Mar 01Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 38 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tiger Winter nil POIl 27/02 28/02 03/02 nil 850 nil 4,150 2) Cosco Shenshi nil Cars 27/02 01/03 01/03 nil nil nil315/150 3) Shusha nil CSFOIL 28/02 28/02 03/03 nil 1,400 nil 12,100 4) United Takawangha nil Dolomite 26/02 27/02 03/02 nil 13,247 nil 12,553 5) Valerie nil Gyps 25/02 25/02 03/03 nil 8,725 nil 22,150 6) Pratibha Cauvery nil Repair 21/11 21/11 ----- nil nil nil 7) Tci Surya nil Cont 28/02 28/02 02/03 nil nil 150 200 8) Izumo nil Cont 28/02 28/02 03/01 1,092 1,125 nil 27,607 9) Geo Hind Sagar nil Survey 27/02 27/02 05/03 nil nil nil 10) Varalakshmi nil Supply 17/05 19/05 ----- nil nil nil 11) Tug mermaid nil Tug 10/12 10/12 28/02 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tshd Navayuga nil Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 17/02 2) Almyros nil L.Stone nil nil nil ----- 28/02 3) Hind Kush nil Supply nil 50,661 nil ----- 28/02 4) Pratibha Warna nil HSD/MSO nil nil nil ----- 28/02 5) OSM Arena nil Court nil 20/1100 nil ----- 08/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Merian Mitsui Cont nil nil 785/780 03/01 2) Guru Gobind Singh SCI COIL nil 140,247 nil 03/01 3) Campbell Bay A&N Pass nil nil nil 03/01 4) Ubt Ocean Seaports C.poil nil 3,500 nil 03/01 5) Ocean Marvel Seaports Tug nil nil nil 03/02 6) CMA CGM Turquoise CMA-AGNe Cont nil nil 1,000 03/02 7) Theresa Aquarius Seaports Poil 3,000 nil nil 03/02 8) POS freedom Unicorn L Stone nil 50,786 nil 03/02 9) Angy R Sical HR Coil 22,000 nil nil 03/02 10) Apollo Atlantic C.oil nil 140,543 nil 03/03 11) Sagar Praschimi SCI Research nil nil nil 03/03 12) Bux Hill Msc-Agn Cont/cont nil nil 1,000 03/03 13) Iwarisho Nykline Cont/cont nil nil 1,000 03/03 14) Safmarine Ngami Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 03/04 15) Prudent Atlan-IOC Hsd nil 20,000 nil 03/04 16) Hyundai Future Hyundai Cont/cont nil nil 1,000 03/05 17) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cont/cont nil nil 1,500 03/05 18) Borchali Interocn CSFOIL nil 5,135 nil 03/06 19) Medi Chennai Sical L.Stone nil 52,500 nil 03/06 20) Unison Puyvast SCOIL nil 11,239 nil 03/06 21) Rafflesia Aissa Cont nil nil 1,000 03/08 22) Wilhelm Mitsui Cont nil nil 810/795 03/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL