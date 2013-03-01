UPDATE 13-Truck bomb kills at least 80, wounds hundreds in Afghan capital
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
Mar 01Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 38 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tiger Winter nil POIl 27/02 28/02 03/02 nil 850 nil 4,150 2) Cosco Shenshi nil Cars 27/02 01/03 01/03 nil nil nil315/150 3) Shusha nil CSFOIL 28/02 28/02 03/03 nil 1,400 nil 12,100 4) United Takawangha nil Dolomite 26/02 27/02 03/02 nil 13,247 nil 12,553 5) Valerie nil Gyps 25/02 25/02 03/03 nil 8,725 nil 22,150 6) Pratibha Cauvery nil Repair 21/11 21/11 ----- nil nil nil 7) Tci Surya nil Cont 28/02 28/02 02/03 nil nil 150 200 8) Izumo nil Cont 28/02 28/02 03/01 1,092 1,125 nil 27,607 9) Geo Hind Sagar nil Survey 27/02 27/02 05/03 nil nil nil 10) Varalakshmi nil Supply 17/05 19/05 ----- nil nil nil 11) Tug mermaid nil Tug 10/12 10/12 28/02 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tshd Navayuga nil Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 17/02 2) Almyros nil L.Stone nil nil nil ----- 28/02 3) Hind Kush nil Supply nil 50,661 nil ----- 28/02 4) Pratibha Warna nil HSD/MSO nil nil nil ----- 28/02 5) OSM Arena nil Court nil 20/1100 nil ----- 08/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Merian Mitsui Cont nil nil 785/780 03/01 2) Guru Gobind Singh SCI COIL nil 140,247 nil 03/01 3) Campbell Bay A&N Pass nil nil nil 03/01 4) Ubt Ocean Seaports C.poil nil 3,500 nil 03/01 5) Ocean Marvel Seaports Tug nil nil nil 03/02 6) CMA CGM Turquoise CMA-AGNe Cont nil nil 1,000 03/02 7) Theresa Aquarius Seaports Poil 3,000 nil nil 03/02 8) POS freedom Unicorn L Stone nil 50,786 nil 03/02 9) Angy R Sical HR Coil 22,000 nil nil 03/02 10) Apollo Atlantic C.oil nil 140,543 nil 03/03 11) Sagar Praschimi SCI Research nil nil nil 03/03 12) Bux Hill Msc-Agn Cont/cont nil nil 1,000 03/03 13) Iwarisho Nykline Cont/cont nil nil 1,000 03/03 14) Safmarine Ngami Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 03/04 15) Prudent Atlan-IOC Hsd nil 20,000 nil 03/04 16) Hyundai Future Hyundai Cont/cont nil nil 1,000 03/05 17) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cont/cont nil nil 1,500 03/05 18) Borchali Interocn CSFOIL nil 5,135 nil 03/06 19) Medi Chennai Sical L.Stone nil 52,500 nil 03/06 20) Unison Puyvast SCOIL nil 11,239 nil 03/06 21) Rafflesia Aissa Cont nil nil 1,000 03/08 22) Wilhelm Mitsui Cont nil nil 810/795 03/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.