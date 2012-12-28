Dec 28Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 33 Total Vessels 47 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Stx Infinity --- CPOIL 26/12 27/12 28/12 nil 3,690 nil 1,210 2) Morning Claire --- Cars 27/12 27/12 28/01 1,900 nil nil 1,915 3) Ploypailin Naree --- Maize 21/12 21/12 31/12 638 nil nil 10,829 4) Martin --- Splat 26/12 26/12 29/12 nil 2,415 nil 1,329 5) Gati Pride --- B.Metal 26/12 26/12 29/12 1,800 nil nil 300 --- Cement 26/12 26/12 29/12 270 nil nil 730 6) Prudent --- HSD 26/12 27/12 29/12 nil TOCOM nil 24,896 7) Nordic Harrier --- COIL 16/12 27/12 30/12 nil 15,000 nil 125,484 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Orchid --- FOIL/LDO/LSHS nil 5500/1400/8700 nil 27/12 --- 2) Pola --- COIL nil 130,999 nil 22/12 --- 3) Coromandel --- CNTR nil nil 1100/850 26/12 --- 4) Prem Mala --- HSD nil 24,829 nil 27/12 --- 5) Jag Parwar --- Hsd nil n.a. nil 27/12 --- 6) Tiger Bridge --- CNTR nil nil 800/1200 27/12 --- 7) Pratibha Warna --- CNTR nil nil 20/1100 16/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 28/12 2) Maritime Fidelity Benline JMB nil 28,978 nil 28/12 3) Merian Mitusi CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/12 4) Chemtrans Regun Intercorn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 28/12 5) You Shen JESPA CPOIL/POIL nil 3000/4700 nil 28/12 6) Front Pride GAC COIL nil 141,075 nil 29/12 7) Sagon Princess Indus HRCOIL 6,000 nil nil 29/12 8) Grantde Fortuna ASS GB 6,000 nil nil 29/12 9) Han Symphony Puyvats GB 8,000 nil nil 29/12 10) Hoegh Aslo Parekh Cars nil 20 nil 29/12 11) CMA CGM Lapis CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/12 12) Passat Spring Btl CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/12 13) Global Phenox Parekh HRCOIL nil 18,285 nil 30/12 14) Nicobar SCI Genl nil 25 nil 30/12 15) Iwashiro Nyk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 30/12 16) Thamee Hla Hari LOG nil 3,737 nil 30/12 17) Jag Prachi Sanco FOIL/LDO nil 15000/3000 nil 30/12 18) Theresa Crystal Intercorn CFSFOIL nil 22,000 nil 30/12 19) Deskh Sakthi SCI COIL nil 139,432 nil 30/12 20) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 31/12 21) Maersk Delano Maersk CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 31/12 22) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 200/230 31/12 23) Eracela Bhoruka SCOIL 21,400 nil nil 31/12 24) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 01/01 25) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/01 26) Aristry Unicorn POIL nil 8,200 nil 01/01 27) Jindal Varuna Fairma B.Metal 6,000 nil nil 01/01 28) Mu Mian song Cosco Spipe nil 2,823 nil 02/01 29) Uni Prosper Everegreen CNTR nil nil 900/950 04/01 30) Wilhelm Mitusi CNTR nil nil 775/700 04/01 31) Ocena Gem Orissa HRCOIL nil 2,220 nil 05/01 32) Conti Anping Inchape CNTR nil nil 700/800 05/01 33) Matsushima Bay Samsara SCOIL/Spip nil 942/284 nil 06/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL