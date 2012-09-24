Sep 24- Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 15
Waiting Vessels 00
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessles 35
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Everest nil GB 22/09 23/09 01/10 nil nil nil 15,500
2) Star Manx nil S.SCrap 16/09 16/09 28/09 nil 6,300 nil 18,700
3) Ebrahim nil B.Metal 20/09 21/09 24/09 750 nil nil 250
4) Kota Kaya nil CNTR 23/09 23/09 24/09 nil nil1447/732 80/600
5) L Amanda nil CNTR 23/09 23/09 24/09 nil nil 500/125300/650
6) Bryon nil Dolomite 22/09 23/09 27/09 nil 9,000 nil 39,032
7) Dn Vatan nil Urea 14/09 14/09 27/09 nil 2,200 nil 9,520
8) Jag Rishi nil L Stone 20/09 20/09 26/09 nil 12,000 nil 9,800
9) APJ Kais nil L Stone 17/09 20/09 25/09 nil 15,310 nil 7,760
10) Nancowry nil Pass 31/08 31/08 20/09 nil nil nil
Genl ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil
11) Eagle Meerut nil MSO 22/09 22/09 24/09 nil 3,821 nil nil
12) Maersk Kalea nil CSFOIL 22/09 22/09 25/09 nil 2,000 nil 7,000
13) Overseas Nedimar nil FOIL 23/09 23/09 28/09 5,500 nil nil 29,500
14) Maersk Dartford nil CNTR 24/09 24/09 24/09 nil nil 610/72224/845
15) Safmarine N nil CNTR 24/09 24/09 25/09 nil nil nil10/1000
#VALUE!
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
.) nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) United Star GAC COIL nil 13,228 nil 24/09
2) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 24/09
3) Suvarna Atlan-IOC SKO/HSD nil 7000/3000 nil 24/09
4) Hyundai Vla Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 25/09
5) Cape Magnus BTL CNTR nil nil 800/1000 25/09
6) Coromandel Seacons CNTR nil nil 850/970 25/09
7) Alam Aman Li Seapol Cstone 36,000 nil nil 26/09
8) Jag Amisha JMB HSD nil 32,316 nil 26/09
9) Iwaki NYK Line CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 27/09
10) Stx Ivy Pradeep Bary 25,000 nil nil 27/09
11) Gati Majestic Gati CNTR nil nil 80/190 27/09
12) Swarana Ganga SCI COIL nil 50,541 nil 27/09
13) Swaraj Dweep A&N CNTR nil nil 25/25 27/09
14) Csav Rio Nevado Parekh Cars 3,350 nil nil 28/09
15) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/09
16) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 28/09
17) APL Skohma BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/09
18) Cma Cgm lapis CMA Agn CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/09
19) Kota Pekarang PIL CNTR nil nil 1700/1500 30/09
20) Sanya Seacons CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 30/09
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL