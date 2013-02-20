Feb 20- Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessels 45 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Eastern nil Maize 14/02 16/02 21/02 1,450 nil nil 1,180 2) Genco nil Wheat 13/02 14/02 25/02 5,667 nil nil 22,148 3) Tci nil CNTR 19/02 19/02 20/02 nil nil 0/244 200/6 4) Maritime nil Dolomite 17/02 17/02 21/02 nil 12,200 nil 13,000 5) Desnsa nil L Stone 18/02 18/02 23/02 nil 10,693 nil 37,287 6) Aoyama nil Bary 19/02 19/02 23/02 9,002 nil nil 35,998 7) Chemtran nil FOIL 16/02 19/02 23/02 7,500 nil nil 27,500 8) Bairavi nil Orxyl 20/02 20/02 21/02 nil 750 nil 8,163 9) Giannis nil C.Oil 13/02 19/02 22/02 nil 47,000 nil 100,447 10) Wan nil CNTR 19/02 19/02 21/02 nil nil 232/7351768/1265 11) Hyundai nil CNTR 19/02 19/02 20/02 nil nil320/1305 1680/695 12) Kota nil CNTR 19/02 19/02 20/02 nil nil 101/736 1399/764 13) Coramandal nil CNTR 19/02 19/02 21/02 nil nil nil950/850 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Crystal nil LOIL 5,000 3,984 nil ----- 17/02 2) Allcargo nil JB Bary 138 nil nil ----- 18/02 3) Jindal nil B.Metal 6,100 nil nil ----- 19/02 4) Wan nil Cont nil nil 2000/2000 ----- 19/02 5) Pratibha nil HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil ----- 16/11 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Carmentica Unicorn Lstone nil 52,402 nil 20/02 2) Java Seaports POIL nil 13,750 nil 20/02 3) Jag Atlan Iocl nil 7500/3500 nil 20/02 4) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 21/02 5) Asian Parekh Cars 4,200 nil nil 21/02 6) TCI TCI CNTR nil nil 135/125 22/02 7) Jithrabhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 22/02 8) Tiger BTL CNTR nil nil 800/1200 22/02 9) Grande ASS GB 8,000 nil nil 22/02 10) Merlin JESPA Gpysum nil 25,000 nil 22/02 11) Ruby Interocn CSFOIL nil 11,000 nil 22/02 12) Swarna SWLD COIL nil 49,755 nil 22/02 13) European KSAP Cars 500 100/500 nil 23/02 14) Rio Inchcape CNTR nil nil 700/650 23/02 15) Izumi NYK SCOIL nil 1,525 nil 23/02 16) Royal Unicorn L Stone nil 50,467 nil 23/02 17) Samudra SCI Survey nil nil nil 23/02 18) Bux MSC CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 24/02 19) Frisia Wan CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 24/02 20) Asian NYK Cars 837 nil nil 24/02 21) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 24/02 22) Valerie Seapol Gypsum nil 51,150 nil 25/02 23) Tiger JMC Poil nil 5,000 nil 25/02 24) Hanjin Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 26/02 25) Hyundai Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 26/02 26) Izumo Nykline CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/02 27) Shusha Interocn CSFOIL nil 13,500 nil 28/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL