Feb 12Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessels 47 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Phu Thai --- Maize 11/02 11/02 15/02 1,284 nil nil 5,216 2) Diamond Express --- GB 08/02 08/02 15/02 411 nil nil 11,089 --- SCOIL 08/02 08/02 15/02 nil 2,791 nil 167 --- Spipe 08/02 08/02 15/02 nil 11 nil COMP 3) Baltic Winter --- Splat 11/02 11/02 14/02 nil TOCOM nil 4,692 4) Eternal Triumph --- L Stone 08/02 08/02 13/02 nil 11,589 nil 5,495 5) OCean Destiny --- L Stone 09/02 09/02 13/02 nil 13,684 nil 18,114 6) Admiral Bulker --- Cstone 03/02 04/02 13/02 7,500 nil nil 10,630 --- Dolomite 03/02 04/02 13/02 nil n.a. nil n.a. 7) Jag Padma --- HSD 08/02 11/02 13/02 nil 10,000 nil 14,736 8) Jag Prachi --- FOIL 08/02 11/02 13/02 nil 4,200 nil 7,800 --- LDO 08/02 11/02 13/02 nil 1,500 nil 1,500 9) Maesk Dalton --- CNTR 11/02 11/02 12/02 nil nil 2244/455 256/545 10) TCI Arjun --- B.Metal 07/02 07/02 12/02 n.a. nil nil n.a. --- LOG 07/02 07/02 12/02 nil TOCOM nil 142 11) Hyundai Highway --- CNTR 12/02 12/02 13/02 nil nil TOCOM 1000/1000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gati Pride --- LOG nil n.a. nil 08/02 --- 2) FR8 Venture --- HSD nil 34,870 nil 09/02 --- 3) ICE Explorer --- COIL nil 135,667 nil 10/02 --- 4) AL Agaila --- COIL nil 145,387 nil 12/02 --- 5) Pratibha Warna --- HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil 16/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Aquitania PIL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 12/02 2) Coromandel Ex Sim Seacons CNTR nil nil 850/750 12/02 3) Fred Ex CMA CGM BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 13/02 4) Ocean Fortune PSTS GB 4,500 nil nil 13/02 5) Giannis Atlantic COIL nil 147,447 nil 13/02 6) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 167/143 13/02 7) Eastern Star Interocn Maize 5,250 nil nil 14/02 8) Titan Glory Seaports CPOIL nil 3,002 nil 13/02 9) Xpress Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 950/975 14/02 10) DL Aster JESPA CPOIL/POIL nil 2500/2000 nil 14/02 11) Wan Hai Wan hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 14/02 12) Isolde Parekh Cars 3,000 nil 1000/1000 15/02 13) Marguerite Ace Parekh Cars nil 50 nil 15/02 14) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 755/755 15/02 15) Ym Saturn Interocn CSFOIL nil 7,000 nil 15/02 16) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 16/02 17) Euro Max Ex CMA BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 16/02 18) Taikli Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 16/02 19) Maritime Newanda Seatrans Doloite nil 51,000 nil 16/02 20) CMA CGM Jasper CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 16/02 21) Chemtrans Jacobi Atlantic FOIL 35,000 nil nil 16/02 22) Palchem Interocn CSFOIL nil 3,000 nil 17/02 23) Ginga Cougar GAC BOIL nil 2,899 nil 17/02 24) Marions Ex Mas Seacons CNTR nil nil 950/975 17/02 25) Tesoro Pradeep Bary 30,000 nil nil 17/02 26) Grand Phoenix Parekh Cars nil 80 nil 18/02 27) HE BO Interocn Wheat 40,000 nil nil 18/02 28) Densa Panther Unicorn L Stone nil 50,525 nil 18/02 29) Kota Pekrang PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 19/02 30) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 19/02 31) Fablous SW Orissa Spipe/SCOIL nil 894/787 nil 21/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL