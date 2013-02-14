Feb 14Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 36
Total Vessels 50
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Phu Thai --- Maize 11/02 11/02 14/02 2,247 nil nil 230
2) Genco Pyrennes --- Wheat 13/02 14/02 20/02 TOCOM nil nil 44,000
3) Nancowry --- Genl 10/02 10/02 14/02 508 nil nil COMP
4) Baltic Winter --- Splat 11/02 11/02 14/02 nil 1,880 nil 1,160
5) Gati Pride --- LOG 04/02 04/02 16/02 nil n.a. nil n.a.
--- B.Metal 04/02 04/02 16/02 1,575 nil nil 3,225
--- Steel 04/02 04/02 16/02 TOCOM nil nil 200
6) Diamond Express --- GB 08/02 08/02 16/02 2,043 nil nil 5,257
--- SCOIL 08/02 08/02 16/02 nil TOCOM nil 167
7) AL Agaila --- COIL 12/02 13/02 16/02 nil 38,000 nil 107,387
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) FR8 Venture --- HSD nil 38,470 nil 09/02 ---
2) ICE Explorer --- COIL nil 135,667 nil 10/02 ---
3) Giannis --- COIL nil 147,447 nil 13/02 ---
4) TCI Xps --- CNTR nil nil 167/143 14/02 ---
5) Eastern Star --- Maize 5,250 nil nil 14/02 ---
6) Titan Glory --- CPOIL nil 3,002 nil 14/02 ---
7) Pratibha Warna --- HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil 16/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Ocean Fortune PSTS GB 4,500 nil nil 14/02
2) Xpress Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 950/975 14/02
3) Wan Hai Wan hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 14/02
4) Marguerite Ace Parekh cars 4,350 nil nil 15/02
5) Isolde Parekh Cars 3,000 nil 300/1000 15/02
6) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 755/755 15/02
7) Alcargo Laxmi Eastersl Bary 6,150 nil nil 15/02
8) Ym Saturn Interocn CSFOIL nil 7,000 nil 15/02
9) Liquid Silver Seaports C.poil nil 6,500 nil 15/02
10) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 16/02
11) Euro Max Ex CMA BTL CNTR nil nil 800/1400 16/02
12) Chemtrans Jacobi Atlantic FOIL 35,000 nil nil 16/02
13) CMA CGM Jasper CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 16/02
14) Maritime Newanda Seatrans Doloite nil 51,000 nil 17/02
15) Palchem Interocn CSFOIL nil 3,000 nil 17/02
16) Ginga Cougar GAC BOIL nil 2,899 nil 17/02
17) Marions Ex Mast Seacons CNTR nil nil 950/975 17/02
18) DL Aster JESPA CPOIL/POIL nil 500/2000 nil 17/02
19) Java Palm Seaports POIL nil 13,750 nil 17/02
20) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 18/02
21) Maersk Delmont Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 18/02
22) Grand Phoenix Parekh Cars 2200/150 80 nil 18/02
23) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 250/2500 18/02
24) Densa Panther Unicorn L Stone nil 50,525 nil 18/02
25) Jindal Varuna Fairmax B.Metal 6,100 nil nil 18/02
26) Kota Pekrang PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 19/02
27) Wan Hai Wan hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 19/02
28) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 19/02
29) Carmentica Unicorn Lstone nil 52,402 nil 20/02
30) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 21/02
31) Fablous SW Orissa Spipe/SCOIL nil 894/787 nil 21/02
32) Frisia Nuern Burg Wan hai cntr nil nil 1000/1000 22/02
33) Jithrabhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 22/02
34) European Highwat KSAP Cars 500 100/500 nil 23/02
35) Rio Grade Express Inchcape CNTR nil nil 700/650 23/02
36) Izumi NYK SCOIL nil 1,525 nil 23/02
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL