Sep 21Port conditions ofChennai as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 16
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 24
Total Vessels 41
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Finesse nil Splat 18/09 18/09 21/09 nil 1,088 nil 801
2) Faith nil MOP 18/09 18/09 22/09 nil 4,000 nil 4,900
3) Global Vika nil CSFOIL 19/09 19/09 21/09 nil 1,605 nil 2,195
4) TCI Surya nil CNTR 19/09 19/09 23/09 nil nil 104/90
5) Wilhelm nil CNTR 19/09 19/09 23/09 nil nil nil825/800
6) Zhonghai nil S.Scrap 12/09 12/09 21/09 nil 2,971 nil 500
7) Dn Vatan nil Urea 14/09 14/09 27/09 nil 3,600 nil 14,900
8) Jag Rishi nil L Stone 20/09 20/09 26/09 nil 500 nil 49,800
9) APJ Kais nil L Stone 17/09 20/09 25/09 nil 1,200 nil 49,320
10) Star Manx nil S.SCrap 16/09 16/09 28/09 nil 1,200 nil 34,300
11) Nancowry nil Pass 31/08 31/08 20/08 nil nil nil
12) Harsha Prem nil HSD 19/09 19/09 21/09 nil 8,000 nil 7,000
13) Bhairavi nil Orxyl 20/09 20/09 22/09 nil 1,430 nil 6,404
14) Kaimon Galaxy nil POIL 19/09 21/09 23/09 nil nil nil 6,600
15) Varalaxmi nil Supply 17/05 19/05 23/07 nil nil nil
16) Sagar Nidhi nil Research 18/09 18/09 21/09 nil nil nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT MTM ROTTE STJMB Acid nil 20,000 nil ----- 12/09
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Paragon Pescadore Hunter Spipe nil 1800/290 nil 21/09
2) Kei JMC POIL nil 7,501 nil 21/09
3) Cape Norvi AISSA CNTR nil 1,000 1,000 21/09
4) X Press Indus Seacons CNTR 1,100 1,000 1,100 21/09
5) Euromax BTL CNTR nil nil nil 21/09
6) Eagle Meerut AtlanIOC MSO nil 5,821 nil 22/09
7) Dagat Blue GAC SCOIL nil 2,122 nil 22/09
8) Ubt Ocean JMC POIL nil 3,750 nil 22/09
9) Bryon Unicorn Dolomite nil 48,032 nil 22/09
10) Everest ASS Excav 16,000 12,515 nil 22/09
11) Manila Express Inchcape CNTR nil 850 850 22/09
12) Maersk Kalea Interocn CSFOIL nil 8,000 nil 22/09
13) Paragon PescadoresPSTS GB 11,000 nil nil 23/09
14) Sentosa Leader NYK Line Trucks/Excav 490 1 nil 23/09
15) Kota Kaya PIL CNTR nil 1,500 1,500 23/09
16) Overseas Nedimar Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 23/09
17) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,000 23/09
18) Maersk Dart Maeersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 24/09
19) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 24/09
20) Alam Aman II Seapol Cstone 36,000 nil nil 24/09
21) United Star GAC COIL nil 13,228 nil 24/09
22) Vany Rickmers Parekh Cars 4,100 nil nil 25/09
23) Hyundai Vladi Hyundai CNTR nil 1,000 1,000 25/09
24) Alkividas Interocn Molas 24,000 nil nil 25/09
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL