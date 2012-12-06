Dec 06Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessels 46 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nancowry --- Genl 30/11 30/11 09/12 nil TOCOM nil 25/25 2) Nimaun Nasir --- LOG 03/12 04/12 08/12 nil 1,818 nil 848 3) izumo --- CNTR 06/12 06/12 09/12 nil nil TOCOM 900/1000 4) Gati Majestic --- CNTR 05/11 15/11 06/12 nil nil TOCOM 41/200 5) Pine Leader --- SCOIL 03/12 03/12 12/12 nil 3,779 nil 1,400 --- GB 03/12 03/12 12/12 TOCOM nil nil 11,500 6) Nord Reliable --- Dolomite 03/12 04/12 09/12 nil 18,305 nil 28,817 7) Aargau --- Dolomite 03/12 03/12 09/12 nil TOCOM nil 26,690 8) Titan Vision --- CPOIL 02/12 04/12 07/12 nil TOCOM nil 3,000 --- POIL 02/12 04/12 07/12 nil 1,650 nil 3,550 9) Lian Shun Hu --- FOIL 21/11 29/11 08/12 nil 8,100 nil 24,850 10) Bhairavi --- Oryxl 05/12 05/12 06/12 nil 3,850 nil 2,942 11) Aldawha --- COIL 03/12 05/12 08/12 nil TOCOM nil 142,139 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Atlantic Queen --- COIL nil 6,500 nil 05/12 --- 2) Jag Pushpa --- HSD nil 16,000 nil 06/12 --- --- MSO nil 4,000 nil 06/12 --- 3) UBT Ocean --- CPOIL nil 2,000 nil 06/12 --- --- CPKO nil 1,000 nil 06/12 --- --- POIL nil 2,500 nil 06/12 --- 4) Birch --- Wheat 340 nil nil 02/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Birch Easter SL JB Bary 9000/1000 nil nil 06/12 2) Orchids Atlan-HPC LSHS nil 17,156 nil 06/12 Atlan-HPC FOIL nil 7,698 nil 06/12 Atlan-HPC LDO nil 1,000 nil 06/12 5) Shusha Interocean CSFOIL nil 13,500 nil 06/12 6) Uni Prosper Evergree CNTR nil nil 850/950 07/12 7) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1200/800 07/12 8) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR nil nil 120/130 07/12 9) Royal Flos JMB CPOIL nil 3,500 nil 07/12 JMB POIL nil 6,000 nil 07/12 10) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 700/700 07/12 11) Timios Stravros Infinity M.Scale 15,000 nil nil 07/12 12) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 07/12 13) Tataki Atlantic COIL nil 144,782 nil 08/12 14) Santos Express Inchcape CNTR nil nil nil 08/12 15) ID Tide Bhoriuka S.Scrap nil nil nil 09/12 16) Great happy Seatrans Dolomite nil 43,500 nil 09/12 17) Iwashro NYK CNTR nil 139,877 nil 09/12 18) Roy Maesk Interocean FOIL 35,000 nil nil 09/12 19) Caribbean Orchid Unicorn POIL nil 10,000 nil 09/12 20) Maersk Darftofd Maersk CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 10/12 21) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 10/12 22) Equules Leader NYK Cars nil nil nil 10/12 23) Asian Chorus Parekh Cars nil nil nil 10/12 24) Kobraid ASS S.COIL 10,500 nil nil 10/12 25) Advance PescadoresPuyvast GB 4,000 nil nil 10/12 26) Wise SW Orissa Splat nil 5,026 nil 10/12 Orissa Spipe nil 956 nil 10/12 27) Bux hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 11/12 28) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 11/12 29) Kota Pekarang PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 11/12 31) Jindal Varuna Fairmax B.Metal 6,000 nil nil 12/12 33) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 900/900 14/12 34) Dream Angel KSAP Cars nil 450 nil 15/12 KSAP Trucks 300 100 nil 15/12 35) Cmag Cgm Quartz Cma Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 15/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL