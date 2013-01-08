Jan 08Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessels 44 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Yue You --- POIL 06/01 06/01 08/01 nil 4,000 nil 900 2) Diamond Star --- GB 06/01 06/01 11/01 2,006 nil nil 9,934 --- SOIL 06/01 06/01 11/01 nil 1,194 nil COMP 3) Matsushima Bay --- SCOIL 07/01 07/01 10/01 nil 6,760 nil 14,728 --- Spipe 07/01 07/01 10/01 nil TOCOM nil 942 --- Splat 07/01 07/01 10/01 nil TOCOM nil 284 4) Jindal Varuna --- B.Metal 04/01 04/01 08/01 730 nil nil COMP 5) Saigon Princess --- HRCOIL 29/12 07/01 10/01 700 nil nil 5,300 6) Hyundai Future --- CNTR 08/01 08/01 09/01 nil nil TOCOM 1000/1000 7) Ocean President --- Dolomite 07/01 07/01 11/01 nil 12,300 nil 37,460 8) Chemtrans Regun --- FOIL 28/12 03/01 08/01 13,000 nil nil 500 9) Bux Hill --- CNTR 08/01 08/01 09/01 nil nil TOCOM 1400/1500 10) Safemarine Nigam --- CNTR 07/01 07/01 08/01 nil nil 1125/639 75/361 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tiger Summer --- CPOIL nil 2,500 nil 07/01 --- 2) Jag Prachi --- FOIL/LDO nil 15000/3000 nil 30/12 --- 3) Jag Padma --- HSD nil 20,344 nil 05/01 --- 4) Wan Hai --- CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 08/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Golden Puyvast SCOIL/Spipe/Splat nil 7195/275/266/65 08/01 2) Kota Kya PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 08/01 3) Grand Pescadores Imperial LOG nil 2,805 nil 08/01 4) Jag Pushpa Sanco-BPC HSD nil 15,000 nil 08/01 5) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 143/137 08/01 6) Bao Yue Indico Splat nil 3,687 nil 09/01 7) Coromandel Sima Seacons CNTR nil nil 900/900 09/01 8) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 198/200 09/01 9) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 10/01 10) Jahan Brothers Hari Wheat 31,000 nil nil 10/01 11) Paragon PescadoresUnitran Spipe nil 1,439 nil 10/01 12) Hyundai Parekh cars 3,500 nil nil 11/01 13) Raffleswa Aissa CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 11/01 14) MTM Soutsport Seaports POIL nil 8,000 nil 11/01 15) Merlin SICAL L Stone nil 51,000 nil 11/01 16) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 11/01 17) APL Bangkok BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 12/01 18) Chembulk Jakarta Seaports CPOIL nil 9,500 nil 12/01 19) ANL Windara CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 600/600 12/01 20) Vikram Diamond KSAP Cars 1,500 nil nil 13/01 21) Ocena Gem Orissa HRCOIL nil 2,220 nil 13/01 22) Ribe Maersk Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 13/01 23) Lara SICAL L Stone nil 51,000 nil 13/01 24) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 13/01 25) Hannah Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 14/01 26) Kota Pekrang PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 15/01 27) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 15/01 28) Gladitor Atlantic COIL nil 138,235 nil 15/01 29) PAC Adara ULA Spipe 5,000 nil nil 15/01 30) Jag Praksh Sanco-BPC HSD/MSO nil 18000/5000 nil 16/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL