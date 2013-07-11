Jul 11- Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessels 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Feng Hai nil PFAD 09/07 10/07 13/07 nil TOCOME nil 3,054 nil nil RPAL ----- ----- ----- nil 550 nil 1,450 nil nil GB ----- ----- ----- 3,132 nil nil 1,229 3) Konstaninto nil BAry 11/07 11/07 14/07 TOCOME nil nil 35,000 4) Evian nil R.Phos 09/07 09/07 15/07 nil 2,196 nil 19,269 5) Tesoro nil Sulp 09/07 09/07 12/07 nil 2,362 nil 4,179 6) Elar Trader nil Dolomite 11/07 11/07 13/07 nil TOCOME nil 33,000 7) King Fisher nil FOIL 09/07 11/07 15/07 TOCOME nil nil 35,000 8) Asphat Alliance nil Bitumen 10/07 10/07 12/07 nil 640 nil 2,960 9) Fleves nil COIL 26/06 09/07 12/07 nil 61,500 nil 44,807 10) Wan Hai nil CNTR 11/07 11/07 12/07 nil nil TOCOME2000/20 11) Coromandel Ex nil CNTR 10/07 10/07 11/07 nil nil 455/400445/600 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Theresa Aquaris nil POIL nil 8,000 nil 10/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) c TCI CNTR nil nil 161/150 11/07 2) Themis Leader NYK Cars 700 nil nil 11/07 3) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 410/385 12/07 4) Nonna Ulia Easter BAry 45,000 nil nil 12/07 5) Swarna Krishna SWLD CPCL COIL nil 35,000 nil 12/07 6) Swarna Pushp Atlan-IOC HSd nil 20,019 nil 12/07 7) Ithomi Unicorn L sTone nil 50,000 nil 12/07 8) Hyundai Advance Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/10 12/07 9) Tiger Bridge BTl CNTR nil nil 800/8 12/07 10) CMA CGM Charcot BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/11 13/07 11) Xpress Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/11 13/07 12) ANL Widara CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/10 14/07 13) Asian chorus Parekh Cars 2,300 nil nil 14/07 14) Marions Ex Mastor Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/11 14/07 15) Champion Corliena Interoc MOLAS nil 6,055 nil 14/07 16) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 14/07 17) Hoegh Trident Parekh Cars 4,550 nil nil 15/07 18) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 15/07 19) Vega Aries SICAL L Stone nil 50,540 nil 15/07 20) Thuan Phuoc GAC JB Bary 6,000 nil nil 15/07 21) Jal Vahini Indioc Log nil 2,863 nil 15/07 22) Dynamic Ocean Hari Log nil 2,400 nil 15/07 23) Swarna Godavari SWLD CPCL COIL nil 51,000 nil 15/07 24) Apollo Atlatic COIL nil 138,148 nil 15/07 25) Seiyo Sapphire Puyvast St Bary nil 6,266 nil 15/07 26) Kota Puri PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 16/07 27) Hyundai Bridge CNTR CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 16/07 28) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 100/1200 19/07 29) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 20/07 30) CMA CGM Jade CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 20/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL