Feb 14Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 36 Total Vessels 50 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Phu Thai --- Maize 11/02 11/02 14/02 2,247 nil nil 230 2) Genco Pyrennes --- Wheat 13/02 14/02 20/02 TOCOM nil nil 44,000 3) Nancowry --- Genl 10/02 10/02 14/02 508 nil nil COMP 4) Baltic Winter --- Splat 11/02 11/02 14/02 nil 1,880 nil 1,160 5) Gati Pride --- LOG 04/02 04/02 16/02 nil n.a. nil n.a. --- B.Metal 04/02 04/02 16/02 1,575 nil nil 3,225 --- Steel 04/02 04/02 16/02 TOCOM nil nil 200 6) Diamond Express --- GB 08/02 08/02 16/02 2,043 nil nil 5,257 --- SCOIL 08/02 08/02 16/02 nil TOCOM nil 167 7) AL Agaila --- COIL 12/02 13/02 16/02 nil 38,000 nil 107,387 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) FR8 Venture --- HSD nil 38,470 nil 09/02 --- 2) ICE Explorer --- COIL nil 135,667 nil 10/02 --- 3) Giannis --- COIL nil 147,447 nil 13/02 --- 4) TCI Xps --- CNTR nil nil 167/143 14/02 --- 5) Eastern Star --- Maize 5,250 nil nil 14/02 --- 6) Titan Glory --- CPOIL nil 3,002 nil 14/02 --- 7) Pratibha Warna --- HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil 16/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ocean Fortune PSTS GB 4,500 nil nil 14/02 2) Xpress Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 950/975 14/02 3) Wan Hai Wan hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 14/02 4) Marguerite Ace Parekh cars 4,350 nil nil 15/02 5) Isolde Parekh Cars 3,000 nil 300/1000 15/02 6) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 755/755 15/02 7) Alcargo Laxmi Eastersl Bary 6,150 nil nil 15/02 8) Ym Saturn Interocn CSFOIL nil 7,000 nil 15/02 9) Liquid Silver Seaports C.poil nil 6,500 nil 15/02 10) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 16/02 11) Euro Max Ex CMA BTL CNTR nil nil 800/1400 16/02 12) Chemtrans Jacobi Atlantic FOIL 35,000 nil nil 16/02 13) CMA CGM Jasper CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 16/02 14) Maritime Newanda Seatrans Doloite nil 51,000 nil 17/02 15) Palchem Interocn CSFOIL nil 3,000 nil 17/02 16) Ginga Cougar GAC BOIL nil 2,899 nil 17/02 17) Marions Ex Mast Seacons CNTR nil nil 950/975 17/02 18) DL Aster JESPA CPOIL/POIL nil 500/2000 nil 17/02 19) Java Palm Seaports POIL nil 13,750 nil 17/02 20) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 18/02 21) Maersk Delmont Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 18/02 22) Grand Phoenix Parekh Cars 2200/150 80 nil 18/02 23) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 250/2500 18/02 24) Densa Panther Unicorn L Stone nil 50,525 nil 18/02 25) Jindal Varuna Fairmax B.Metal 6,100 nil nil 18/02 26) Kota Pekrang PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 19/02 27) Wan Hai Wan hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 19/02 28) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 19/02 29) Carmentica Unicorn Lstone nil 52,402 nil 20/02 30) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 21/02 31) Fablous SW Orissa Spipe/SCOIL nil 894/787 nil 21/02 32) Frisia Nuern Burg Wan hai cntr nil nil 1000/1000 22/02 33) Jithrabhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 22/02 34) European Highwat KSAP Cars 500 100/500 nil 23/02 35) Rio Grade Express Inchcape CNTR nil nil 700/650 23/02 36) Izumi NYK SCOIL nil 1,525 nil 23/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL