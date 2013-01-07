Jan 07Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessels 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Yue You nil POIL 06/01 06/01 08/01 nil 1,600 nil 4,900 2) Diamond Star nil GB 06/01 06/01 13/01 TOCOM nil nil 12,000 3) Matsushima Bay nil SCOIL 07/01 07/01 11/01 nil 407 nil 21,488 nil nil Spipe 07/01 07/01 11/01 nil TOCOM nil 942 nil nil Splat 07/01 07/01 11/01 nil TOCOM nil 284 4) Jindal Varuna nil B.Metal 04/01 04/01 07/01 2,470 nil nil 730 5) Chemtrans Regun nil FOIL 28/12 03/01 08/01 7,400 nil nil 13,500 6) Conti Anping nil Cont 06/01 06/01 07/01 nil nil 826/745 24/55 7) Maersk Dalo nil CNTR 07/01 07/01 08/01 nil nil 125 1075/1200 8) Safemarine nil CNTR 07/01 07/01 08/01 nil nil n.a. 1000/1000 9) Marions Ex nil CNTR 06/01 06/01 07/01 nil nil 541/10 5559/995 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tiger Winter nil POIL nil 1,500 nil 05/01 --- 2) Saigon Princess nil HRCOIL 6,000 nil 132/200 29/12 --- 3) Jag Prachi nil FOIL/LDO nil nil 15000/3000 30/12 --- 4) Jag Padma nil HSD nil 20,344 nil 05/01 --- 5) Tiger Summer nil CPOIL nil 2,500 nil 07/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ocean Pres Seatrans Dolomite nil 49,760 nil 07/01 2) Bux hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1500/1400 08/01 3) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 08/01 4) Kota Kya PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 08/01 5) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 08/01 6) Golden Puyvast SCOIL nil 7,195 nil 08/01 nil nil Spipe nil 275 nil 08/01 nil nil Splat nil 266/65 nil 08/01 7) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 143/137 08/01 8) Coromandel Sim Seacons CNTR nil nil 900/900 09/01 9) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 198/200 09/01 10) Hannah Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 09/01 11) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 10/01 12) Chembulk Jakarta Seaports CPOIL nil 9,500 nil 10/01 13) Ocena Gem Orissa HRCOIL nil 2,220 nil 10/01 14) Hyundai Parekh cars 3,500 nil nil 11/01 15) Raffleswa Aissa CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 11/01 16) MTM Soutsport Seaports POIL nil 8,000 nil 11/01 17) Merlin SICAL L Stone nil 51,000 nil 11/01 18) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 11/01 19) APL Bangkok BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 11/01 20) Ribe Maersk Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 11/01 21) JAG Prrakash SANCO-BPC HSD/MSO nil 18000/5000 nil 12/01 22) Lara SICAL L Stone nil 51,000 nil 13/01 23) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 13/01 24) Kota Pekrang PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 15/01 25) Hyundai High Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 15/01 26) Gladitor Atlantic COIL nil 138,235 nil 15/01 27) PAC Adara ULA Spipe 5,000 nil nil 15/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL