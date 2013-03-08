Mar 08Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 34 Total Vessles 47 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Brasschaat nil GB 02/03 04/03 09/03 923 nil nil 3,970 2) Lord Byron nil GB 07/03 07/03 13/03 3,797 nil nil 12,203 3) Niamun Nasir nil Log 04/03 05/03 08/03 nil 1,734 nil 718 4) Unison nil Scoil 06/03 06/03 11/03 nil 4,665 nil 5,811 5) Medi Chennai nil L Stone 06/03 07/03 12/03 nil 6,383 nil 46,117 6) Borchali nil CS Foil 06/03 07/03 09/03 nil 3,765 nil 1,370 7) Jag Preethi nil Foil 06/03 06/03 09/03 2,880 nil nil 12,000 8) Seaforce nil POIl 07/03 07/03 10/03 nil 1,770 nil 5,300 9) Asian Glory nil POIl 07/03 08/03 10/03 nil nil nil 8,800 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Hind Kush vankates Supply nil nil nil ----- 28/02 2) Tshd Navayuga vps Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 03/03 3) Pratibha Warna nil HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil ----- 16/03 4) OSM Arena nil Court nil nil nil ----- 08/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rafflesia Aissa Cont nil nil 100/100 08/03 2) Wilhelm Mitsui Cont nil nil 810/795 08/03 3) Mutiara Pe Seaports Poil 6,000 nil nil 08/03 4) X Press Indus Seacons Cont nil nil 1,100 08/03 5) Euromax EXC BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 09/03 6) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 09/03 7) Sindhu Sankalp Seapol Research nil nil nil 09/03 8) Morning Lilly Prekh Cars 2,150 nil nil 10/03 9) Santos Express Inchape Cont 600 500 nil 10/03 10) Ocean Friend ASS Spla 10,000 1,230 nil 10/03 11) TCI Surya TCI Cont nil nil 255/190 10/03 12) Mario Seacons Cont nil nil 900 10/03 13) Feng Hai JMC POIl nil 3,500 nil 10/03 14) Safmarine Ngami Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 11/03 15) Run Ze nil POIl nil 8,200 nil 11/03 16) Maersk Darlington Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 11/03 17) Adventure Seatrans Dolomite nil 43,335 nil 11/03 18) Feng Huang Zuo Interocn Foil 35,000 nil nil 11/03 19) Bux hill MSC Agen Cont nil nil 1,000 11/03 20) Ikan Parang Unicorn L.Stone nil 49,915 nil 11/03 21) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin Cont nil nil 1,000 12/03 22) Hyundai Highway Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000 12/03 23) Rainbow Angel Jmb Proj nil 2,107 nil 12/03 24) Coromand Seacons Cont nil nil 950/950 12/03 25) Harsha Prem Sanco HSD nil 15,000 nil 12/03 26) Fred Ex Cma CGM BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 13/03 27) Palma Prima Seaports POIl nil 3,300 nil 13/03 28) DL Aster Jespa Poil nil 4,500 nil 14/03 29) Jag Rishi Unicorn L Stone nil 50,034 nil 14/03 30) Dream Jasmine KSAP Cars/Excav 50 2/250 nil 15/03 31) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cont nil nil 1,000 15/03 32) Jitra Bhum Chakiat Cont nil nil 800/800 15/03 33) NOCC Atlantic Parek Cars 2,350 nil nil 15/03 34) APL Bangkok BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 16/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL