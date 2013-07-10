Jul 10- Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Crstal nil LOIL 05/07 05/07 10/07 1,400 TOCOM nil 995/9 nil nil GB ----- ----- ----- 5,132 nil nil 4,361 2) Palm Prima nil CPKO 08/07 08/07 10/07 nil 1,900 nil 1,000 3) Evian nil R.Phos 09/07 09/07 14/07 nil 3,535 nil 21,465 4) Tesoro nil Sulp 09/07 09/07 12/07 nil 2,459 nil 6,541 5) Ikan Serong nil Gypsum 29/06 29/06 10/07 nil 9,061 nil 4,098 6) Kenza Ex Norac nil FOIL 07/07 09/07 11/07 nil 300 nil 7,700 nil nil LDO ----- ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 1,200 nil nil COIL ----- ----- ----- nil 18,500 nil 106,307 7) Hanjin Manzaillo nil CNTR 10/07 10/07 11/07 nil nil 593 907/1500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Feng Hai nil PFAD nil 3,054 nil 09/07 --- 2) King Fisher nil FOIL 33,000 nil nil 09/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Asphat Alliance AtlanHPC Bitumen nil 3,600 nil 10/07 2) Coromandel Ex St John CNTR nil nil 900/1000 10/07 3) Theresa Aquaris Seaports POIL nil 8,000 nil 10/07 4) Elar Trader SICAL L sTone nil 33,000 nil 10/07 5) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 161/150 11/07 6) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 11/07 7) Konstrains Pradeep Bary 35,000 nil nil 11/07 8) Themis Leader NYK Cars 700 nil nil 11/07 9) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 410/385 12/07 10) Nonna Ulia Easter BAry 45,000 nil nil 12/07 11) Swarna Krishna SWLD CPCL COIL nil 35,000 nil 12/07 12) Swarna Pushp Atlan-IOC HSd nil 20,019 nil 12/07 13) Ithomi Unicorn L sTone nil 50,000 nil 12/07 14) Hyundai Adv Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 12/07 15) Tiger Bridge BTl CNTR nil nil 800/800 12/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL