Sep 04Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Maple nil POIL 03/09 04/12 05/09 nil nil nil 10,000 2) Rickmers Dalian nil Splat 02/09 02/09 06/09 nil nil nil 45 3) TCI Xps nil CNTR 03/09 03/09 07/09 nil nil 106 140 4) Nancowry nil Pass 31/08 31/08 20/09 nil nil nil Genl 31/08 31/08 20/09 nil nil nil 5) Sanmar Sonnet nil HSD 02/09 02/09 07/09 nil 17,700 nil 70,606 6) Pratibha Neera nil FOIL 03/09 03/09 05/09 nil nil nil 5,000 LSHS 03/09 03/09 05/09 nil 2,500 nil 2,600 7) Sanmar Serende nil MSO 31/08 02/09 05/09 nil 4,500 nil nil HSD 31/08 02/09 05/09 nil 3,200 nil 11,274 8) Maersk Dela nil CNTR 03/09 03/09 04/09 nil nil 1087/103 36,404 09) Cma Cgm Turquouse nil CNTR 02/09 02/09 04/09 nil nil 524/701 134 10) Safmarine Ngami nil CNTR 03/09 03/09 04/09 nil nil 930/445 432/398 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) East Ambition Parekh SCOIL/SBIL 9300/16000 nil nil 09/08 2) Asphat Alliance Atlan-HP Bitumen nil 2,000 nil 09/08 3) Hyundai Highway Hyundia CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 09/08 4) Ubt Ocean JESPA POIL/CPOIL nil 4500/4000 nil 09/08 5) Eagle Meerut Atlan-IOC MSO nil 3,500 nil 09/08 6) Jag Abbha JMB HSD nil 39,808 nil 09/08 7) Sagar Kanya SCI Research nil nil nil 09/08 8) Swarna Krishna SWLD-CPC CPOIL nil 50,000 nil 09/08 9) Infinite Wisdom Easter Bary 10,500 nil nil 09/08 10) Hansa Oldenburg NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 09/08 11) Cape Nemo Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 09/08 12) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 09/08 13) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 09/08 14) Santos Express Inchcape CNTR nil nil 850/750 09/08 15) Apl Sokhna APL CNTR nil nil 1500/1200 09/08 16) Heilan Song Seapol L Stone nil 50,801 nil 09/08 17) Hanjin Manzanillo Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 09/08 18) Zhonghai Bhoruka S.Scrap nil nil 43,271 10/08 19) Maersk Delano Maersk CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 ----- 20) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 ----- NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL