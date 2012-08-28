Aug 28- Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Swaraj Dweep nil Genl 27/08 27/08 30/08 nil nil nil Pass ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 2) Han Hui nil Spipe 26/08 26/08 28/08 1,415 nil nil 620 3) Dolphin Star nil GB 25/08 26/08 30/08 338 nil nil 3,061 Spipe ----- ----- ----- 360 nil nil 940 4) Kobraid nil GB ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 11,500 SCOIL ----- ----- ----- nil 5,007 nil 4,389 Splat ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 189 5) TCI Arjun nil LOG 22/08 23/08 28/08 nil nil nil nil CNTR ----- ----- ----- 96 nil nil 40 6) Federal Baffin nil S.SCrap 23/08 24/08 05/09 nil 4,600 nil 35,246 7) Jindal Varuna nil LOG 27/08 27/08 29/08 nil 319 nil 2,681 8) Bow Victor nil Molas 25/08 25/08 30/08 11,700 nil nil 9,300 9) Maersk Remlin nil FOIL 22/08 28/08 01/09 nil nil nil 35,000 10) Jag Lateef nil COIL 22/08 26/08 28/08 nil 70,000 nil 1,244 11) Bux Hill nil CNTR 27/08 27/08 28/08 nil nil 243/58428/441 12) Hyundai V nil CNTR 28/08 28/08 29/08 nil nil nil10/1000 13) Safmarine Ngami nil CNTR 27/08 27/08 28/08 nil nil1374/631 80/337 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Eagle Meerut Atlan-IOC MSO nil 3,500 nil 28/08 2) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/10 28/08 3) St John Vicotry St John CNTR nil nil 900/900 29/08 4) Cape Magnus BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/14 29/08 5) Sagar Nidhi S.Schart Research nil nil nil 29/08 6) Sagar Manjusha Seapol Research nil nil nil 29/08 7) Fleves Atlantic COIL nil 124,970 nil 30/08 8) Keng Tung Hari LOG nil 4,600 nil 30/08 10) Marions Seacons CNTR nil nil 950/10 30/08 11) Nancowry A&N Pass/Genl nil 25/25 nil 31/08 13) Silver Bay Mitsui CNTR nil nil 795/825 31/08 14) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/10 31/08 16) Euromax BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/10 31/08 17) Tiger Bridget BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/10 31/08 19) Desh Shanthi SCI COIL nil 140,230 nil 01/09 20) Houma Belle Pradeep R.Phos nil 2,500 nil 01/09 21) Jag Abbha JMB HSD nil 39,808 nil 02/09 22) CmaCgm Turquoise CMA-Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/10 02/09 23) Hanjin Ningbo Hanjion CNTR nil nil 1500/15 02/09 24) Sanmar Sonnet Atlantic HSD nil 89,806 nil 02/09 25) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 950/10 02/09 28) Maersk Delano Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 03/09 29) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 03/09 30) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/10 03/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL