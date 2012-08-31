Aug 31- Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Kobarid nil SCOIL 26/08 26/08 02/09 nil nil nil 9,994 2) TCI Surya nil CNTR 31/08 31/08 02/09 nil nil nil 241/200 3) Federal Baffin nil S.SCrap 23/08 24/08 05/09 nil 54,000 nil 20,446 4) Jindal Varuna nil LOG 27/08 27/08 31/08 nil 875 nil 571 5) Keng Tung nil LOG 29/08 30/08 05/09 nil 1,082 nil 3,640 6) Maersk Remlin nil FOIL 22/08 28/08 01/09 6,300 nil nil 19,200 7) Sagar Nidhi nil Research 30/08 30/08 03/09 nil nil nil 8) Torm Amalie nil MSO 30/08 30/08 02/09 nil 2,100 nil 14,936 9) Wan Hai nil CNTR 30/08 30/08 31/08 nil nil 526/133 532/440 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 31/08 2) Sagar Manjusha Seapol Research nil nil nil 31/08 3) Marions Seacons CNTR 41,151 nil 950/1000 31/08 4) Nancowry A&N Pass/Genl nil 25/25 nil 31/08 5) Silver Bay Mitsui CNTR nil nil 795/825 31/08 6) Euromax BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 31/08 7) Sanmar Serende Sanco-BP HSD nil 12,000 nil 31/08 8) Desh Shanthi SCI COIL nil 140,230 nil 01/09 9) Houma Belle Pradeep R.Phos nil 2,500 nil 01/09 10) Hanjin Ningbo Hanjion CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 02/09 11) CmaCgm Turquoise CMA-Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 02/09 12) Sanmar Sonnet Atlantic HSD nil 89,806 nil 02/09 13) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 950/1000 02/09 14) Jag Abbha JMB HSD nil 39,808 nil 02/09 15) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 03/09 16) Maersk Delano Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 03/09 17) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 03/09 18) Eagle Meerut Atlan-IOC MSO nil 3,500 nil 03/09 19) Maple Seapor POIL nil 10,000 nil 03/09 20) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 03/09 21) Hellespont Che Seaports CPOIL nil 7,000 nil 04/09 22) Hyundai Highway Hyundia CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 05/09 23) Ubt Ocean JESPA POIL nil 4500/4000 nil 05/09 24) Hansa Oldenburg NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 06/09 25) Sagar Kanya SCI Research nil nil nil 06/09 26) Cape Nemo Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 07/09 27) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 07/09 28) Santos Express Inchcape CNTR nil nil 850/750 08/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL