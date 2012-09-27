Sep 27- Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TCI Xps Log 26/09 26/09 28/09 nil 1,131 nil 308 CNTR ----- ----- ----- nil nil 140 nil 2) Iwaki CNTR 27/09 27/09 27/09 nil nil nil 1000/1100 3) Bryon Dolomite 22/09 23/09 27/09 nil 11,590 nil 2,617 4) Dn Vatan Urea 14/09 14/09 28/09 nil 3,510 nil 6,030 5) Star Maasaya Dolomite 22/09 25/09 28/09 nil 14,340 nil 13,640 6) Osm Arena Dolomite 03/02 03/02 27/09 nil nil nil 42,220 7) Asphat Alliance Bitumen 05/09 14/09 28/09 nil 1,600 nil 1,887 8) Overseas Nedimar FOIL 23/09 23/09 28/09 8,000 nil nil 6,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Swarana Ganga SCI COIL nil 50,541 nil 27/09 2) Swaraj Dweep A&N CNTR nil nil 25/25 27/09 3) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 27/09 4) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 27/09 5) Suvarna Swarajya Atlant-IOC Naptha nil 12,000 nil 28/09 6) Plainsailing Benline SBIL 15,958 nil nil 28/09 7) APL Skohma BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/09 8) Jag Prachi Sanco-BP FOIL nil 15,000 nil 29/09 9) Alahas Puyvast SCOIL nil 31,110 nil 29/09 10) Unique Harmony Interocean CSFOIL nil 9,500 nil 29/09 11) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 29/09 12) Cma Cgm lapis CMA Agn CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/09 13) Stx Ivy Pradeep Bary 25,000 nil nil 29/09 14) Paragon PescadoresPSTS GB 11,000 nil nil 29/09 15) Titan Glory MLINK POIL nil 6,000 nil 29/09 16) Kota Peka PIL CNTR nil nil 1700/1500 30/09 17) Alaw Puyvast Proj nil nil 700/900 30/09 18) Sanya Seacons CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 30/09 19) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/10 20) Safmarine Ngami MAersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/10 21) Khankendy Interocean CSFOIL nil 13,500 nil 01/10 22) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/10 23) Front Splendour GAC COIL nil 137,065 nil 02/10 24) Ocean Leader Bhoruka S.SCrap nil 37,780 nil 02/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL