ----- ----- nil nil 1082/864 70 4) Melos nil L Stone 14/08 14/08 ----- nil 6,788 nil 9,612 nil Gypsum ----- ----- ----- nil 9,362 nil 15,838 5) Vedika Prem nil HSD 13/08 13/08 ----- nil 4,700 nil 1,100 nil MSO ----- ----- ----- nil 4,262 nil nil 6) Pissitois nil COIL 15/08 16/08 ----- nil 7,000 nil 130,301 7) Uniprosper nil CNTR 17/08 17/08 ----- nil nil 4 809 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil nil 18/08 2) Rabindranth TagoreSCI HSD nil 24,801 nil 17/08 3) Champion Spirit Inteocn Molas 30,000 nil nil 18/08 4) Gagasan Sclangor Unicorn POIL nil 7,000 nil 18/08 5) Spar Tarus Unicorn L Stone 49,410 nil nil 18/08 6) Jag Amisha JMB HSD nil 42,748 nil 19/08 7) Kota Kaya PIL CNTR nil nil nil 19/08 8) Diamond star ASS GB 5,000 nil nil 19/08 9) Cma Cgm Jasper CMA-AGEN CNTR nil nil nil 19/08 10) Han Hui Indico Spipe 2,500 nil nil 19/08 11) High Saturn Interocn CSFOIL nil 16,000 nil 19/08 12) Jag Padma Atlan-IOC MSO/HSD nil 12961/4933 nil 19/08 13) Sanya Seacons CNTR nil nil nil 19/08 14) Bux Hill MSC-Agen CNTR nil nil nil 19/08 15) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 20/08 16) Safmarne Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 20/08 17) Sagar Nidhi S.Chart Research nil nil nil 20/08 18) Vega Eternity Chowbr Survey nil nil nil 20/08 19) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil nil 20/08 20) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil nil 20/08 21) Songa Eagle Seaport POIL nil 9,000 nil 21/08 22) Jag Lateef JMB COIL nil 136,244 nil 21/08 23) Sanmar Phoneix SICAL Dolomite nil 48,761 nil 21/08 24) Jindal Varuna Synergy LOG nil 3,000 nil 21/08 25) APL Sokhna APL CNTR nil nil nil 21/08 26) Jag Lallit JB COIL nil 131,143 nil 22/08 27) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil nil 22/08 28) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil nil 23/08 29) Federal Baffin Bhoruk S.Scrap nil 46,646 nil 23/08 30) Cape Norviega AISAA CNTR nil nil nil 24/08 31) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil nil 24/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc