Jan 17Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 17 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 35 Total Vessles 58 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Asia Green nil POIL 13/01 13/01 17/01 nil nil nil nil 2) Theresa Aquarius nil POIL 16/01 16/01 19/01 nil 4,780 nil 7,222 3) Swaraj Dweep nil Pass 11/01 13/01 18/01 nil nil nil 4) Nancowry nil Genl 09/01 09/01 17/01 nil nil nil 5) Ocean fRiend nil GB 14/01 15/01 21/01 576 nil nil 11,224 6) Hind Kush nil Supply 14/01 14/01 18/01 nil nil nil 7) Western nil Research 16/01 16/01 17/01 nil nil nil 8) Lara nil L.Stone 14/01 15/01 19/01 nil 14,689 nil 20,483 9) Clipper Nawark nil JB Bary 13/01 13/01 18/01 2,646 nil nil 1,511 10) Merlin nil L.Stone 12/01 13/01 18/01 nil 8,794 nil 16,051 11) SCI Ratna nil Supply 21/1121/1117/01 nil nil nil 12) Sea Force nil POIL 16/01 16/01 19/01 nil 750 nil 7,500 13) Pratibha Cauvery nil Repair 21/1121/11----- nil nil nil 14) Ribe Maersk nil FOIL 13/01 13/01 18/01 6,000 nil nil 15,200 15) Asphat Alliance nil Bitumen 16/01 17/01 18/01 nil nil nil 3,438 16) Gladiator nil COIL 16/01 16/01 18/01 nil 48,000 nil 90,235 17) TCI Arjun nil Cont 15/01 16/01 17/01 nil nil 143/90 657/40 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tshd Navayuga Admiral Drdger nil nil nil ----- 30/12 2) Hyundai nil cars 998 nil nil ----- 13/01 3) Thamee Hla nil LOG/Proj 1 nil nil ----- 16/01 4) Front Ardenne nil COIL nil 135,571 nil ----- 16/01 5) Giannis nil COIL nil 146,202 nil ----- 17/01 6) Pratibha Warna nil HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil ----- 16/11 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cont nil nil 1,000/100 17/01 2) Champion Trust Interocn CSFOIL nil 13,740 nil 17/01 3) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 1,200/1200 18/01 4) Merian Mitusi Cont nil nil 775/600 18/01 5) Atlantik Glory Interocn CSFOIL nil 7,875 nil 18/01 6) TCI XPS TCI Cont nil nil 36/133 18/01 7) Southern Falcon PArek POIL nil 1,500 nil 19/01 8) Passat BTL Cont nil nil 1,200/1200 19/01 9) Jahan Brothers Hari Wheat 31,000 nil nil 19/01 10) Jag Prakash Sanco HSD/MSO nil 18,000 nil 19/01 11) Hoegh Kobe JESPA Cont nil nil 1000/1000 19/01 12) PAC Adara ULA Spipe 5,000 nil nil 19/01 13) CMA CGM Jade CMA-Agen Cont nil nil 600/600 19/01 14) Hannah Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 20/01 15) Iwashiro NYK Cont nil nil 1,000/1000 20/01 16) Maersk Dartford Maersk Cont nil nil 1,200/1400 21/01 17) Maersk Dunedin Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000/1000 21/01 18) Medi Shanghai Unicorn L sTone nil 5,100 nil 21/01 19) Rasim Akar Interocn CSFOIL nil 15,000 nil 21/01 20) Leader SW Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 21/01 21) Hanjin Hanjin Cont nil nil 1,000/1000 22/01 22) Hyundai Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000/1000 22/01 23) Nicobar SCI Pass nil nil nil 22/01 24) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cont nil nil 1,000 22/01 25) Macarolina SAI HRCOIL nil 21,113 nil 22/01 26) Argent Gerbera GAC BOIL nil 4,396 nil 22/01 27) Iwami NYK SCOIL/Spipe nil 5277/871 nil 22/01 28) Coromandel Seacons Cont nil nil 875/850 22/01 29) Theresa Begonia Seaports POIL nil 6,500 nil 23/01 30) Ocean Felicity Orissa Spipe/Genl nil 1254/406 nil 23/01 31) Densa Eagle SICAL L sTone nil 5,500 nil 23/01 32) TCI Surya T CI Cont nil nil 160/133 23/01 33) Ocean gem ORissa HRCOIL nil 2,220 nil 23/01 34) X Press Seacons Cont nil nil 1,100/1100 24/01 35) Knossos JMB SCOIL nil 4,967 nil 24/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL