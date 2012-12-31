Dec 31- Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 45 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ploypailin nil Maize 21/12 21/12 ----- 2,846 nil nil 7,486 2) Nicobar nil Pass/Genl 30/12 30/12 ----- nil 92 nil 58/205 3) Global Phenox nil HRCOIL 30/12 30/12 ----- nil 7,745 nil 10,540 4) Maritime F nil S.Scrap 28/12 28/12 ----- nil 6,565 nil 13,349 5) Han Symphony nil GB 29/12 29/12 ----- 2,081 nil nil 5,279 6) Theresa Crystal nil CSFOIL 30/12 31/12 ----- nil nil nil 22,000 7) Prem Mala nil HSD 27/12 31/12 ----- nil nil nil 24,829 8) Orchid nil FOIL 27/12 28/12 ----- nil nil nil nil nil LDO 27/12 28/12 ----- nil nil nil nil nil LSHS 27/12 28/12 ----- nil 2,250 nil 2,100 9) Pola nil COIL 22/12 30/12 ----- nil 44,000 nil 86,999 10) CMA CGM Lapis nil CNTR 30/12 30/12 ----- nil nil1073/531 427/469 11) PAssat Spring nil CNTR 29/12 29/12 ----- nil nil 861/667 743/664 12) Safmarine nil CNTR 31/12 31/12 ----- nil nil 80 1000/940 13) Iwashiro nil CNTR 30/12 30/12 ----- nil nil nil 347/810 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Coromandel nil CNTR nil nil 1100/850 26/12 --- 2) Jag Parwar nil Hsd/Naptha 15,000 nil nil 27/12 --- 3) Chemtrans Regun nil FOIL 35,000 nil nil 28/12 --- 4) Saigon Princess nil HRCOIL 6,000 nil nil 29/12 --- 5) Front Pride nil COIL nil 141,075 nil 29/12 --- 6) Tshd Navayuga nil Drdger nil nil nil 30/12 --- 7) Jag Prachi nil FOIL nil 15000/3000 nil 30/12 --- 8) Desh Sakthi nil COIL nil 139,432 nil 31/12 --- 9) Pratibha Warna nil nil nil 20/1100 nil 16/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Maersk Delano Maersk CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 31/12 2) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 200/230 31/12 3) Eracela Bhoruka SCOIL 21,400 nil nil 31/12 4) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 12000/12000 01/01 5) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 01/01 6) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/01 7) Aristry Unicorn POIL nil 8,200 nil 01/01 8) Cape Magnus Btl CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 01/01 9) Thamee Hla Hari LOG nil 3,737 nil 02/01 10) Mu Mian song Cosco Spipe nil 2,823 nil 02/01 11) Jag Pushpa Sanco-B HSD/MSO nil 14000/5000 nil 02/01 12) Jindal Varuna Fairma B.Metal 6,000 nil nil 03/01 13) Uni Prosper Everegreen CNTR nil nil 900/950 04/01 14) Wilhelm Mitusi CNTR nil nil 775/700 04/01 15) CMA CGM Char Btl CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 04/01 16) Tiger Bridge Btl CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 04/01 17) Xpress Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 950/950 04/01 18) Tiger Winter JMC POIL nil 1,500 nil 05/01 19) Ocena Gem Orissa HRCOIL nil 2,220 nil 05/01 20) Conti Anping Inchape CNTR nil nil 700/800 05/01 21) Matsushima Bay Samsara SCOIL nil 21895/942/284 nil 06/01 22) Grand Pescadores Imperial LOG nil 2,805 nil 07/01 23) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 08/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL