MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Sep 27- Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TCI Xps Log 26/09 26/09 28/09 nil 1,131 nil 308 CNTR ----- ----- ----- nil nil 140 nil 2) Iwaki CNTR 27/09 27/09 27/09 nil nil nil 1000/1100 3) Bryon Dolomite 22/09 23/09 27/09 nil 11,590 nil 2,617 4) Dn Vatan Urea 14/09 14/09 28/09 nil 3,510 nil 6,030 5) Star Maasaya Dolomite 22/09 25/09 28/09 nil 14,340 nil 13,640 6) Osm Arena Dolomite 03/02 03/02 27/09 nil nil nil 42,220 7) Asphat Alliance Bitumen 05/09 14/09 28/09 nil 1,600 nil 1,887 8) Overseas Nedimar FOIL 23/09 23/09 28/09 8,000 nil nil 6,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Swarana Ganga SCI COIL nil 50,541 nil 27/09 2) Swaraj Dweep A&N CNTR nil nil 25/25 27/09 3) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 27/09 4) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 27/09 5) Suvarna Swarajya Atlant-IOC Naptha nil 12,000 nil 28/09 6) Plainsailing Benline SBIL 15,958 nil nil 28/09 7) APL Skohma BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/09 8) Jag Prachi Sanco-BP FOIL nil 15,000 nil 29/09 9) Alahas Puyvast SCOIL nil 31,110 nil 29/09 10) Unique Harmony Interocean CSFOIL nil 9,500 nil 29/09 11) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 29/09 12) Cma Cgm lapis CMA Agn CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/09 13) Stx Ivy Pradeep Bary 25,000 nil nil 29/09 14) Paragon PescadoresPSTS GB 11,000 nil nil 29/09 15) Titan Glory MLINK POIL nil 6,000 nil 29/09 16) Kota Peka PIL CNTR nil nil 1700/1500 30/09 17) Alaw Puyvast Proj nil nil 700/900 30/09 18) Sanya Seacons CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 30/09 19) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/10 20) Safmarine Ngami MAersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/10 21) Khankendy Interocean CSFOIL nil 13,500 nil 01/10 22) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/10 23) Front Splendour GAC COIL nil 137,065 nil 02/10 24) Ocean Leader Bhoruka S.SCrap nil 37,780 nil 02/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)