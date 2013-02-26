India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Feb 26- Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Diamond Star nil GB 21/02 21/02 27/02 279 nil nil 4,721 nil SCOIL 21/02 21/02 27/02 nil 533 nil 1 2) CsC Tai Hai nil SCOIL 23/02 24/02 26/02 nil 2,111 nil 80 nil Spipe 23/02 24/02 26/02 nil 368 nil 1,020 3) Royal Flush nil Lstone 24/02 25/02 01/03 nil 14,280 nil 36,187 4) Valerie nil Gyps 25/02 25/02 01/03 nil 2,745 nil 48,410 5) Jag Parwar nil HSD 26/02 26/02 27/02 nil TOCOME nil 11,000 6) Asphalt Alliance nil Bitumen 25/02 26/02 27/02 nil 11 nil 3,489 7) Harsha Prem nil HSD 23/02 24/02 26/02 nil 7,518 nil 502 8) Frisia Nuernberg nil CNTR 25/02 25/02 26/02 nil nil 184/938 816/62 9) Hyundai Progress nil CNTR 26/02 26/02 27/02 nil nil nil1000/1000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Asian Dynasty nil Cars 2,584 nil nil 25/02 --- 2) Hanjin Ningbo nil CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 24/02 --- 3) Maersk Wave nil Cars 3,700 200 nil 25/02 --- 4) Tci Xps nil CNTR nil nil 64/60 n.a. --- 5) Pratibha Warna nil HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil 16/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ruby T Interocn CSFOIL nil 11,000 nil 26/02 2) Coromandal Seacons CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 26/02 3) United Takawangha SICAL Dolomite nil 33,000 nil 27/02 4) Tiger Winter JMC Poil nil 5,000 nil 27/02 5) Kyaukpyu Hari LOG nil 3,600 nil 27/02 6) Izumo Nykline CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/02 7) Almryos SICAL Dolomite nil 33,000 nil 28/02 8) Shusha Interocn CSFOIL nil 13,500 nil 28/02 9) Tci Surya TCIS CNTR nil nil 141/200 28/02 10) Guru Gobind Singh SCI COIL nil 140,247 nil 01/03 11) Ubt Ocean Seaports C.poil nil 3,500 nil 01/03 12) Theresa Aquarius Seaports Poil 3,000 nil nil 01/03 13) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 785/780 01/03 14) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 01/03 15) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800/1200 02/03 16) POS freedom Unicorn L Stone nil 50,786 nil 02/03 17) CMA CGM Turquoise CMA-AGNe CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 02/03 18) Apollo Atlantic C.oil nil 140,543 nil 03/03 19) Iwarisho Nykline CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 03/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India