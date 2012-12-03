Dec 03- Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nancowry nil Genl 30/11 30/11 ----- nil nil nil 25/25 2) Atlantica nil Dolomite 01/12 01/12 ----- nil 18,903 nil 22,365 3) Aargau nil Dolomite 03/12 03/12 ----- nil nil nil 31,190 4) Feng Hai nil POIL 02/12 03/12 ----- nil nil nil 7,500 5) Lian Shun Hu nil FOIL 21/11 29/11 ----- nil 5,000 nil 65,000 6) Gati Majestic nil CNTR 05/11 15/11 ----- nil nil nil 41/200 7) Global Challenge nil POIL 01/12 01/12 ----- nil 4,700 nil 4,800 8) Prem Mala nil HSD ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 9) Maersk D nil CNTR 03/12 03/12 ----- nil nil 314 886/1200 10) Kota Kaya nil CNTR 02/12 02/12 ----- nil nil 1121/581 379/919 11) Sanya nil CNTR 02/12 02/12 ----- nil nil 507 468/1100 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Aldawha K R & SONS COIL nil 142,139 nil 30/11 --- 2) Titan SEATRANS CPOIL nil 3000/5200 nil 02/12 --- 3) Nimaun Nasir B.S.S LOG nil 3,057 nil 03/12 --- 4) Tshd Navayuga SEATRANS Drdgr nil nil nil 01/12 --- 5) Birch S.C& Co Wheat 340 nil nil 02/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Prem Mala Atlan-IOC HSD nil 20,003 nil 03/12 2) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR nil nil 120/130 03/12 3) Bux Hil MSC-AGen CNTR nil nil 9500/10000 04/12 4) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 04/12 5) Nord Reliable unicorn Dolomite nil 51,070 nil 04/12 6) Brich Easter JB Bary 10,000 10,000 nil 04/12 7) Bhairavi Atlan-REL Oryxl nil 6,792 nil 04/12 8) Orchids Atlan LSHS nil nil 17156/7698/1000 05/12 9) UBT Ocean Jespa CPOIL/POIL nil nil 3000/2500 05/12 10) Advance Pes Puyvast GB 4,000 nil nil 05/12 11) Coromand Seacons CNTR nil nil 750/850 05/12 12) Jag Pushpa Sanco MSO/HSD nil 4000/16000 nil 06/12 13) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 900/1000 06/12 14) Shusha Interocean CSFOIL nil 13,500 nil 06/12 15) Swaraj Dweep A&N Pass nil nil nil 06/12 16) Uni Prosper Evergree CNTR nil nil 850/950 07/12 17) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 700/700 07/12 18) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 07/12 19) Tiger Bri BTL CNTR nil nil 1200/800 07/12 20) Atlantic Queen Interocean CSFOIL nil 6,500 nil 07/12 21) Tataki Atlantic COIL nil 144,782 nil 07/12 22) Santos Express Inchcape CNTR nil nil nil 08/12 23) ID Tide Bhoriuka S.Scrap nil nil nil 09/12 24) Iwashro NYK CNTR nil 139,877 nil 09/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL