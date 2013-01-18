Jan 18Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 16
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 34
Total Vessles 58
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Asia Green nil POIL 13/01 13/01 18/01 75 nil nil 30
2) Champion Trust nil CSFOIL 17/01 17/01 21/01 nil 1,720 nil 12,020
3) Theresa Aquarius nil POIL 16/01 16/01 19/01 nil 5,220 nil 2,002
4) Swaraj Dweep nil Pass 11/01 13/01 18/01 nil nil nil
5) Nancowry nil Genl 09/01 09/01 17/01 nil nil nil
6) Ocean Friend nil GB 14/01 15/01 21/01 3,573 nil nil 7,651
7) Lara nil L.Stone 14/01 15/01 19/01 nil 10,999 nil 9,484
8) Merlin nil L.Stone 12/01 13/01 19/01 nil 7,943 nil 8,108
9) SCI Ratna nil Supply 21/1121/1117/01 nil nil nil
10) Sea Force nil POIL 16/01 16/01 19/01 nil 3,750 nil 3,750
11) Pratibha Cauvery nil Repair 21/1121/11----- nil nil nil
13) Ribe Maersk nil FOIL 13/01 13/01 18/01 6,000 nil nil 15,200
14) Asphat Alliance nil Bitumen 16/01 16/01 19/01 nil 1,800 nil 1,638
15) Gladiator nil COIL 16/01 16/01 19/01 nil 57,000 nil 33,235
16) Wan Hai nil Cont 17/01 18/01 19/01 nil nil 1,000/1000
17) Mermaid nil Tug 12/10 12/10 25/01 nil 48,000 nil 90,235
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Merian Admiral Cont nil nil 775/600 ----- 17/01
2) Tshd Navayuga nil Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 30/12
3) Hyundai nil cars 998 nil nil ----- 13/01
4) Thamee Hla nil LOG/Proj 1 nil nil ----- 16/01
5) Front Ardenne nil COIL nil 135,571 nil ----- 16/01
6) Giannis nil COIL nil 146,202 nil ----- 17/01
7) Tiger nil Cont nil nil 1,200/1200 ----- 18/01
8) Pratibha Warna nil HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil ----- 16/11
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) TCI XPS TCI Cont nil nil 36/133 18/01
2) Sea Melody Arya Supply nil nil nil 18/01
3) Atlantik Glory Interocn CSFOIL nil 7,875 nil 18/01
4) Southern Falcon PArek POIL nil 1,500 nil 19/01
5) Passat BTL Cont nil nil 1,200/1200 19/01
6) Jahan Brothers Hari Wheat 31,000 nil nil 19/01
7) Jag Prakash Sanco HSD/MSO nil 18,000/5000 nil 19/01
8) PAC Adara ULA Spipe 5,000 nil nil 19/01
9) Hoegh Kobe JESPA Cont nil nil 775/600 19/01
10) CMA CGM Jade CMA-Agen Cont nil nil 600/600 19/01
11) TCI Surya TCI Cont nil nil 160/133 20/01
12) Iwashiro NYK Cont nil nil 1,000/1000 20/01
13) Maersk Dunedin Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000/1000 21/01
14) Maersk Dartford Maersk Cont nil nil 1,200/1200 21/01
15) Kamnik Puyvast SCOIL/Proj nil 3000/900 nil 21/01
16) Medi Shanghai Unicorn L sTone nil 5,100 nil 21/01
17) Rasim Akar Interocn CSFOIL nil 15,000 nil 21/01
18) Hanjin Ningo Hanjin Cont nil nil 1,000 22/01
19) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000 22/01
20) Nicobar SCI Pass nil nil nil 22/01
21) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cont nil nil 1,000 22/01
22) Macarolina SAI HRCOIL nil 21,113 nil 22/01
23) Argent Gerbera GAC BOIL nil 4,396 nil 22/01
24) Iwami NYK SCOIL/Spipe nil 5277/871 nil 22/01
25) Theresa Begonia Seaports POIL nil 6,500 nil 22/01
26) Hannah Puyvat GB 6,000 nil nil 22/01
27) Coromandel Seacons Cont nil nil 875 22/01
28) Ocean Felicity Orissa Spipe/Genl nil 1254/406 nil 23/01
29) Densa Eagle SICAL L sTone nil 5,500 nil 23/01
30) Ocean gem ORissa HRCOIL nil 2,220 nil 23/01
31) Leader Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 23/01
32) X Press Indus Seacons Cont nil nil 1,100 24/01
33) Knossos JMB SCOIL nil 4,967 nil 24/01
34) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cont nil nil 1,000/1000 25/01
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL