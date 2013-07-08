Jul 08- Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Crstal nil LOIL 05/07 05/07 09/07 2,050 705 nil 3,850 2) PAlm Prima nil CPKO 08/07 08/07 11/07 nil TOCOME nil1000/40 3) Ikan Serong nil Gypsum 29/06 29/06 10/07 nil n.a. nil n.a. nil L sTone 29/06 29/06 10/07 nil n.a. nil n.a. nil Cstone 29/06 29/06 10/07 9,256 nil nil 17,747 4) Undine nil Naptha 06/07 06/07 09/07 13,000 nil nil 12,800 5) Lime Galaxy nil BOIL 07/07 07/07 08/07 nil 2,200 nil 1,247 6) Bux Hill nil CNTR 08/07 08/07 09/07 nil nil TOCOME1000/10 7) Conti Anping nil CNTR 07/07 07/07 08/07 nil nil nil COMP 8) Nicoline Maersk nil CNTR 08/07 08/07 09/07 nil nil TOCOME1000/10 9) TCI surya nil CNTR 06/07 06/07 09/07 nil nil 163 37 10) Iwashiro nil CNTR 07/07 07/07 08/07 nil nil 678/331322/569 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Dream Angel nil Cars 50 nil nil 04/07 --- 2) Fleves nil COIL nil 124,807 nil 26/06 --- 3) Kenza Ex Noroc nil FOIL nil 8,000 nil 07/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR nil nil 135 08/07 2) Evian JMB R.Phos nil 25,000 nil 08/07 3) Hanjin Manzallio Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/15 09/07 4) Hyundai Advance Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/10 09/07 5) Orinet Singapore Esskay S.Scrap nil 32,492 nil 09/07 6) Kingfisher Atlantic FOIL 33,000 nil nil 09/07 7) Coromandel Ex SimaSt John CNTR nil nil 900/100 10/07 8) Dynamic Ocean Hari LOG nil 2,400 nil 10/07 9) Elar Trader SICAL L sTone nil 33,000 nil 10/07 10) Theresa Aquaris Seaports POIL nil 8,000 nil 10/07 11) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/20 11/07 12) Asian Chrous Parekh Cars 2,300 nil nil 12/07 13) Konstrains Pradeep Bary 35,000 nil nil 12/07 14) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 410/385 12/07 15) Ithomi Unicorn L sTone nil 50,000 nil 12/07 16) Themis Leader NYK Cars 700 nil nil 13/07 17) ANL Widara CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/10 13/07 18) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 15/07 19) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 15/07 20) Seiyo Sapphire Puyvast St Bary nil 6,266 nil 15/07 21) Kota Puri PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/15 16/07 22) Hyundai Bridge Cont CNTR nil nil 1000/10 16/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL