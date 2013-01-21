BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Jan 21- Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessles 45 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jahan Brothers nil Wheat 19/01 19/01 23/01 4,350 nil nil 25,626 2) You Shen nil POIL 18/01 18/01 21/01 nil 3,120 nil 1,250 3) Atlantik Glory nil CSFOIL 18/01 19/01 22/01 nil 3,750 nil 2,975 4) Giannis nil COIL 17/01 19/01 22/01 nil 65,000 nil 33,202 5) Maersk D nil CNTR 20/01 21/01 21/01 nil nil nil 1000/1000 6) TCI Surya nil CNTR 20/01 20/01 21/01 nil nil 207 43/133 7) Vamsee nil nil 20/01 20/01 16/02 nil nil nil 8) Iwashiro nil CNTR 20/01 20/01 21/01 nil nil 811/371 189/629 9) TCI Xps nil CNTR 18/01 18/01 25/01 nil nil nil 36/133 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Front Ardenne 41290 COIL nil 135,571 nil 05/06 --- 2) Swaraj Dweep 41292 Pass nil nil nil 26/12 --- 3) Hanjin Ni 41294 CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 30/12 --- 4) Pratibha Warna 41594 HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil 04/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Maersk Dart Maersk CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 21/01 2) Rasim Akbar Interocn CSFOIL nil 15,000 nil 21/01 3) Medi Shanghai Unicorn L sTone nil 5,100 nil 21/01 4) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 13000/12000 22/01 5) Jag Prakash Sanco HSD/MSO nil 18000/5000 nil 22/01 6) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 22/01 7) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 22/01 8) Theresa Begonia Seaports POIL nil 6,500 nil 22/01 9) Argent Gerbera GAC BOIL nil 4,396 nil 22/01 10) Iwami NYK SCOIL/Spipe nil 5277/871 nil 22/01 11) Macarolina SAI HRCOIL nil 21,113 nil 22/01 12) Alkynois Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 22/01 13) Hannah Puyvat GB 6,000 nil nil 22/01 14) Coromandel Seacons CNTR nil nil 875/850 22/01 15) Nicobar SCI Pass nil nil nil 23/01 16) Ocean Felicity Orissa Spipe/Genl nil 1254/406 nil 23/01 17) Densa Eagle SICAL L sTone nil 5,500 nil 23/01 18) Swarna Godavari SWLD-CPCL COIL nil 49,467 nil 23/01 19) Ocean gem ORissa HRCOIL nil 2,220 nil 23/01 20) Leader S Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 23/01 21) Knossos JMB SCOIL nil 4,967 nil 23/01 22) X Press Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 24/01 23) PAGLIA Parekh cars 2,800 nil nil 25/01 24) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 25/01 25) Wilhelm Mistui CNTR nil nil 795/760 25/01 26) Tiger Bridge BTL CoIL nil nil 1200/800 25/01 27) CMA CGM Charot BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 25/01 28) CMA CGM Onyx CMA-CGM CNTR nil nil 600/600 26/01 29) Jindal Varuna Faifmax B.Metal 6,100 nil nil 26/01 30) Alam Murni Unicorn L sTone nil 50,010 nil 26/01 31) Nancowry A&N Pass nil nil nil 28/01 32) Desh Sakthi SCI COIL nil 146,119 nil 28/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
NEW DELHI, June 2 India's economic growth is expected to pick up to 7.5 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top economic adviser, Arvind Panagariya, said on Friday.