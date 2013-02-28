Feb 28Port conditions ofChennai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ruby T nil CSFOIL 26/02 26/0201/03 nil 6,080 nil 2,600 2) United Takawangha nil Dolomite 26/02 27/02 02/03 nil 7,200 nil 25,800 3) Royal Flush nil Lstone 24/0225/0228/02 nil 14,038 nil 6,429 4) Valerie nil Gyps 25/02 25/02 03/03 nil 8,575 nil 30,875 5) Izumo nil Cont 28/02 28/02 01/03 nil nil nil100/100 6) Corom nil Cont 26/02 27/02 02/03 nil nil nil520/420 7) Geo Hind Sagar nil Survey 27/0227/0205/03 nil nil 680/780 8) Varalakshmi nil Supply 17/0519/05----- nil nil nil 9) Tug mermaid nil Tug 12/10 12/10 28/02 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tshd Navayuga nil Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 17/02 2) Maersk Wave nil Cars/Proj 3,700 200 nil ----- 25/02 3) Cosco Shenshi nil Cars/Proj 3,100 150 nil ----- 27/02 4) Tiger Winter nil Poil nil 5,000 nil ----- 27/02 5) Almyros nil L.Stone nil 50,661 nil ----- 28/02 6) Hind Kush nil Supply nil nil nil ----- 28/02 7) Pratibha Warna nil HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil ----- 28/02 8) OSM Arena nil nil nil nil nil ----- 08/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Tci Surya TCIS Cont nil nil 141/200 28/02 2) Shusha Interocn CSFOIL nil 13,500 nil 28/02 3) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 800 03/01 4) Ocean Marvel Seaports Tug nil nil nil 03/01 5) Guru Gobind Singh SCI COIL nil 140,247 nil 03/01 6) Merian Mitsui Cont nil nil 785/780 03/01 7) Campbell Bay A&N Pass nil nil nil 03/01 8) Passat Spring BTL Cont/cont nil nil 1,400 03/02 10) POS freedom Unicorn L Stone nil 50,786 nil 03/02 11) Ubt Ocean Seaports C.poil nil 3,500 nil 03/02 12) Theresa Aquarius Seaports Poil 3,000 nil nil 03/02 13) An Guang Jiang Wilhelm Proj nil 728 nil 03/02 14) CMA CGM Turquoise CMA-AGNe Cont nil nil 1,000/1000 03/02 15) Angy R Sical HR Coil 22,000 nil nil 03/02 16) Bux Hill Msc-Agn Cont/cont nil nil 1,000/10000 03/03 17) Apollo Atlantic C.oil nil 140,543 nil 03/03 18) Iwarisho Nykline Cont/cont nil nil 1,000/1000 03/03 19) Safmarine Ngami Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000/1000 03/04 20) Prudent Atlan-IOC Hsd nil 20,000 nil 03/04 21) Hyundai Future Hyundai Cont/cont nil nil 1,000/1000 03/05 22) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cont/cont nil nil 1,500/1500 03/05 23) Borchali Interocn CSFOIL nil 5,135 nil 03/06 24) Medi Chennai Sical L.Stone nil 52,500 nil 03/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL