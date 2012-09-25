Sep 25- Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 13
Waiting Vessels 00
Expected Vessels 24
Total Vessles 37
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Nancowry nil Pass 31/08 31/08 27/09 nil nil nil
2) Star Manx nil S.SCrap 16/09 16/09 27/09 nil 8,007 nil 10,693
3) Ubt Ocean nil POIL 22/09 24/09 26/09 nil 1,250 nil 2,500
4) Bryon nil Dolomite 22/09 23/09 27/09 nil 12,287 nil 26,745
5) Dn Vatan nil Urea 14/09 14/09 27/09 nil 1,000 nil 8,520
6) Jag Rishi nil L Stone 20/09 20/09 25/09 nil 9,420 nil 380
7) Star Maasaya nil Dolomite 22/09 25/09 29/09 nil nil nil 41,500
8) Suvarna Swarajya nil SKO 24/09 24/09 26/09 nil 1,300 nil 5,813
nil HSD ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 932
9) Maersk Kalea nil CSFOIL 22/09 22/09 25/09 nil 1,200 nil 5,800
10) Overseas Nedimar nil FOIL 23/09 23/09 28/09 8,500 nil nil 21,000
11) Hyundai nil CNTR 25/09 25/09 26/09 nil nil nil 1000/1000
12) Bux Hill nil CNTR 24/09 25/09 27/09 nil nil nil 1000/1000
13) Safmarine Ngami nil CNTR 24/09 24/09 25/09 nil nil nil 1000/1000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Coromandel Seacons CNTR nil nil 850/970 25/09
2) Cape Mag BTL CNTR nil nil 800/1000 25/09
3) Pratibha Cauvery Atlan-IOC LDO nil 1,488 nil 25/09
4) TCI Xps TCI Log/cont nil 1,439 140 26/09
5) Iwaki NYK Line CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 26/09
6) Gati Majestic Gati CNTR nil nil 80/190 27/09
7) Swarana Ganga SCI COIL nil 50,541 nil 27/09
8) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 27/09
9) Swaraj Dweep A&N CNTR nil nil 25/25 27/09
10) Jag Amisha JMB HSD nil 32,316 nil 27/09
11) Stx Ivy Pradeep Bary 25,000 nil nil 28/09
12) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 28/09
13) Alahas Puyvast SCOIL nil 31,110 nil 28/09
14) APL Skohma BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/09
15) Unique Harmony Interocean CSFOIL nil 9,500 nil 29/09
16) Alam Aman Li Seapol Cstone 36,000 nil nil 29/09
17) Cma Cgm lapis CMA Agn CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/09
18) Paragon PescadoresPSTS GB 11,000 nil nil 29/09
19) Cm Maya Seaports CPOIL nil 8,200 nil 29/09
20) Kota Pekarang PIL CNTR nil nil 1700/1500 30/09
21) Sanya Seacons CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 30/09
22) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/10
23) Ocean Leader Bhoruka S.SCrap nil 37,780 nil 01/10
24) Khank Interoc nil nil 13,500 nil 01/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL