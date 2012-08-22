BRIEF-Esaar India to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage:
Aug 22- Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessels 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Songa Eagle nil POIL 21/08 21/08 22/08 nil 4,800 nil 4,200 2) Porto Mania nil Sugar 06/08 20/08 25/08 2,006 nil nil 10,500 3) TCI Surya nil Cont 21/08 21/08 24/08 nil nil TOCOME234/200 4) Sanmar Phoneix nil Dolomite 21/08 21/08 26/08 nil TOCOME nil 48,761 5) Champion Spriit nil Molas 18/08 18/08 24/08 6,400 nil nil 14,500 6) Gati Majestic nil CNTR 20/08 21/08 25/08 nil nil 53 COMP 7) Jag Amisha nil HSD 19/08 20/08 22/08 nil 20,700 nil 11,548 8) High Saturn nil CSFOIL 19/08 21/08 25/08 nil TOCOME nil 16,000 9) Jag Padma nil HSd 19/08 19/08 21/08 nil TOCOME nil 5,010 nil MSO 19/08 19/08 21/08 nil 4,100 nil 4,361 10) Bux Hill nil Cont 19/08 21/08 23/08 nil nil 212/425 15 11) Wan Hai nil CNTR 20/08 21/08 23/08 nil nil 465/176472/598 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) APL Sokhna APL CNTR nil nil 1200/14 22/08 2) St John Victory St John CNTR nil nil 1000/95 22/08 3) Hai Tun Zuo Interocn HSD nil 20,000 nil 22/08 4) Maersk Remlin Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 22/08 5) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/10 22/08 6) Feng hai JMC POIL nil 7,500 nil 22/08 7) Jag Lateef JMB COIL nil 136,244 nil 22/08 8) TCI Arjun TCI LOG/Cont 128 1,392 nil 23/08 9) Federal Baffin Bhoruk S.Scrap nil 46,646 nil 23/08 10) Cape Norviega AISAA CNTR nil nil 1000/10 24/08 11) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 750/750 24/08 12) Eagle Meerut Atlan-IOC MSO nil 3,500 nil 24/08 13) Bhairavi Atlan-RE Oryxyl nil 6,758 nil 24/08 14) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/10 24/08 15) Han Hui Indioc Spipe 2,500 nil nil 25/08 16) Bow Victor GAC Mola 31,500 nil nil 25/08 17) Rio Grande ExpressIncchape CNTR nil nil 8503/85 25/08 18) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 26/08 19) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/10 26/08 20) Iwarshio NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/10 26/08 21) Jindal Varuna Synergy LOG nil 3,000 nil 26/08 22) Kota Pekrang PIL CNTR nil nil 1700/17 26/08 23) Keng Tung Hari LOG nil 4,600 nil 27/08 24) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 27/08 25) Hyundai VladivstokHyundia CNTR nil nil 1000/10 28/08 26) Fleves Atlantic COIL nil 124,970 nil 30/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 6 Nagpur, June 6 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Farmers strike in major parts of Maharashtra also affected arrival. Only 150 bags of gram and 250 bags of tuar were available for auctions, acc