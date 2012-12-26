Dec 26Port conditions of Cheenai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 31
Total Vessels 40
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Crystal --- LOIL 21/12 24/12 28/12 1,000 1,516 nil 3,300
2) Ploypailin Naree --- Maize 21/12 21/12 29/12 3,221 TOCOM nil 12,010
3) Colchester Castle --- GB 23/12 24/12 26/12 3,296 nil nil 6245/3723
4) Jag Prakash --- HSD 21/12 23/12 26/12 nil 6,010 nil 63
--- MSO 12/12 23/12 26/12 nil TOCOM nil 6,866
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Jag Parwar --- HSD nil 10,000 nil 24/12 ---
2) Nordic Harrier --- COIL nil 140,484 nil 16/12 ---
3) Pola --- COIL nil 130,999 nil 22/12 ---
4) Prudent --- HSD nil 24,896 nil 25/12 ---
5) Coromandel Sim --- CNTR nil nil 1100/850 26/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Martin ULA Splat 232/1110 nil nil 26/12
2) Pac Acrux ULA Spipe 2,500 nil nil 26/12
3) Gati Pride Gati B.metal 4,000 nil nil 26/12
4) STX Infinity Seaports CPOIL nil 4,500 nil 26/12
5) Orchid Atlan-HPC LSHS/FOIL nil 8700/5500 nil 26/12
6) Prem Mala Atlan-IOC HSD nil 24,911 nil 26/12
7) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 600/600 27/12
8) Izumo Nyk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 27/12
9) Wilhelm Mitusi CNTR nil nil 775/700 04/01
10) Morning Claire Parekh Cars 3,250 nil nil 27/12
11) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 163/143 27/12
12) Hoegh Aslo Parekh Cars nil 20 nil 28/12
13) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 28/12
14) Merian Mitusi CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/12
15) Grantde Fortuna ASS GB 6,000 nil nil 28/12
16) Tiger Bridge Btl CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 28/12
17) Maritime Fidelity Benline JMB nil 28,978 nil 28/12
18) Passat Sprign Btl CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/12
19) Front Pride GAC COIL nil 141,075 nil 28/12
20) You Shen JESPA CPOIL/POIL nil /4700 nil 28/12
21) Global Phenox Parekh HRCOIL nil 18,285 nil 29/12
22) Jindal Varuna Fairma B.Metal 6,000 nil nil 01/01
23) CMA CGM Lapis CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/12
24) Han Symphony Puyvats GB 8,000 nil nil 30/12
25) Nicobar SCI Genl nil 25 nil 30/12
26) Thamee Hla Hari LOG nil 3,737 nil 30/12
27) Iwashiro Nyk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 30/12
28) Deskh Sakthi SCI COIL nil 139,432 nil 30/12
29) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 01/01
30) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/01
31) Mu Mian song Cosco Spipe nil 2,823 nil 01/01
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL