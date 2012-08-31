MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Aug 31- Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Kobarid nil SCOIL 26/08 26/08 02/09 nil nil nil 9,994 2) TCI Surya nil CNTR 31/08 31/08 02/09 nil nil nil 241/200 3) Federal Baffin nil S.SCrap 23/08 24/08 05/09 nil 54,000 nil 20,446 4) Jindal Varuna nil LOG 27/08 27/08 31/08 nil 875 nil 571 5) Keng Tung nil LOG 29/08 30/08 05/09 nil 1,082 nil 3,640 6) Maersk Remlin nil FOIL 22/08 28/08 01/09 6,300 nil nil 19,200 7) Sagar Nidhi nil Research 30/08 30/08 03/09 nil nil nil 8) Torm Amalie nil MSO 30/08 30/08 02/09 nil 2,100 nil 14,936 9) Wan Hai nil CNTR 30/08 30/08 31/08 nil nil 526/133 532/440 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 31/08 2) Sagar Manjusha Seapol Research nil nil nil 31/08 3) Marions Seacons CNTR 41,151 nil 950/1000 31/08 4) Nancowry A&N Pass/Genl nil 25/25 nil 31/08 5) Silver Bay Mitsui CNTR nil nil 795/825 31/08 6) Euromax BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 31/08 7) Sanmar Serende Sanco-BP HSD nil 12,000 nil 31/08 8) Desh Shanthi SCI COIL nil 140,230 nil 01/09 9) Houma Belle Pradeep R.Phos nil 2,500 nil 01/09 10) Hanjin Ningbo Hanjion CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 02/09 11) CmaCgm Turquoise CMA-Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 02/09 12) Sanmar Sonnet Atlantic HSD nil 89,806 nil 02/09 13) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 950/1000 02/09 14) Jag Abbha JMB HSD nil 39,808 nil 02/09 15) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 03/09 16) Maersk Delano Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 03/09 17) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 03/09 18) Eagle Meerut Atlan-IOC MSO nil 3,500 nil 03/09 19) Maple Seapor POIL nil 10,000 nil 03/09 20) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 03/09 21) Hellespont Che Seaports CPOIL nil 7,000 nil 04/09 22) Hyundai Highway Hyundia CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 05/09 23) Ubt Ocean JESPA POIL nil 4500/4000 nil 05/09 24) Hansa Oldenburg NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 06/09 25) Sagar Kanya SCI Research nil nil nil 06/09 26) Cape Nemo Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 07/09 27) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 07/09 28) Santos Express Inchcape CNTR nil nil 850/750 08/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)