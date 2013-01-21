Jan 21- Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessles 45 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jahan Brothers nil Wheat 19/01 19/01 23/01 4,350 nil nil 25,626 2) You Shen nil POIL 18/01 18/01 21/01 nil 3,120 nil 1,250 3) Atlantik Glory nil CSFOIL 18/01 19/01 22/01 nil 3,750 nil 2,975 4) Giannis nil COIL 17/01 19/01 22/01 nil 65,000 nil 33,202 5) Maersk D nil CNTR 20/01 21/01 21/01 nil nil nil 1000/1000 6) TCI Surya nil CNTR 20/01 20/01 21/01 nil nil 207 43/133 7) Vamsee nil nil 20/01 20/01 16/02 nil nil nil 8) Iwashiro nil CNTR 20/01 20/01 21/01 nil nil 811/371 189/629 9) TCI Xps nil CNTR 18/01 18/01 25/01 nil nil nil 36/133 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Front Ardenne 41290 COIL nil 135,571 nil 05/06 --- 2) Swaraj Dweep 41292 Pass nil nil nil 26/12 --- 3) Hanjin Ni 41294 CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 30/12 --- 4) Pratibha Warna 41594 HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil 04/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Maersk Dart Maersk CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 21/01 2) Rasim Akbar Interocn CSFOIL nil 15,000 nil 21/01 3) Medi Shanghai Unicorn L sTone nil 5,100 nil 21/01 4) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 13000/12000 22/01 5) Jag Prakash Sanco HSD/MSO nil 18000/5000 nil 22/01 6) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 22/01 7) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 22/01 8) Theresa Begonia Seaports POIL nil 6,500 nil 22/01 9) Argent Gerbera GAC BOIL nil 4,396 nil 22/01 10) Iwami NYK SCOIL/Spipe nil 5277/871 nil 22/01 11) Macarolina SAI HRCOIL nil 21,113 nil 22/01 12) Alkynois Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 22/01 13) Hannah Puyvat GB 6,000 nil nil 22/01 14) Coromandel Seacons CNTR nil nil 875/850 22/01 15) Nicobar SCI Pass nil nil nil 23/01 16) Ocean Felicity Orissa Spipe/Genl nil 1254/406 nil 23/01 17) Densa Eagle SICAL L sTone nil 5,500 nil 23/01 18) Swarna Godavari SWLD-CPCL COIL nil 49,467 nil 23/01 19) Ocean gem ORissa HRCOIL nil 2,220 nil 23/01 20) Leader S Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 23/01 21) Knossos JMB SCOIL nil 4,967 nil 23/01 22) X Press Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 24/01 23) PAGLIA Parekh cars 2,800 nil nil 25/01 24) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 25/01 25) Wilhelm Mistui CNTR nil nil 795/760 25/01 26) Tiger Bridge BTL CoIL nil nil 1200/800 25/01 27) CMA CGM Charot BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 25/01 28) CMA CGM Onyx CMA-CGM CNTR nil nil 600/600 26/01 29) Jindal Varuna Faifmax B.Metal 6,100 nil nil 26/01 30) Alam Murni Unicorn L sTone nil 50,010 nil 26/01 31) Nancowry A&N Pass nil nil nil 28/01 32) Desh Sakthi SCI COIL nil 146,119 nil 28/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL