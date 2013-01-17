Jan 17Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 17
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 35
Total Vessles 58
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Asia Green nil POIL 13/01 13/01 17/01 nil nil nil nil
2) Theresa Aquarius nil POIL 16/01 16/01 19/01 nil 4,780 nil 7,222
3) Swaraj Dweep nil Pass 11/01 13/01 18/01 nil nil nil
4) Nancowry nil Genl 09/01 09/01 17/01 nil nil nil
5) Ocean fRiend nil GB 14/01 15/01 21/01 576 nil nil 11,224
6) Hind Kush nil Supply 14/01 14/01 18/01 nil nil nil
7) Western nil Research 16/01 16/01 17/01 nil nil nil
8) Lara nil L.Stone 14/01 15/01 19/01 nil 14,689 nil 20,483
9) Clipper Nawark nil JB Bary 13/01 13/01 18/01 2,646 nil nil 1,511
10) Merlin nil L.Stone 12/01 13/01 18/01 nil 8,794 nil 16,051
11) SCI Ratna nil Supply 21/1121/1117/01 nil nil nil
12) Sea Force nil POIL 16/01 16/01 19/01 nil 750 nil 7,500
13) Pratibha Cauvery nil Repair 21/1121/11----- nil nil nil
14) Ribe Maersk nil FOIL 13/01 13/01 18/01 6,000 nil nil 15,200
15) Asphat Alliance nil Bitumen 16/01 17/01 18/01 nil nil nil 3,438
16) Gladiator nil COIL 16/01 16/01 18/01 nil 48,000 nil 90,235
17) TCI Arjun nil Cont 15/01 16/01 17/01 nil nil 143/90 657/40
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Tshd Navayuga Admiral Drdger nil nil nil ----- 30/12
2) Hyundai nil cars 998 nil nil ----- 13/01
3) Thamee Hla nil LOG/Proj 1 nil nil ----- 16/01
4) Front Ardenne nil COIL nil 135,571 nil ----- 16/01
5) Giannis nil COIL nil 146,202 nil ----- 17/01
6) Pratibha Warna nil HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil ----- 16/11
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cont nil nil 1,000/100 17/01
2) Champion Trust Interocn CSFOIL nil 13,740 nil 17/01
3) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 1,200/1200 18/01
4) Merian Mitusi Cont nil nil 775/600 18/01
5) Atlantik Glory Interocn CSFOIL nil 7,875 nil 18/01
6) TCI XPS TCI Cont nil nil 36/133 18/01
7) Southern Falcon PArek POIL nil 1,500 nil 19/01
8) Passat BTL Cont nil nil 1,200/1200 19/01
9) Jahan Brothers Hari Wheat 31,000 nil nil 19/01
10) Jag Prakash Sanco HSD/MSO nil 18,000 nil 19/01
11) Hoegh Kobe JESPA Cont nil nil 1000/1000 19/01
12) PAC Adara ULA Spipe 5,000 nil nil 19/01
13) CMA CGM Jade CMA-Agen Cont nil nil 600/600 19/01
14) Hannah Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 20/01
15) Iwashiro NYK Cont nil nil 1,000/1000 20/01
16) Maersk Dartford Maersk Cont nil nil 1,200/1400 21/01
17) Maersk Dunedin Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000/1000 21/01
18) Medi Shanghai Unicorn L sTone nil 5,100 nil 21/01
19) Rasim Akar Interocn CSFOIL nil 15,000 nil 21/01
20) Leader SW Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 21/01
21) Hanjin Hanjin Cont nil nil 1,000/1000 22/01
22) Hyundai Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000/1000 22/01
23) Nicobar SCI Pass nil nil nil 22/01
24) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cont nil nil 1,000 22/01
25) Macarolina SAI HRCOIL nil 21,113 nil 22/01
26) Argent Gerbera GAC BOIL nil 4,396 nil 22/01
27) Iwami NYK SCOIL/Spipe nil 5277/871 nil 22/01
28) Coromandel Seacons Cont nil nil 875/850 22/01
29) Theresa Begonia Seaports POIL nil 6,500 nil 23/01
30) Ocean Felicity Orissa Spipe/Genl nil 1254/406 nil 23/01
31) Densa Eagle SICAL L sTone nil 5,500 nil 23/01
32) TCI Surya T CI Cont nil nil 160/133 23/01
33) Ocean gem ORissa HRCOIL nil 2,220 nil 23/01
34) X Press Seacons Cont nil nil 1,100/1100 24/01
35) Knossos JMB SCOIL nil 4,967 nil 24/01
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL