Jul 15Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Diamond Express nil Excav 13/07 13/07 18/07 nil nil nil 59 2) Seiyo Sapphire nil St Bary 15/07 15/07 18/07 nil nil nil 6,266 3) Ithomi nil L Stone 13/07 13/07 17/07 nil 13,300 nil 24,500 4) Vega Aries nil L Stone 14/07 14/07 20/07 nil 1,740 nil 48,800 5) Nonna Ulia nil BAry 12/07 12/07 16/07 10,663 nil nil 17,737 6) Champion Corliena nil Molas 14/07 14/07 16/07 1,000 nil nil 5,055 7) King Fisher nil FOIL 09/07 11/07 15/07 nil 12,900 nil 2,600 8) Swarna Krishna nil COIL 14/07 14/07 15/07 nil 15,000 nil 20,000 9) Anl Widara nil Cont 14/07 14/07 15/07 nil nil 817/929 129/71 10) Jervis Bay nil Cont 15/07 15/07 16/07 nil nil 678/56322/944 11) Nicoline Maersk nil Cont 15/07 15/07 16/07 nil nil nil100/100 12) TCI Xps nil Cont 11/07 11/07 15/07 nil nil 63 87 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Themis Leader nil Cars 700 nil nil ----- 11/07 2) Asian chorus nil Cars/Proj 2,513 130 nil ----- 15/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) TCI Surya TCI Cont nil nil 250/200 15/07 2) Apollo Atlatic COIL nil 138,148 nil 15/07 3) Marions Ex Mastro Seacons Cont nil nil 1,100 16/07 4) Jal Vahini Indioc Log nil 2,863 nil 16/07 5) Astro Phoneix GAC COIL nil 141,612 nil 16/07 6) Bux Hill MSC Agen Cont nil nil 1,500 16/07 7) Kota Puri PIL Cont nil nil 1,500 16/07 8) Hyundai Bridge Cont Cont nil nil 1,000 16/07 9) Coromandel St John Cont nil nil 700 16/07 10) Genco Lorie Unicorn L Stone nil 48,975 nil 17/07 11) CMA CGM Kepler BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 17/07 12) Swarna Godavati SwLD COIL nil 51,000 nil 17/07 13) Nordic Truth GAC Molas 18,000 nil nil 18/07 14) Iwaki NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 18/07 15) Hoegh Trident Parekh Cars 4,550 nil nil 18/07 16) EL Marc Pradeep JB Bary 2,508 nil nil 18/07 17) Dyanmic Ocean Hari Log nil 2,400 nil 18/07 18) Thuan Phuoc GAC JB Bary 6,000 nil nil 19/07 19) Borak Unitran Repair nil nil nil 19/07 20) Jitra Bhum Chakiat Cont nil nil 1,200 19/07 21) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 800 19/07 22) Clover Ace Parekh Cars 59,000 nil nil 20/07 23) APL Bangkok APL Cont nil nil 1,000 20/07 24) CMA CGM Jade CMA Agen Cont nil nil 1,000 20/07 25) L Amanda Seacons Cont nil nil 1,000 21/07 26) Maersk Dartford Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 21/07 27) Nicoline Maersk Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 22/07 28) Hyundai Progress Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000 23/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL