Feb 26- Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Diamond Star nil GB 21/02 21/02 27/02 279 nil nil 4,721 nil SCOIL 21/02 21/02 27/02 nil 533 nil 1 2) CsC Tai Hai nil SCOIL 23/02 24/02 26/02 nil 2,111 nil 80 nil Spipe 23/02 24/02 26/02 nil 368 nil 1,020 3) Royal Flush nil Lstone 24/02 25/02 01/03 nil 14,280 nil 36,187 4) Valerie nil Gyps 25/02 25/02 01/03 nil 2,745 nil 48,410 5) Jag Parwar nil HSD 26/02 26/02 27/02 nil TOCOME nil 11,000 6) Asphalt Alliance nil Bitumen 25/02 26/02 27/02 nil 11 nil 3,489 7) Harsha Prem nil HSD 23/02 24/02 26/02 nil 7,518 nil 502 8) Frisia Nuernberg nil CNTR 25/02 25/02 26/02 nil nil 184/938 816/62 9) Hyundai Progress nil CNTR 26/02 26/02 27/02 nil nil nil1000/1000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Asian Dynasty nil Cars 2,584 nil nil 25/02 --- 2) Hanjin Ningbo nil CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 24/02 --- 3) Maersk Wave nil Cars 3,700 200 nil 25/02 --- 4) Tci Xps nil CNTR nil nil 64/60 n.a. --- 5) Pratibha Warna nil HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil 16/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ruby T Interocn CSFOIL nil 11,000 nil 26/02 2) Coromandal Seacons CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 26/02 3) United Takawangha SICAL Dolomite nil 33,000 nil 27/02 4) Tiger Winter JMC Poil nil 5,000 nil 27/02 5) Kyaukpyu Hari LOG nil 3,600 nil 27/02 6) Izumo Nykline CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/02 7) Almryos SICAL Dolomite nil 33,000 nil 28/02 8) Shusha Interocn CSFOIL nil 13,500 nil 28/02 9) Tci Surya TCIS CNTR nil nil 141/200 28/02 10) Guru Gobind Singh SCI COIL nil 140,247 nil 01/03 11) Ubt Ocean Seaports C.poil nil 3,500 nil 01/03 12) Theresa Aquarius Seaports Poil 3,000 nil nil 01/03 13) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 785/780 01/03 14) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 01/03 15) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800/1200 02/03 16) POS freedom Unicorn L Stone nil 50,786 nil 02/03 17) CMA CGM Turquoise CMA-AGNe CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 02/03 18) Apollo Atlantic C.oil nil 140,543 nil 03/03 19) Iwarisho Nykline CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 03/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL