Feb 01Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessels 43 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Taikli --- GB 31/01 31/01 01/02 TOCOM nil nil 5,000 --- SCOIL 31/01 31/01 01/02 nil 3,094 nil 2,943 --- Splat 31/01 31/01 01/02 nil 39 nil COMP 2) Glovis Challenge --- Cars 28/01 01/02 02/02 TOCOM nil nil 3,900 3) Kobarid --- GB 30/01 30/01 05/02 548 nil nil 10,952 --- SCOIL 30/01 30/01 05/02 nil 5,026 nil 1,519 4) Coral --- wheat 26/01 01/02 02/02 6,091 nil nil 6,492 5) Eleni --- Lstone 31/01 31/01 03/02 nil 4,977 nil 45,028 6) Alam Murni --- Lstone 27/01 27/01 02/02 nil 9,431 nil 12,781 7) Global Mars --- CPOIL 27/01 30/01 03/02 nil 2,140 nil 6,160 --- PFAID 27/01 30/01 03/02 nil TOCOM nil 2,000 8) Prudent --- HSD 31/01 02/01 02/02 nil TOCOM nil 19,880 9) Sidra Ras Laffan --- FOIL 26/01 30/01 03/02 nil 4,100 nil 7,900 --- LSHS 26/01 30/01 03/02 nil 850 nil 8,550 10) Uni Prosper --- CNTR 01/02 01/02 02/02 nil nil TOCOM 950/950 11) Iwaki --- CNTR 31/01 31/01 01/02 nil nil TOCOM 1000/1000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Alkyonis --- FOIL 841 nil nil 28/01 --- 2) Desh Santhi --- COIL nil 146,119 nil 29/01 --- 3) Marietta --- HRCOIL 30,000 nil nil 31/01 --- 4) Neutrino --- Bary/JB Bary nil nil nil 31/01 --- 5) Tiger Bridge --- CNTR nil nil 800/14000 01/02 --- 6) Pratibha Warna --- HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil 16/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Tony Atlantic COIL nil 138,537 nil 01/02 2) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/500 01/02 3) APJ Jad SICAL lstone nil 50,000 nil 01/02 4) APL Bangkok btl CNTR nil il 1400/1400 02/02 5) Halit Bey Interocn CSFOIL nil 8,000 nil 02/02 6) Lahore Express Inchcape CNTR nil nil 700/650 02/02 7) TCI Xps TCIc CNTR nil nil 140/133 02/02 8) Jag Prakash Sanco BPC HSD nil 15,000 nil 02/02 9) Cami Pradeep R.Phos nil 5,600 nil 03/02 10) Admiral Bulker Pradeep Cstone nil 21,000 nil 03/02 11) Stanley Park Seaports POIL nil 14,400 nil 03/02 12) Buix Hill MSC-Agen CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 03/02 13) L Amnda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 03/02 14) Gati Pride Gati LOG nil 6,308 nil 03/02 15) JS Amazon IOSa Cstone 32,600 nil nil 03/02 16) Maersk Delano Maersk CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 04/02 17) Maersk Deland Maersk CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 04/02 18) Hanjin Vanouver Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 05/02 19) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 05/02 20) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 05/02 21) ILC Union AMJ HRCOIL 6,000 nil nil 05/02 22) Jag Padma JMB HSD nil 24,736 nil 05/02 23) Admiral Bulker Pradeep Cstone 21,000 nil nil 07/02 24) Rafflesia Aissa CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 08/02 25) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 725/705 08/02 26) Jakarta Expres Inchcape CNTR nil nil 650/700 09/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL