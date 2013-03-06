Mar 06Port conditions ofChennai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 12
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 28
Total Vessles 45
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Brasschaat nil GB 02/03 04/03 03/07 621 nil nil 6,355
2) Fushmi nil HRCOIL 03/05 03/05 03/08 nil nil nil 2,175
3) Niamun Nasir nil Log 03/04 03/05 03/08 nil 1,611 nil 1,466
4) Pos freedom nil L Stone 03/02 03/02 03/07 nil 10,629 nil 9,299
5) Pratibha Cauvery nil Repair 21/11 21/11 ----- nil nil nil
6) Prudent nil HSD 03/04 03/04 03/06 nil 15,200 nil 7,295
7) Apollo nil C.Oil 03/03 03/04 03/07 nil 67,000 nil 41,543
8) Wan Hai nil Cont 03/05 03/06 03/07 nil nil 412108/150
9) TCI Arjun nil Cont 05/03 05/03 07/03 nil nil 88 53/131
10) Hyundai Future nil Cont/Cont 03/05 03/05 03/06 nil nil1346/118454/318
11) Coroman nil Cont 05/03 06/03 07/03 nil nil nil850/850
12) Mermaid nil Tug 12/10 12/10 15/03 nil nil nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Hind Kush nil Supply nil nil nil ----- 28/02
2) Tshd Navayuga nil Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 03/03
3) Unison nil SCOIL nil 11,239 nil ----- 03/06
4) Pratibha Warna nil HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil ----- 16/11
5) OSM Arena nil Court nil nil nil ----- 02/08
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Borchali Interocn CSFOIL nil 5,135 nil 06/03
2) Jag Preethi Atlan-Ioc Foil 11,000 nil nil 06/03
3) Medi Chennai Sical L.Stone nil 52,500 nil 06/03
4) Sea Force Unicorn Poil nil 7,000 nil 07/03
5) Tiger Summer JMC POIl nil 2,000 nil 07/03
6) Asian Glory Unicorn POIl nil 8,800 nil 07/03
7) Mutiara P Seaports Poil 6,000 nil nil 08/03
8) Swaraj Dweep A&N Pass nil nil nil 08/03
10) Run Ze Interocn POIl nil 8,200 nil 08/03
11) Wilhelm Mitsui Cont nil nil 810/795 08/03
12) Rafflesia Aissa Cont nil nil 100 08/03
13) X Press Indus Seacons Cont nil nil 1,100 08/03
14) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont 800 1,400 nil 08/03
15) Euroma BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 09/03
16) Sindhu Sankalp Seapol Research nil nil nil 09/03
17) Morning Lilly Prekh Cars 2,150 nil nil 10/03
18) Feng Hai JMC POIl nil 3,500 nil 10/03
19) Santos Express Inchape Cont 600 500 nil 10/03
20) Marions Ex Seacons Cont 900 nil 1,000 10/03
21) Ocean ASS Splat 10,000 123 nil 10/03
22) Safmarine Ngami Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 11/03
23) Maersk Darlington Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 11/03
24) Ikan Parang Unicorn L.Stone nil 49,915 nil 11/03
25) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin Cont nil nil 1,000 12/03
26) Hyundai Highway Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000 12/03
27) Jag Rishi Unicorn L Stone nil 50,034 nil 14/03
28) Dream Jasmine KSAP Cars/Excav 50 -602,617 nil 15/03
29) Jitra Bhum Chakiat Cont nil nil 800/800 15/03
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL