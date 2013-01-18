Jan 18Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 16 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 34 Total Vessles 58 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Asia Green nil POIL 13/01 13/01 18/01 75 nil nil 30 2) Champion Trust nil CSFOIL 17/01 17/01 21/01 nil 1,720 nil 12,020 3) Theresa Aquarius nil POIL 16/01 16/01 19/01 nil 5,220 nil 2,002 4) Swaraj Dweep nil Pass 11/01 13/01 18/01 nil nil nil 5) Nancowry nil Genl 09/01 09/01 17/01 nil nil nil 6) Ocean Friend nil GB 14/01 15/01 21/01 3,573 nil nil 7,651 7) Lara nil L.Stone 14/01 15/01 19/01 nil 10,999 nil 9,484 8) Merlin nil L.Stone 12/01 13/01 19/01 nil 7,943 nil 8,108 9) SCI Ratna nil Supply 21/1121/1117/01 nil nil nil 10) Sea Force nil POIL 16/01 16/01 19/01 nil 3,750 nil 3,750 11) Pratibha Cauvery nil Repair 21/1121/11----- nil nil nil 13) Ribe Maersk nil FOIL 13/01 13/01 18/01 6,000 nil nil 15,200 14) Asphat Alliance nil Bitumen 16/01 16/01 19/01 nil 1,800 nil 1,638 15) Gladiator nil COIL 16/01 16/01 19/01 nil 57,000 nil 33,235 16) Wan Hai nil Cont 17/01 18/01 19/01 nil nil 1,000/1000 17) Mermaid nil Tug 12/10 12/10 25/01 nil 48,000 nil 90,235 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Merian Admiral Cont nil nil 775/600 ----- 17/01 2) Tshd Navayuga nil Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 30/12 3) Hyundai nil cars 998 nil nil ----- 13/01 4) Thamee Hla nil LOG/Proj 1 nil nil ----- 16/01 5) Front Ardenne nil COIL nil 135,571 nil ----- 16/01 6) Giannis nil COIL nil 146,202 nil ----- 17/01 7) Tiger nil Cont nil nil 1,200/1200 ----- 18/01 8) Pratibha Warna nil HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil ----- 16/11 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) TCI XPS TCI Cont nil nil 36/133 18/01 2) Sea Melody Arya Supply nil nil nil 18/01 3) Atlantik Glory Interocn CSFOIL nil 7,875 nil 18/01 4) Southern Falcon PArek POIL nil 1,500 nil 19/01 5) Passat BTL Cont nil nil 1,200/1200 19/01 6) Jahan Brothers Hari Wheat 31,000 nil nil 19/01 7) Jag Prakash Sanco HSD/MSO nil 18,000/5000 nil 19/01 8) PAC Adara ULA Spipe 5,000 nil nil 19/01 9) Hoegh Kobe JESPA Cont nil nil 775/600 19/01 10) CMA CGM Jade CMA-Agen Cont nil nil 600/600 19/01 11) TCI Surya TCI Cont nil nil 160/133 20/01 12) Iwashiro NYK Cont nil nil 1,000/1000 20/01 13) Maersk Dunedin Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000/1000 21/01 14) Maersk Dartford Maersk Cont nil nil 1,200/1200 21/01 15) Kamnik Puyvast SCOIL/Proj nil 3000/900 nil 21/01 16) Medi Shanghai Unicorn L sTone nil 5,100 nil 21/01 17) Rasim Akar Interocn CSFOIL nil 15,000 nil 21/01 18) Hanjin Ningo Hanjin Cont nil nil 1,000 22/01 19) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000 22/01 20) Nicobar SCI Pass nil nil nil 22/01 21) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cont nil nil 1,000 22/01 22) Macarolina SAI HRCOIL nil 21,113 nil 22/01 23) Argent Gerbera GAC BOIL nil 4,396 nil 22/01 24) Iwami NYK SCOIL/Spipe nil 5277/871 nil 22/01 25) Theresa Begonia Seaports POIL nil 6,500 nil 22/01 26) Hannah Puyvat GB 6,000 nil nil 22/01 27) Coromandel Seacons Cont nil nil 875 22/01 28) Ocean Felicity Orissa Spipe/Genl nil 1254/406 nil 23/01 29) Densa Eagle SICAL L sTone nil 5,500 nil 23/01 30) Ocean gem ORissa HRCOIL nil 2,220 nil 23/01 31) Leader Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 23/01 32) X Press Indus Seacons Cont nil nil 1,100 24/01 33) Knossos JMB SCOIL nil 4,967 nil 24/01 34) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cont nil nil 1,000/1000 25/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL