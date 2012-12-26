Dec 26Port conditions of Cheenai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessels 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Crystal --- LOIL 21/12 24/12 28/12 1,000 1,516 nil 3,300 2) Ploypailin Naree --- Maize 21/12 21/12 29/12 3,221 TOCOM nil 12,010 3) Colchester Castle --- GB 23/12 24/12 26/12 3,296 nil nil 6245/3723 4) Jag Prakash --- HSD 21/12 23/12 26/12 nil 6,010 nil 63 --- MSO 12/12 23/12 26/12 nil TOCOM nil 6,866 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Parwar --- HSD nil 10,000 nil 24/12 --- 2) Nordic Harrier --- COIL nil 140,484 nil 16/12 --- 3) Pola --- COIL nil 130,999 nil 22/12 --- 4) Prudent --- HSD nil 24,896 nil 25/12 --- 5) Coromandel Sim --- CNTR nil nil 1100/850 26/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Martin ULA Splat 232/1110 nil nil 26/12 2) Pac Acrux ULA Spipe 2,500 nil nil 26/12 3) Gati Pride Gati B.metal 4,000 nil nil 26/12 4) STX Infinity Seaports CPOIL nil 4,500 nil 26/12 5) Orchid Atlan-HPC LSHS/FOIL nil 8700/5500 nil 26/12 6) Prem Mala Atlan-IOC HSD nil 24,911 nil 26/12 7) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 600/600 27/12 8) Izumo Nyk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 27/12 9) Wilhelm Mitusi CNTR nil nil 775/700 04/01 10) Morning Claire Parekh Cars 3,250 nil nil 27/12 11) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 163/143 27/12 12) Hoegh Aslo Parekh Cars nil 20 nil 28/12 13) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 28/12 14) Merian Mitusi CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/12 15) Grantde Fortuna ASS GB 6,000 nil nil 28/12 16) Tiger Bridge Btl CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 28/12 17) Maritime Fidelity Benline JMB nil 28,978 nil 28/12 18) Passat Sprign Btl CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/12 19) Front Pride GAC COIL nil 141,075 nil 28/12 20) You Shen JESPA CPOIL/POIL nil /4700 nil 28/12 21) Global Phenox Parekh HRCOIL nil 18,285 nil 29/12 22) Jindal Varuna Fairma B.Metal 6,000 nil nil 01/01 23) CMA CGM Lapis CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/12 24) Han Symphony Puyvats GB 8,000 nil nil 30/12 25) Nicobar SCI Genl nil 25 nil 30/12 26) Thamee Hla Hari LOG nil 3,737 nil 30/12 27) Iwashiro Nyk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 30/12 28) Deskh Sakthi SCI COIL nil 139,432 nil 30/12 29) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 01/01 30) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/01 31) Mu Mian song Cosco Spipe nil 2,823 nil 01/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL